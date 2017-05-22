Frontier Communications: Buy The Bonds, Not The Stock

Source: Britannica.com

There have been many articles on Frontier Communications common stock (NYSE:FTR) which has received a lot of attention due to recent market price volatility. This article focuses on the bonds of the Frontier Communications. My evaluation of their near-term 2022 bond issues shows a potential upside of 13% to 20%. First, a little about the company, from their investor relations website:

Frontier Communications Corporation is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier's video offerings include Frontier FiOS® and Vantage TV by Frontier™ with 100 percent HD picture quality, Total Home DVR, instant channel change, enhanced search, Video on Demand, and much more. Business Edge™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Overview of Frontier's Bonds and Enterprise Value

For those not familiar with this concept, a company's enterprise value, or EV is the sum of the market value of its equity and bonds. For Frontier, as of May 22, the EV is $18.6 billion, with bonds comprising 87% of the EV, preferred stock about 4% of EV, and the common stock about 9% of EV.

Many small investors do not invest directly in bonds, as most hold bonds indirectly through mutual fund holdings, so one of my objectives is to introduce some tools on how to evaluate bonds. In many cases, a detailed analysis of the bonds of a company is not required to understand the prospects for a company's stock. However, in the case of Frontier Communications, an in-depth understanding of their bonds is absolutely critical to understand the valuation and risks of the common stock due to the concentration of enterprise value of the bonds, Frontier's sub-investment grade rating, the large interest expense it requires, and the need for Frontier to continually refinance their maturing bonds.

An overview of Frontier's Bonds

Unlike the common stock, FTR's bonds are issued in many different contracts, called indentures. They do not have a simple alphabetic ticker symbol, but instead trade under what is called a CUSIP number. Below, I have summarized FTR's outstanding bonds.

Of the $17.4 billion in debt outstanding, $14.7 billion is "Senior unsecured," $1.87 billion is "Senior Secured" and $850 million is "Subsidiary Debt." In terms of priority, the Senior Secured and Subsidiary Debts will have priority in a bankruptcy event over the Senior Unsecured Debts. All these bonds will have priority over the Preferred Stock and Common Stock in a bankruptcy event.

The weighted average coupon of the debts is 8.33%. Multiplying the weighted average coupon by the outstanding debt principal of $17.4 billion, we arrive at an annual interest payment on the debts of $1.452 billion. Unlike home mortgages, these debts do not amortize, so the full principal value is due to bondholders on the bond's due date.

Credit Ratings of the Bonds

All of the three major ratings agencies rate Frontier's bonds as below investment grade, with a negative outlook.

Moody's expresses the main reasons for its credit rating and negative outlook as follows:

Frontier's B1 CFR reflects its large scale of operations, its predictable cash flows and extensive network assets. These factors are offset by its declining revenues and margins, an aggressive financial policy that includes a high dividend payout and frequent debt-financed acquisitions. Additionally, the ratings are constrained by the risk that the company may not have the discipline to continue to adequately invest in network modernization. The negative outlook reflects the risk that Frontier may not be able to reverse its unfavorable operating trends and that EBITDA could continue to decline.

Frontier's Strategy

Frontier's management recognizes the potential threat posed by the debt, and have recently announced their plan to reduce it. Key to the plan was the reduction of the dividend on the common stock, with the resulting cash used for debt reduction. From their Q1 2017 investor's presentation, they stated, quite simply and clearly:

Will use proceeds primarily to repay debt.

The reason for this priority is quite simple. Frontier's interest expense was running about $380 million a quarter, or about 45% of their run-rate operating cash flow before interest payments. In light of the credit agencies' concern about the declining revenues, this percentage will increase over time as the interest expense does not reduce due to the non-amortizing nature of the debt. Therefore, to address the anticipated shrinking of their top-line revenues, Frontier has appropriately focused on repayment of debt so that the interest payments do not overwhelm their operating cash flows.

Debt and Cash Flows

In an earlier article, I produced a forecast of FTR's earnings and cash flow (before working capital changes) through year-end 2018, based on experience over the last five quarters. I have used the same model to produce a simplified cash flow forecast below.

