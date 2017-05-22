Retail Massacre Provides Arbitrage Opportunity

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is a retail real estate investment trust (REIT); it primarily owns regional malls that are the dominant retail facility in middle market areas. CBL as well as the whole sector of retail REITs are currently distressed because of the e-commerce and the weakness, and change of strategy in many retail chains which are big tenants of the malls. In this article, I will not dig deeper into the financial position of CBL or its business development plans in problematic times; you can find such analysis in Rubicon Associates' article here. I want to draw your attention to some of CBL's debt securities, namely its two preferred stocks CBL & Associates Properties, 7.375% Depository Shares Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock D (CBL-D) and CBL & Associates Properties, 6.625% Depository Shares Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock E (CBL-E).

Most often than not, in times of surging credit risk, we can observe big mispricings in fixed income securities - the last prominent case of this phenomenon was with oil companies at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016. Now the retail REIT sector is no exception and CBL's preferreds offer a huge mispricing and arbitrage opportunity.

There is a lot of selling pressure in CBL which I do think is not deserved and the company looks oversold on this daily chart:

Source: eSignal

All retail REITs' charts look like this but I do think that CBL's preferreds offer the best risk/reward ratio, biggest upside potential and one of the best current yields in the sector.

Comparing the preferreds

CBL-E and CBL-D are the same products by prospect and have only one difference in their essence. But let us start with the similarities. Both securities are preferred stocks and rank equal in the capital structure of the company in the debt seniority, and are placed after the bonds and before the common shares. Another thing they have in common is the cumulative dividend, meaning that if the company is unable to pay it, it accumulates and CBL has obligation to pay all accumulated dividends when it starts to pay dividend again. Also, the securities are not rated by S&P or Moody's.

As most of the preferred stocks on the market, these are also redeemable after a certain date but do not have a stated maturity date. CBL can buy back the outstanding shares on these emissions plus the accrued dividend. CBL-D is already callable since 12/2009 and CBL-E is after 10/2017. I do not think the redeem clause is important for now, until the company deals with its financial problems and pays its maturing debt in the upcoming years.

A drawback of this preferreds is that they are not eligible for the preferential tax bracket like all REITs and their preferreds.

Below we can see the yield metrics of CBL-D and CBL-E taken from my database:

Source: Author's database

Here comes the difference between them - CBL-D has a nominal yield of 7.38% and CBL-E - 6.63%. Despite the 75 basis points difference in nominal yield, the preferreds trade at the same price, creating a 84 basis points spread in current yields (8.25% for CBL-D and 7.41% for CBL-E). Although I do not believe the company will redeem any of the preferreds, there is huge difference in their annualized YTC metric.

How to trade this opportunity?

There are several ways to initiate a trade here, for me the best one and what I did is buying CBL-D and knowing that if something happens there is a reaction by shorting CBL-E. I do prefer CBL-D better than the common stock because it is fixed income, pays 8.25% and gives you a good upside potential. Preferred shareholders are senior to common stockholders and the most important thing is the reaction I am talking about; you have CBL-E which is the same product but with lower current yield and if things go south with CBL you can always hedge your position.

As we see today, it is one of the first good days for the retail REITs and this could turn to be a reversal of the oversold movement. Most of the times debt securities reversal is stronger and more sustainable than the reversals in the common stocks.

Another way to trade this mispricing is to buy CBL-D and simultaneously short CBL-E which protects you if something bad happens overnight. But I do not think that this is necessary because earnings are already out for the company and headline risk is very low.

And the last opportunity I can think of is buying CBL-D with a hedging short position in CBL common stock. Let's see how this trade looks from a statistical point of view:

Source: Author's software

This chart shows us the performance of two hypothetical portfolios for 300 trading days - portfolio 1 invested in 100 shares of CBL-D and portfolio 2 invested in 20 shares of CBL (this size represents the best volatility basis correlation in this pair). We see how CBL-D has dropped significantly in the last month compared to CBL. This fact takes us to the next chart:

Source: Author's software

On the chart above, we observe how the price difference between CBL-D and CBL has formed in the last 300 trading days with the same sizes mentioned. The two securities are now trading on around two standard deviations difference.

Why do I think CBL-D is better than CBL?

In this retail REIT massacre, many people are looking to bottom-pick the common stocks from the sector where I think that most of the times fixed income securities issued by these companies are the better choice.

Let's see how CBL has performed over the years after the financial crisis of 2008:

Source: www.fastgraphs.com

This table from F.A.S.T. Graphs shows us that CBL's annualized total return was 10.6% in the time frame from the beginning of 2009 until today compared to 13.7% SPY annualized total return. The period we have taken here shows us the best time for owning equity and maybe the best case scenario for owning CBL. Below is a table with some other terms of owning the company where its performance is far from this best returning years :

Source: Morningstar

The best-case scenario here is the annualized total return over the last 15 years which is 2.75. At these prices today CBL-D offers us 8.25% fixed income dividend and some upside potential for capital gains. Why is this a better option? Firstly, if things go from bad to worse for the company you are always more protected owning the preferred than the common stock because they are senior in the capital structure. The widely promoted double-digit "yield" of CBL is the first one to be cut long before dividend suspension in the preferreds (if something like this happens). Other than that it is not a fixed one. I find it very hard to believe that there is anything out there in the market that is undervalued, less overvalued may be, but in no case undervalued (Market is at levels where every asset class is inflated).

Conclusion

As I said, when there are times of panic there are very nice setups to profit from the fixed income instruments. I do like the situation in CBL and its preferred stocks CBL-D and CBL-E because I think that if the company manages to handle the tough situation we will see the debt rebounding to par value in a fast pace at the same time offering very nice current yield of 8.25% (CBL-D). Also if things go south we have a very adequate hedging reaction in the preferreds which reduces the risk/reward ratio to minimum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.