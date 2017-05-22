Teekay Offshore Partners: Shareholder Dilution Was Better Than This

The market could be focused on the potential call of the Arendal Spirit loan regardless of how unlikely that outcome may actually be.

Sometimes the worst news is what management never discusses until they absolutely have to talk about it. Shareholder equity dilution covered in previous articles was a much better price to pay than what may happen in the future. The situation has deteriorated to the point where joint ventures may be needed. This will decrease present and future expected cash flow to raise badly needed capital. Now the stock has headed South so far that selling equity is too expensive. A lot more shareholder dilution cannot be ruled out and the distribution may be in some danger. This kind of uncertainty, however improbable makes Mr. Market very nervous.

The market does not like surprises, especially ones like the announcement made by Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) management. Mr. Market found out about this at least three weeks after it formally happened. In the eyes of Mr Market, the late announcement makes the situation all that more serious. The stock price route is on.

"We are working with our lenders under the loan facility secured by the Arendal Spirit to grant an extension of the facility while we obtain new employment for the unit. This is one of our highest near term priorities." Michael Webber "I wanted just to start at Petrobras and the Arendal Spirit. The notification period, is there a notification period or any degree of notification required to start the 180 day period after which the banks can potentially call a loan on the Arendal Spirit? Does that start from the date that you actually got the notification from Petrobras when they were cancelling the charter?" David Wong "The loan would -- the 180 days would start with the date that we received the letter from Petrobras. So that would have been late April."

The quotes above provide more insight into the situation. The secured loan can be called. Management should have disclosed all of this along with the appropriate qualifiers weeks ago. The loan is very unlikely to be called; because normally banks do not want the asset. Banks want the business. But the company already has some other financing issues, so the market is realistically concerned. That announcement delay just heightened concerns. Although the latest reaction may be a bit much. Still the way management handled the situation makes the financial situation appear to be much worse than it is. Unit holders really do not need this kind of help. In fact this news overwhelmed the good news in other divisions. A balanced interpretation went out the window.

Teekay Corporation (TK) is focused on helping the company solve its liquidity and financial issues. Teekay Corporation also guarantees some of the loans. So it is very easy to believe that the parent company will do its very best to resolve these issues by helping the partnership. Still the involvement of the parent company in the situation underscores the importance of resolving any lender issues promptly. There is a very small chance that this issue could snowball. So management needs to convey that they are on top of this issue promptly at all times. Otherwise the market will concentrate on the small chance of a complete disaster. Mr. Market worries enough so as it is. Let's not encourage Mr. Market's worst tendencies.

"Our Gina Krog FSO project has experienced some delays and additional costs, with start-up currently scheduled in the third quarter of 2017. We are finalizing discussions with Statoil on a bridging solution whereby Teekay Offshore will provide shuttle tanker offloading services in the interim to ensure no delays to Statoil’s start-up of the Gina Krog field. Lastly, as mentioned previously, we have also experienced delays and additional costs on the Petrojarl I FPSO upgrade and we are currently engaged in discussions with the charterer, shipyard and our lenders to deliver this unit into operation as soon as possible. We currently expect the FPSO to achieve first oil in early-2018.”

This is management's summary of the other significant problems. This company had a very aggressive growth strategy that backfired badly when oil and gas prices dived a little while back. Shareholders are still paying for this strategy. Before, the partnership sold more units to make up for the cash shortfalls. Partnerships commonly sell more units as a last resort because those sales dilute shareholder equity. But the partnership debt was in many ways already at a reasonable maximum, so there was no other choice.

But now, there appears to be too much of a gap in the financing for that solution. To management's credit, first quarter cash flow increased enough to more than offset the additional shares outstanding. That cash flow increase makes room for more solutions like joint ventures. But the contract cancellation and continuing cost overruns point to more shareholder sacrifices ahead. Mr. Market's view of this is probably too many problems at one time.

