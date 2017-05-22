Transports Week In Review - Market Overreaction, Increased Volatility, Weigh On Transports

Selective buying is in effect; the window of opportunity will begin to close in the near term.

Theme for transports remains the same: weakness has spread, but the trucking industry is still the laggard. Expectations are for improved performance throughout the year.

The XTN transports index is now down at -5.1 percent, whereas the SPY is up 6.6 percent.

As we closed the week on May 19 th, transports weakened further versus broader market indices from last week's key low-point level. The markets may be more enamored with political rhetoric, but this type of focus may miss the real events taking place. Don't get me wrong, there are headwinds currently impacting certain freight industries, but if industry experts are correct, we may seem them abate as the year progresses. This could lead to a strong swing to the opposite direction.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 7 percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), up 6.5 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 13 and 14.2 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up from 5 to 6.5 percent. Double-digit performance is still a possibility by year-end.

YTD 2017

For the nineteenth week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) increased with the SPY up by 11.7 percentage points. The SPY declined by 30-basis points (bps) to 6.6 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF declined by 90-bps to -5.1 percent for 2017.

Transports performance continues to be more volatile than broader indices. Recent retail sales, consumer price index (NYSEARCA:CPI) and freight demand indicators suggest that overall economic growth looks to continue. While some are looking for an acceleration for gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) to eclipse three percent this, year anything above two percent will offer solid growth within transport industries.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly down for the week, with the exceptions being the Canadian rails. Performance has been flat since mid-April, which bodes well as rail traffic continues to improve throughout the year.

Week nineteen of 2017 witnessed solid results for Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remained positive for the year, which continued to be led by Canadian National's (NYSE:CNI) 10.7 percent improvement. I continue to see sustained investment value in this group remaining, throughout the year.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

The majority of railcar manufacturers and lessors were down, with the exceptions being Gatx Corporation (NYSE:GATX) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB). This group is a good example of a seeming anomaly between The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII). However, looking to estimates, Greenbrier remains at a stronger discount, despite American Railcar's poorer performance.

As the demand for certain commodities increases over the next few years, and as railroad operators increase capex programs, railcar manufacturers are set up to see improving trends. Greenbrier remains my top pick within this peer group.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were mostly down for the week, those that were positive were only marginally better. In other words, the same old story continued as the trucking industry remains one of the weakest in transports. Only one company is positive for the year, Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN), which has been the case for a bit of time now.

I have been aggressive in averaging my holdings within this group, as prospects will turn in the near-term. As always, I am leery of smaller peers, especially those with substantial leverage risk. A shift is occurring as larger trucking companies begin to compete more vigorously for last-mile and e-commerce business.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers on the other hand, all witnessed improvement during the past week, with the exception being Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). The first quarter witnessed solid performance from both Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) all witnessed strong performance as well.

I remain positive for the LTL industry, especially for the stronger performing mentioned companies. Similar to truckload peers, expectations remain optimistic for the second half of the year. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) will remain highly volatile.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mostly down for the week with the exceptions being Air Transport Service Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY). Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was impacted by the company's recent convertible debt issuance announcement. FedEx and UPS were weaker due to broader market gyrations.

For larger package and delivery peers, I continue to view both DHL Group and FedEx as the better investment choices, versus UPS. The recent decline in UPS stock price has created a much better buying opportunity of late though.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were all down for the week. Larger peers including CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) have all witnessed declines from early-April. XPO has remained strong due to quarterly performance, and Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) remains buoyed by its speculative buyout premium.

I am not eager to average companies with falling stock prices, but I will continue to accumulate shares as Hub Group continues to decline further. The company is ripe for consolidation whether acquiring a smaller peer, or itself being bought out. Irrespective, the market dynamics are set up to improve later in the year.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, the majority of peers were down, with exceptions only being marginally positive. Costamare has continued to be the only charter owner and manager in positive territory for the year. Matson (NYSE:MATX) has taken a beating, since exceeding first quarter estimates and temporarily shooting up higher. Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) has witnessed a strong declining trend since late-April versus its peers.

