HP Inc.: I See A Beat On The Horizon

I expect HP to report robust Personal Systems results after the company overtook Lenovo to become the PC market leader for the first time since 2013.

The supplier of PCs and printing solutions has been winning skeptics over, having reversed a trend of declining revenues in the past couple of quarters.

One of my favorite underdogs in the tech space, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) reports fiscal 2Q17 earnings this coming Wednesday. The supplier of personal computers and printing solutions has been winning skeptics over, having reversed a trend of declining revenues in the past couple of quarters that had lasted since fiscal 2014 (pre-HP Enterprise split) and delivering bottom-line results through diligent cost control.

Credit: NDTV Gadgets

For fiscal 2Q17, the Street is expecting revenues of $11.9 billion that would represent a modest YOY increase of 2.6%. Non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.39, if proven accurate, would fall close to the high end of management's guidance range.

To be fair, there is little outside 3D printing (still too small of a contributor to HP's financial results today) to excite most people about the Palo Alto company, particularly growth investors. But what many originally thought to be a toxic combination of fast-declining businesses (printing and PCs) proved to be more resilient than expected over the past couple of quarters.

Within printing (70% of total segment non-GAAP op profit last quarter), a division that HP has been trying to stabilize for a while, the company enjoys a strong competitive position. It owns more than one third of the hardcopy peripherals market, according to IDC, and is seeing smaller competitors like Brother and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) shrink as the space consolidates - the latter will be soon owned by HP itself.

Within PCs (30% of total segment non-GAAP op profit last quarter), HP caught an updraft in traditional personal computing device sales, and overtook Lenovo in calendar 1Q17 to assume the market leadership position for the first time since 2013. Positive growth in the PC market this past quarter was the first since 2012, according to IDC. As a result, and assuming the market research company is in the ballpark regarding strength in the PC business early in 2017, I expect HP to report robust Personal Systems results this week.

Source: IDC

On the stock

I continue to see HPQ with good eyes, despite the 28% price run since November 2016, when the stock caught my attention for the first time. See below historical forward P/E multiples over the past 18 months.

HPQ PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

HP is in what I believe to be the early stages of a modest recovery in the PC and printing businesses - the former aided by a shift in consumer preference to detachable devices and away from tablets. And with 3D printing still not a meaningful contributor of revenues, exposure to a new addressable market of this size could bode very well for the company in the next two to five years.

Currently yielding a respectable 2.8% on very high FCF dividend coverage of 2.9x (based on fiscal 1Q17 results) and with a probable earnings beat on the horizon, I believe HPQ could be a good investment for my portfolio ahead of the print.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far, including my recent quarter-end report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HPQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.