Obviously, the market is very worried about the distribution. Despite the rather generous yield, the equity of the partnership should probably be avoided until the Arendal Spirit situation clears up. Those that do invest in a situation like this need stop loss orders or other hedging and considerable experience in dealing with an unclear loan situation. The delay in the latest announcements may mean that the stock moves before management announces any material change in the situation. Any potential new investors are dealing with some potentially continuing poor management communication. Investors may need to rely on other reliable sources of information to make up for the lack of prompt disclosure by management.

Management has been touting that additional cash flow and all the good things it would do for the partnership. The latest guidance shows a reasonable second quarter. No big crash is predicted. But the cost overruns, the delays, and other miscellaneous items keep eating away at those proposed profit benefits. If management does not get a handle on this situation soon, that increased cash flow will just keep the partnership where it is now. Any potential capital gains to recover some very large losses of the past few years will disappear.

Management probably will have to sell some interests in some of the ongoing assets to finish the capital projects. More unit sales to cover the cash shortfall are not out of the question. The contract cancellation could hurt even more. Legal costs could climb plus the asset is now not producing any income, but the debt must be paid. Right now, the financial leverage is not working in favor of the unit holders. Management has unsuccessfully struggled for some time to change the situation. Even though management has cited some possible signs of industry recovery, the financial leverage could be a considerable burden that causes unit results to lag for years to come. Industry recoveries tend to take awhile, and the interest costs alone are significant until the recovery arrives with significant strength.

That contract cancellation was responsible for much of the cash flow decrease from the previous year. Management is hopeful about the resolution of the current dispute. But the cost overruns complicate the situation. The market will probably wait to here the outcome of the lender discussions. If they drag on, the market could become even more nervous.

Cancellation of the unit distribution would provide about $15 million additional cash to the partnership per quarter. Since the partnership had been reduced to selling equity to bridge previous cash shortfalls, this may be the only viable opportunity left. The capital projects were supposed to run far more smoothly than this. Cancellations were never in the forecast. But the aggressive expansion called for some cushion against at least part of the current events. Obviously, that cushion was not in place. The commodity price downturn and the resulting activity crash made things worse.

The shuttle division appears to be the strongest division at the current time. Even so, significant chunks of business remain weak. This partnership is one of the few remaining that has pretty high leverage. But leverage in the shipping business is not that unusual. Still it will be interesting to see if the partnership survives in the current form or if long term material changes will result from this experience. Long term contracts supposedly offset the leverage risk. Plus the company had customers signed up (obligated) for the new capital projects before construction ever began. Unforeseen events sometimes cause things to go from bad to worse. Meanwhile the leverage really limits the responses to increasingly more financial challenges.

The second quarter guidance appears quite reasonable. It is also probably reasonable to assume that the problems will be handled. However, there are definitely more problems than normal at the current time. Any one of these problems would have been plenty for the market to stomach. All of them together are scaring Mr. Market. So for those with a speculative bent and a strong stomach, this stock is a possible consideration. Just be warned that the above average yield carries a fair amount of risk and less than usual safety. A successful resolution of the current problems implies a rather fantastic return. While the odds favor that return, it is far from certain.

The most probable solutions to the current problems involve joint ventures to raise cash at the expense of current and future projected cash flows. So the previously announced future forecasts of generous cash flow will at the very least be less generous. In fact shareholders may end up with no net benefit at all. Everything depends upon the resolution of the current problems. Any more delays will definitely hurt future appreciation from the current price levels.

A far less likely out comes is more shareholder dilution or an additional distribution cut to fund some of the cash shortfall. However, the possibility of that happening is significant even if it is not currently likely. Management introduced a lot of market fears about unfavorable outcomes by delaying the significant news about the contract cancellation and ensuing dispute. So now management needs to promptly show the progress that matches the message given at the earnings conference call. Clearly the market has its doubts about that message. So the stock will probably go nowhere until some announcements of significant resolutions.