I continue to view this group with caution. The year is looking like sustained container demand may be around for most of the year. But freight rates continue to decline, albeit at a slower pace versus last year. Most spot market rate activity still remains much higher than last year. Risk averse investors should look elsewhere.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was mostly up, with the exceptions being American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE). Most all airlines were stronger on Friday. United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) has had a nice run from mid-April, similar to Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Airline stocks have been very volatile, similar to the trucking industry, as cost concerns have surfaced weighing on performance. Contrastingly, some airlines have reported continued strong traffic trends, which has in-turn led to positive moves. Future earnings reports will likely lead to continued volatility.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the nineteenth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.9 percent with carload traffic up 6.8 percent, a 10-bps improvement, and intermodal traffic up 2.8 percent, a 20-bps improvement. Week nineteen performance remained solid.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.1 percent for the first nineteen weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4 percent and Canadian traffic was up 10.7 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down at -2.2 percent.

Container traffic was up 2.8 percent, a 20-bps improvement. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages was up 6.1 and 5.5 percent respectively through early-May. Improved pricing has clearly benefited railroads early in the year.

Week nineteen witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 95,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 14 percent increase versus last year. Coal continues to remain much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 23.9 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was up 5.1 percent versus last year. Chemicals were up 7.8 percent, petroleum products were down at -4.1 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 24.3 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

There is a lot of information swirling around regarding the potential for electric trucks. Recently Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) made statements touting a new truck product in the making. While some progress has been made, mostly for on-facility and/or drayage short hauls, the quest remains for broader coverage for carrier service needs.

The computerization of the truck cab is quite stunning. I recently was able to take a look at brand new Volvo tractor at a recent conference. With nine computers and an "intelligent" transmission, capable of mapping thousands of trips for tractor operating efficiency, the capabilities of vehicle technology continues to progress irrespective of power generation.

Air Cargo

Air cargo demand has remained strong has it has even increased outpacing capacity growth over the past few months. Within the U.S., stronger performance by Air Transport and Atlas Air versus FedEx and UPS has been the results of Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) leased air cargo capacity over the past year.

As e-commerce continues to grow at a faster pace for traditional physical retailers, the question remains as to how fulfillment will evolve for these entities to compete against Amazon. Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) may be able to replicate fulfillment due to its scale, but other smaller retailers may find it more challenging. Opportunities remain for all air cargo operators and lessors either way.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per May 20, 2017

Pricing for spot market container rates remained in decline through mid-May. Trans-Pacific container rates from Asia to the U.S. West and East coasts remained up strongly for the year at 74 and 49 percent versus last year. For Asia-Europe, rates were up 75 and 21 percent to North Europe and the Mediterranean versus last year. Trans-Atlantic rates remained positive from last year as well.

The race for increasingly larger container shipping lines calling U.S. seaports continues as the soon-approaching completion of the Bayonne Bridge will lead to the Port of New York and New Jersey terminals being able to handle 18,000 TEU ships. Just recently, the largest container ship to call the East Coast had just over 13,000 TEUs. This means that there is still substantial investment needed for both the East and Gulf coasts to manage larger vessels as each seaport incrementally improves its infrastructure.

North America Seaports

The labor unrest that crippled the container shipping industry back in the fall of 2014 and early-2015 still resonates in shipper and freight industry minds. However, the issues that have plagued the West Coast, including union agreement and chassis pools, seems to have surfaced to the East Coast. Currently unions are frustrated with recent management of chassis as rental rates from chassis depots have been criticized.

The challenges between unions and seaport investments leading to greater efficiencies will likely always be a challenging endeavor. These circumstances will have a substantial impact in areas like Los Angeles, Seattle and New York, where more contentious stakeholders may also derail progress. This will continue to keep doorways open for Canadian and Mexican seaports, as well as those for Southeastern states.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) was down by 10-bps, and continued to greatly outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 18.3 percent for the year versus the 0.5 percent result for the Canadian index - an increase of 70-bps.

With the whole President Trump-Russia merry-go-round, there has not been as much focus recently on the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Many companies initially impacted by trade policy rhetoric, have since recovered to significantly higher levels. All we can think to do is to expect the unexpected.

Summary

The market's reaction earlier in the week to the continued speculation surrounding President Trump's relationship with Russia should be a lesson learned. The market will continue to be highly sensitive to political uncertainty, but a lot of what is driving these uncertainties, is in-of-itself, speculative and uncertain to be true.

As a result, investors need to continue to keep focused on demand indicators and macro-economic trends in order to avoid the noise. The U.S. is divided, which is the important factor to recognize. We are in a unique time where you are either on one side or the other. This just makes the market more susceptible to overreaction, which is precisely what occurred this past week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, CNI, DPSGY, FDX, GBX, HUBG, MATX, ODFL, XPO.

