Healthcare Dogs See Psychemedics Tops By Gains In May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Healthcare stocks showed 43.16% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The big Healthcare dogs took charge in May

Healthcare is composed of ten component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented eight of those industries.

PMD was top dog by net gains, while MFCSF led by yield as calculated 5/17/17.









Actionable Conclusion (1): Analysts Predicted 3.8% To 55.34% Net Gains For Ten Healthcare Dogs By May 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Healthcare dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Healthcare dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

Psychemedics (PMD) was projected to net $553.36, based on dividends, plus a target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Amgen (AMGN) was projected to net $187.18, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) was projected to net $183.23, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was projected to net $137.82, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $128.23, based on target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $109.84 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) was projected to net $51.67 based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY) was projected to net $46.45, based on no mean target price estimate just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $42.29, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY) was projected to net $38.10, based on no target estimates from analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 10.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.





Actionable Conclusion (2): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Healthcare Dog To Lose 4.6% By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) projected a loss of $46.02 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Healthcare Dogs By Yield Covered 8 of 10 Sector Constituent Industries For May

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts May 17 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 8 of 10 sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.





The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 April Healthcare Sector Dogs By Yield





Actionable Conclusion (3) Dog Metrics Diagnosed 10 Top Dividend Healthcare Stocks By Yield

Top ten Healthcare Sector dogs selected 5/17/17 by top yield represented six of ten constituent industries. Top yielding healthcare stock, Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) [1] was one of three medical care industry representatives. The other medical care industry dogs placed second, and third, Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY) [2], and Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY) [3].

Fourth place was occupied by the lone diagnostics and research industry representative, National Research (NRCIB) [4]. Fifth place went to the lone long-term care facilities representative, Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) [5]. A single medical devices firm garnered the sixth slot, Digirad (DRAD) [6].

Finally, from seventh by yield, four, drug manufacturing firms were led by drug manufacturers - specialty & generic in seventh, and ninth places, IndiviorA (OTCPK:IZQVF) [7], and IndiviorB (OTCPK:INVVY) [9]. The drug manufacturers -major placing eighth, and tenth, (GSK) [8], and Pfizer (PFE) [10] completed the top ten May Healthcare top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Eight Healthcare Dogs Showed 0.62% To 54.44% Upsides To May, 2018; (5) Downside From Lowest One Was -6.32%.





To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Expected (6) A 3.9% Median Target Price Upside and 6.7% Net Gain From 30 Healthcare Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Healthcare top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 17, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.





A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 2.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 6.4% in the coming year. Notice, price just slightly lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts a possible overbought condition for the top 30 Healthcare yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a), except for PMD in May.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 43.16% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Healthcare Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Healthcare dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.





As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 5/17/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of ten industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (7) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Healthcare Dogs Delivering 3.4% Vs. (8) 5.97% Net Gains by All Ten by May, 2018





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Financial Services kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 43.16% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The third highest priced Healthcare top yield dog, Pfizer (PFE), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 18.32%.





The five lowest-priced Healthcare top yield dogs for May 17 were: Indivior (OTCPK:IZQVF); Digirad (DRAD); Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF); Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY); Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF), with prices ranging from $4.16 to $11.98.

Five higher-priced Healthcare dogs for May 17 were: Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY); Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY); Pfizer (PFE); GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); National Research (NRCIB), whose prices ranged from $13.62 to $43.41.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