My forecast shows that if Frontier's management follows through on their commitment on channeling most of their excess cash flow into debt reduction, they could retire over $400 million a year through 2018, even assuming a continuation of the 3% quarterly decline rate of their operating cash flow and capital expenditures at the high end of management guidance.

Longer-term projections are inherently more uncertain, but if management can reduce the rate of revenue reductions of the last year, they can continue reducing debt in line with their commitment in the Q1 investor presentation into 2019-2021.

Investment Thesis - Frontier Communications high-yield bonds

As my projection shows that there will likely be sufficient cash flow for Frontier to deliver on their debt-reduction strategy, we now turn to evaluating the potential investment in their bonds. To evaluate the potential, it becomes necessary to introduce some more concepts relating to bonds in the table below.

In the above table, column A refers to the coupon rate of a bond. This is the amount (or "Coupon") that Frontier will pay to the bondholder every year as a percentage of the face value of the bond. Column B is the current market price of the bond (midpoint of last bid/last offer from May 19). Column C is the YTM, or yield to maturity, of the bond. This represents the equivalent discount rate that makes the net present value of the future payments of the bond (coupons and principal repayment) equal to the current market price. Column D shows what the market price of the bond would be if the YTM dropped by 300 basis points (or 3 percentage points). Column E is the percentage difference between Column D and Column B.

To determine the attractiveness of the wide variety of different debt issues, there are three important factors to consider:

First, the due date should be considered. The farther away the due date, the riskier the bond. Second, the yield to maturity (C) provides an indication of the potential returns of the bond if it is held to maturity. Third, the potential capital gain (E) should be viewed as illustrative of a potential upside profit to the bond, in case Frontier's turnaround efforts on reducing customer churn are successful. In such a scenario, there will be an upgrade in Frontier's cash-generating power and a potential increase in YTM of 300bp. The potential capital gain can be realized by selling the bond before its due date.

What are the risks? The credit rating agencies publish what are called credit transition matrices. These matrices track over time how frequently companies transition to different ratings categories over time, including to default. For Standard and Poor's 2015 matrix, "B" credit rating companies had a cumulative probability of default of 8.5% over five years. From Moody's 2008 study, "B" credits had a cumulative five-year default probability of 22.4%, as measured from 1970-2007.

Therefore, between the credit rating consensus of the three rating agencies, and my forecast of sufficient cash flows to make debt payments and retire debt, my view is that the 5-year default probability of between 8.5% and 22.4% is a reasonable risk to assign to these bonds.

Furthermore, even if a bond defaults, there will be some recovery for bondholders in the bankruptcy restructuring. I have assumed a potential recovery of 40% of par value roughly in line with historical recovery rates.

Below, I illustrate how the expected value of this trade looks like for the 10.5% 2022 bond.

Table: Illustration of trade evaluation for 9/15/2022 10.5% bonds

At current prices, the potential gain and loss is roughly symmetric, at about $25 each way, but the probabilities are in favor of the non-default scenario which results in an expected value of the trade between $13 and $20 per $100 of par value of bond.

Summary

The vast majority (87%) of Frontier Communications' enterprise value is concentrated in its bond. Because of this debt-heavy capital structure, a detailed understanding of Frontier's debts is required to understand the full investment picture. Management has announced that reduction of debt is the primary focus for cash flows freed up from the recent dividend reduction. My forecast through 2018 shows adequate cash flows to continue paying interest on the debt and reduce the debt principal by $400 million a year, even if we assume continued 3% quarterly revenue losses and $1.2 billion a year in capital expenditures.

Evaluating these bonds against historical default probabilities for similar ratings indicates a potential upside of 13 to 20% on an expected value basis, and a 25% gain if the default scenario is avoided.

I think Frontier's nearer-dated bonds (through 2022) present an attractive risk-reward opportunity for decent returns with a limited duration. Frontier's mid and long-term bonds (2023 maturities and beyond) present potential capital gain opportunities for those with more risk appetite, but would require a durable business turnaround as well as significant debt reduction to come to fruition.

This is not a trade recommended for first-time bond investors, as it is inherently risky due to the below investment-grade rating of the bonds, and lack of liquidity of some of the bonds.

