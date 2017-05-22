Weekly Natural Gas Recap - What Are The Fundamentals Saying?

Power burn over the summer is expected to be 2.5 to 3 Bcf/d below that of 2016.

US gas production is rebounding but still averaging below our estimates.

Natural gas prices finished the week lower by 4.91%.

Let's look at what the fundamentals are saying:

Supply

Here's how supplies have looked over the last 10 weeks:

We can clearly see that US gas production has now bottomed at the end of April with US gas production recovering 1.2 Bcf/d since. Canadian gas net imports have also averaged much higher over the month of May versus April. Total US gas supplies however remain the same as where they were 10-weeks ago.

Although US gas production has rebounded since April's low, the current readings in May have so far been a disappointment to our estimates. We expected May to at least average over 71.5 Bcf/d, but it has only averaged 70.6 Bcf/d so far or nearly 1 Bcf/d less than our expectations.

Demand

Here's how demand has looked over the last 10 weeks:

Power burn remains lower than where it was last year, and our forecast is for power burn to be 2.5 - 3 Bcf/d lower than last year over the summer. Additional LNG and Mexico export are expected to help overall demand, so the structural tightness will remain for the next 6 months.

Other factors that could materially impact our estimates include weather related demand adjustments, where a warmer than normal summer could see the year-over-year difference narrow, and a cooler than normal summer could see year-over-year difference widen.

Fundamental Conclusion

The latest storage forecast along with the current fundamentals put the overall natural gas market in a bullish tilt with fundamentals supporting prices above $3.15/MMBtu.

Speculator positioning remains the single biggest risk factor to a potential correction in prices, whereas the fundamental forecast tilts to the bullish side for the next several weeks.

