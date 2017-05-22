Gilead Should Buy Incyte - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/19/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, May 19.

Bullish Call

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT): The company's recent stock buyback was a good thing. "I think that Steve Tanger is still going to make money for you because those are experiential malls. It's different from just a regular mall. I love it. I bring plenty of cash when I go there."

Bearish Calls

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): "The hepatitis C cure is a cure, sir. That's the problem. It's a cure. And the people who do really well in that business do maintenance therapeutics, and they can keep people alive for a long time. This is a cure. It's one and done, which is fabulous, but it's not great for the stock. It yields 3.25%. Listen to me: Gilead, go buy Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) this weekend and I'll go bullish on you. Otherwise, don't buy."

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO): It's a good stock, but it's up 43% despite the company not reporting a good quarter. Don't chase it.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up