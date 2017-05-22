Humana: Lower Share Price Ahead

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) are now up about 34% over the past twelve months and in my view, shareholders would do well to sell and seek more profitable opportunities elsewhere. Simply put, there's too much operational volatility here to make this a worthwhile investment. If the shares were trading at a significant discount to the overall market, I might tolerate the operational challenges, but they are not. I go through my analysis below.

Operational History

While revenue has grown consistently since 2011, net income has been unpredictable. It fell from 2011 to 2012, rose slightly from 2012 to 2013, dropped in 2014, rose again in 2015 before posting an abysmal result in 2016. This is problematic for me because I like to see a close relationship between rising revenue and rising net income. If rising revenue won't lead to higher levels of net income (the source of long run sustainable shareholder returns), then what will?

The Stock Is Not Cheap

At first blush it seems that Q1 2017 was much better than the same period last year. Specifically, earnings rose from $254 million in Q1 2016 to $1.115 billion in Q1, 2017. Earnings per share jumped from $1.68 to $7.49. At first reading, that seems like a tremendous feat, and suggests that robust growth has returned. Sadly, it's not the case.

According to Humana's most recent 10-Q:

On July 2, 2015, we entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, which we refer to in this report as the Merger Agreement, with Aetna Inc. and certain wholly owned subsidiaries of Aetna Inc., which we refer to collectively as Aetna, which set forth the terms and conditions under which we agreed to merge with, and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna, a transaction we refer to in this report as the Merger. The Merger was subject to customary closing conditions, including, among other things, (NYSE:I) the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, and the receipt of necessary approvals under state insurance and healthcare laws and regulations and pursuant to certain licenses of certain of Humana's subsidiaries, and (ii) the absence of legal restraints and prohibitions on the consummation of the Merger.

On July 21, 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice and the attorneys general of certain U.S. jurisdictions filed a civil antitrust complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against us and Aetna, alleging that the Merger would violate Section 7 of the Clayton Antitrust Act and seeking a permanent injunction to prevent the Merger from being completed. On January 23, 2017, the Court ruled in favor of the DOJ and granted a permanent injunction of the proposed transaction. On February 14, 2017, we and Aetna agreed to mutually terminate the Merger Agreement, as our Board determined that an appeal of the Court's ruling would not be in the best interest of our stockholders. On February 16, 2017, under terms of the Merger Agreement, we received a breakup fee of $1 billion from Aetna , which is included in our condensed consolidated statement of income in the line captioned Merger termination fee and related costs, net. Prior period Merger related transaction costs, previously included in operating costs, have been recast to conform to the

2017 presentation.

Humana 10-Q for period ending March, 2017

So fully $1 billion of the net income increase is a result of a breakup fee received from Aetna. If you strip out this one time gain, net income actually followed revenue down in the most recent quarter compared to the last. Given that I'm interested in the sustainable cash generating capacity of a company, I need to strip out these one time cash flows. When I pull this $1 billion breakup fee, I'm left with trailing twelve month earnings per share of $3.48. I consider this to be the sustainable (and volatile) earnings power of this company. Given that the current price is $228.81, I'm left with a PE multiple of around 65.75. In my view, trading at more than twice the overall market is too rich a premium to pay for a company with such volatile results.

Final Thought About The Low Payout Ratio

At the moment, the dividend payout ratio is about 28%, and in my view this could be improved dramatically. In the great debate between "Bird in the Hand" (brought to us by Gordon and Lintner) and "Dividend Irrelevance" (brought to us by Miller-Modigliani), I tend to come down on the side of "Bird in the Hand." I understand that dividends are not themselves a source of value, and are merely a distribution of value. My concern with the firm keeping "too much" of my earnings is that I feel that I'm a better judge of what to do with this capital than management is.

All too often, management makes decisions that may not be best for shareholders. They may attempt to build an empire, or embark on some value destroying merger. Worse, they engage in activities that are designed to boost metrics on which they are judged, but may have little bearing on what matters to shareholders. For that reason, I would prefer an investment that not only grows its net income, but pays a reasonable percentage of that to me. Unfortunately, Humana neither generates consistently large or growing net income, and management is quite miserly about how much of those earnings they pay out.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for HUM would turn bearish with a daily close below $225.00. This would signal a bearish breakdown from a topping pattern that started to form on the daily charts on May 2. From here we see the shares falling to the $210.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today we will buy HUM Put Options which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our SHORT trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $232.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

Given that investing is an innately relativistic process, in my view, investors (and potential investors) would do well to avoid Humana and seek better opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HUM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.