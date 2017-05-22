Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Calm Before The Storm, Short-Sellers Are Getting Complacent

The squeeze this time is going to hurt more than ever as oil makes 52-week highs over the next month.

WTI finished the week up 5.92%.

WTI managed to notch two weeks straight of price gains and closed above $50/bbl on a weekly basis. Few important developments took place this week with Saudi and Russia signaling to the market that there's intention to extend the production cut agreement past the original 6-month period, while also toying with the possibility of a deeper than expected cut. One of our main contributors, Pain Capital, also pointed out in a Daily Pain report titled, "All You Can Eat Pain," where he talked about the market's obliviousness to the fall in the USD.

From our observation of the price action across asset classes in the first half of 2017, it's evident that the reflation based trades have given up most of their respective gains since November 2016. In fact, one of the most counter-intuitive observations we have made is that despite the USD returning to "pre-Trumpflation" levels, most of the commodities have not recovered their highs. Is it just a matter of time?

What we know from this week's price action is that traders remain somewhat complacent regarding what's to come on May 25. The media has given clarity to the market as to what everyone should expect, but we raised the possibility of a potentially deeper production cut this week, burdened solely by Saudi Arabia as a potential upside risk for the oil markets. Although the current narrative makes this likelihood a slim possibility, we think the shorts' recent complacent move back into the market will prove to be very unprofitable.

Source: John Kemp

As of May 16, shorts increased positioning by 16 million bbls while longs increased positioning only by 7 million bbls resulting in second consecutive week of net-long positioning decline.

Looking at the long-to-short ratio, we are back to November pre-OPEC deal announcement levels.

Source: John Kemp

Since the position reporting has a lag-time embedded in it, we don't know if the move post-May 16 is driven by short covering or not, but what we do know is that, so far, the timing in the sharp increase in short positioning two to three weeks ago has been very unfortunate. It's also interesting to point out that some of the oil bears are using Pierre Andurand's recent long liquidation as some sign that the bull thesis isn't playing out. We have repeatedly said that risk management was likely the cause for the liquidation in positioning and similar to what happened to his bearish bets in 2015 (when he covered and was forced to take a lower risk approach, but remained very bearish on oil).

Looking at the latest position disclosure, it's evident to us that the shorts that decided to complacently enter the market will get squeezed. Call it betting on the obvious, but the obvious is that global oil markets are already in deficit, and short-sellers that are betting on lower oil prices simply do not understand supply/demand. Prices will move higher and we expect oil to hit a 52-week high over the next month.

Short-sellers are getting complacent, and the squeeze is going to hurt more than ever. Prepare for much higher oil prices in the month ahead.

HFI Research

