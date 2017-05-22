Dean Foods - Milk Money

The industry is extremely competitive but we think the Friendly’s acquisition and Organic Valley Joint venture are positive first steps to strategically grow revenue for the years ahead.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) is down over 8% in the last six months while the S&P 500 has gone up over 9% in the same period.

Despite this recent decline in the stock price, revenues at Dean Foods have actually shown some stability in the last five quarters. However, we do see a large drop in operating income in the latest quarterly results. In the quarter ending in March, revenues declined by about 1.1% while the cost of revenue and SG&A expenses increased by 1.1% and 4.5%, respectively when compared to the prior quarter to partially explain the drop in operating income. There were also increased merger and acquisition expenses of $9 million in the latest quarter.

Some valuation ratios indicate that Dean Foods is currently undervalued compare to its peers while others indicate it is currently trading in line with its peers or at a slightly higher valuation. For example, the Price to Sales and Price to Cash Flow numbers indicate that Dean Foods may be undervalued. However, after the latest lackluster earnings the PE ratio of Dean Foods now stands at 23.12 compared to the industry average of 22.93.

The return on assets, investment, and equity numbers also all fall below the industry average. In general, we want to buy companies that are the best performers in the industry based on evaluating these three metrics. Therefore, part of our investment thesis is based on expecting an improvement in these performance metrics as the company makes progress implementing its strategic plan, touched on later in this article. The cash flow evaluation for the last several quarters looks fairly positive when considering cash flow from operations minus investments in property, plant and equipment.

However, if we look at a longer time frame and consider the annual numbers we see a lack of consistency in the cash flow numbers.

Looking forward, Dean Foods presented a strategic plan at their annual meeting on May 17th in which they talked about building and buying strong brands. They highlighted some of their current brands in the slide provided below. Some other brands belonging to Dean Foods not shown in the slide include Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, and PET.

In terms of acquiring brands, examples of this include the 2016 acquisition of Friendly's ice cream and the Organic Valley joint venture. According to their 2016 annual report, Dean Foods purchased 10% of the U.S. milk supply in 2016 and served 49 states. We can see that milk accounts for 69% of Dean Foods' sales based on the sales by product graphic below. It probably comes as no surprise that Dean Foods' largest customer is Wal-Mart, accounting for 16.7% of net sales in 2016.

Given the large quantities of milk purchased by Dean Foods it may be of interest to consider the historical milk prices in relation to where we currently stand.

The chart above shows that milk currently stands at $15.6/Lbs. Milk reached an all time high of $24.58 in 2014 while the record low of 9.26 was achieved in February of 2009. The federal government and certain state governments set minimum prices for raw milk on a monthly basis. Raw milk processed into fluid milk is set at a Class I price while raw milk processed into other products such as cottage cheese and creams is priced at a Class II price. According to their latest annual report, Dean Foods generally pays the federal minimum price for raw milk and certain producer premiums and location differences. The company also purchases bulk cream based on a multiple of the Grade AA butter price on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange for some other products they produce.

Dean Foods provided guidance at the annual meeting in May including a 2017 EPS range of $1.35 - $1.55 and full year free cash flow ranging from $125 - $150 million. Using the low end of the EPS range guidance, this would put the forward PE at a more attractive level of 13.4 from a valuation standpoint. One concern seen in the table below is the decline in fluid milk revenue in recent annual results. The decline in fluid milk revenue could not be cancelled out by gains in other product categories such as ice cream and fresh cream. The industry is extremely competitive but we think the Friendly's acquisition and Organic Valley Joint venture are positive first steps to strategically grow revenue for the years ahead.

The mean annual long term growth estimate provided by analysts of Dean Foods is 8.9%. This seems fairly rosy given the negative five year historical sales growth rate for the company. This long term growth rate mean is derived from only three estimates with a fairly wide range starting at 5.3% to 8.9%. We will consider various growth rates in our present value calculations provided in the table below.

The present value calculation shows us that Dean Foods is neither extremely overvalued (unless you believe in a negative growth scenario) nor extremely undervalued. One should note that the EPS number used is the one provided in the company's guidance rather than the lower EPS number based on the past twelve months. Additionally, the future stock price calculation assumes a PE multiple of 20 which is slightly below the current PE ratio. The five year PE high for Dean Foods was 76.78 while five year low was 5.11. We should also note that Dean Foods currently pays a dividend with a yield of 1.98% with a fairly comfortable payout ratio of 46.13.

Options

Given the valuation discussion provided above, we think options are a good way to initiate a position in Dean Foods at this time. We prefer to do this by writing a cash-secured put. One contract of interest is the put option expiring September 15th with a strike price of $18.00. A seller of this put option would receive $100 per contract sold based on the current bid. This would equate to a return of over 5% in just less than 4 months or over 15% on an annualized basis. If you are forced to purchase the shares, because the stock declines to under $18 by the expiration date, you would have saved about 5.7% compared to buying the 100 shares at the current price of $18.14 after considering the premium received.

Final Thoughts

While we would prefer to see more consistency in the operational results, we think Dean Foods currently provides an interesting opportunity for the enterprising investor. We recommend using the options approach described above to invest in Dean Foods. Purchasing the shares is also a reasonable approach with slightly more risk given the cost savings provided by the options strategy. Of course, shareholders will receive the dividend with the current yield of 1.98%. We think Dean Foods should be able to halt and reverse recent revenue declines by building on its current brands and through strategic acquisitions per the plans laid out in their recent presentations.

