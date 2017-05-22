General Electric: A Dividend Cut Is Not The Risk To Be Concerned About

The most recent concern, the potential dividend cut, will follow a similar pattern to those seen following the last concerns (i.e. it will eventually be a non-issue).

It has been reported that GE may have to cut its dividend, which, in my opinion, is fake news.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been in the news a lot lately and most of the recent buzz has been about the company likely needing to cut its dividend in the future. This concern, along with other factors, has caused GE's stock to trade down to $28/share.

(Source: Nasdaq)

In my opinion, GE cutting its dividend is not the real risk that investors should be concerned about but, instead, shareholders should be more worried about the company simply staying "status quo". Let me explain.

The Dividend Is At Risk? Say What?

On May 12, 2017, Deutsche Bank downgraded GE and lowered the company's price target from $28 to $24. The bank noted that the downgrade was a result of the stock being "overvalued" given "weak earnings quality" and the "wide gap between non-cash and cash earnings".

The DB analyst further explained his downgrade by stating:

"GE's weak cash flow has become worse in recent quarters … The company appears to be operating relatively 'close to the line' in terms of sufficient cash generation to continue to fund such a robust dividend and share repurchase program," analyst John Inch wrote in a note to clients Friday. "Eventually, GE could proportionately run out of things to sell while the capital dividend should largely be gone after 2018."

The most obvious push back is that GE could simply stop repurchasing shares if, and that is a big if, sufficient cash generation becomes an issue in the quarters ahead. Remember, this company spent over $20b repurchasing shares in 2016 and expects to spend $11b-$13b in 2017 on share repurchases (GE repurchased ~$2.3b worth of shares in Q1 2017), so slowing down the pace of buybacks is a real option for the company, if need be. And, of course, additional asset sales is another option.

GE also has a strong credit rating so the company has the capacity to add leverage. Plus, the company had ~$41b in cash (and another ~$42b in investment securities) as of March 31, 2017.

(Source: GE's Q1 2017 10-Q)

Some of the cash is held overseas but, in my opinion, Mr. Immelt and company would likely be more willing to repatriate cash and pay a tax bill (of course, the bill will be a lot lower if President Trump's tax plans are put into place later this year) than put this company's dividend at risk.

Therefore, the concern that GE will have to cut its dividend is the most recent "risk" that the financial community has conjured up. But, in my opinion, this risk is similar to the GAAP vs Non-GAAP concerns - i.e. a soon to be non-issue.

GAAP Vs. Non-GAAP Measures

This is a topic that I have covered in the past, but analysts continue to report on the fact that GE has a significant difference between its GAAP and non-GAAP numbers and they have been calling into question the appropriateness of GE reporting these figures. What is important to consider is that many companies in the DJIA, actually 63%, reported GAAP and non-GAAP EPS in Q1 2017.

(Source: FactSet, Earnings Insights)

Additionally, GE is not the only company that has big differences between its GAAP and non-GAAP figures, as both Visa (NYSE:V) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had large variances in Q1 2017.

(Source: FactSet, Earnings Insights)

Yes, GE reported a significant difference between its GAAP and non-GAAP figures. But let's remember that this company is in the midst of a major transformation, so a variance in these figures should have been fully expected by the market. Given this, I believe that investors should not view the GAAP vs non-GAAP differences as a risk and/or concern. This non-issue has gotten a lot of buzz over the last year and it leads me to the point that I highlighted in the introduction -- staying status quo is the real risk for the company because analysts are consistently reporting on new significant risks each quarter and it has had a negative impact on GE's stock price.

Staying Status Quo Is Not An Option, Something Has To Change

Analysts have consistently come up with a new item each quarter that has the potential to derail GE's plans and they talk about the concern/risk for around 3-6 months until it was no longer viewed as an issue. Then a new item is identified and follows the same pattern. This pattern, in my opinion, has caused the most damage to investor sentiment and has resulted in GE's stock underperforming the broader market. I believe that this vicious cycle is the result of the market's negative view of the company, and more specifically its CEO, Mr. Jeffrey Immelt. So the real risk is for GE to stay status quo with its management team because the market has already lost confidence in the company and its CEO.

To say that investors are "over" Mr. Immelt would be an understatement and it appears that no matter what he does, even putting his money where his month is, the bearish sentiment is not changing. Therefore, it may be wise for this company to now find a suitable replacement for Mr. Immelt. I am on the record for saying that Mr. Immelt should stay on board until 2018 but it is looking more and more likely that a change in management is needed, IF a good replacement can be found.

Bottom Line

GE's long-term story is still intact, a topic discussed in this article, so investors should stay the course. The long-term view has to consistently be front of mind when reviewing GE's quarterly results because this company is going through a major transformation, so your investment decisions should not be solely based on the risk factors that are highlighted by the Street on a quarterly basis.

There is a lot to like about General Electric as a long-term investment, especially after considering the company's business prospects through 2018, so I believe that the company is a strong buy at $28/share. Plus, the more you widen your investment time horizon, the more this industrial conglomerate looks like a great buy at today's price. Mr. Immelt needs to figure out how he is able to improve investor sentiment, and it may be wise for him step away if he determines that improvements will not be achievable in the near future.

