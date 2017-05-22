Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (5/19/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, May 19.

The bulls won the day on Friday. Companies are sending mixed signals about the economy, which makes the June Fed meeting very important. "We're going to have to start hanging on every word from the presidents and governors of that august body. Yep, you need to start paying attention to the Fed heads again," said Cramer. With that, he discussed the game plan for the week.

Monday

The Fed speaks, plus there's the Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) analyst meeting and Agilent Technologies' (NYSE:A) earnings.

The Minneapolis and Philadelphia Fed presidents will be speaking on Monday. The former is a dove, and the latter is positive about the economy. "Will they cancel each other out? Who knows? All I can say for sure is their utterances will dominate the action next week now that the earnings season is indeed winding down," Cramer noted.

At the Xilinx analyst meeting, the company could possibly signal it is not looking for an acquirer.

Agilent Technologies is a Cramer favorite life sciences and chemical machines company that will report Q2 earnings. If the numbers are not good, it could attract a buyout offer.

Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) earnings and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) analyst meetings.

Toll Brothers has a powerful urban business. "My wife and I kicked the tires on some of their apartments in Brooklyn's marvelous waterfront development, Pier House, and they have steadily risen in value," said Cramer. He also loves Take-Two Interactive and said the rise of gaming is correlated to the stay-at-home economy.

AutoZone reports on Tuesday, and it has been a bear story. It needs help, and Cramer will watch if the company has accelerated buybacks. He'll also watch Red Robin's analyst meeting to see if casual dining is making a comeback.

Wednesday

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings.

Cramer expects all three earnings reports to be strong. Lowe's should be strong as Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported good numbers, Tiffany because the dollar will not hamper its earnings and PVH because Europe is doing well with apparel.

Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) will all report earnings.

Best Buy has been competing well with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cramer expects the company to boost margins. Burlington Stores is expected to do well, as bargain retailers are performing well. If it goes down, buy the stock. Costco should do well because it is "non-Amazon-able" due to its card membership fees paired with a discounted offering of bulk items. The market is bearish on Costco, but Cramer likes its earnings story. "Costco just gave you a seven dollar special dividend, something I don't think they would do if business weren't good," he said.

He was bullish on Ulta Beauty and Medtronic earnings as well.

Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings on Friday. It's a discount retailer and hence Cramer expects them to do well. "I just wish I liked it a little bit more because I know the analysts do, and if they report a good number the stock's going to jump," he added.

The earnings season is almost over, which mean the Fed speakers will be in limelight again. "So we'll have to color our thinking with how the Trump economic agenda is doing and see if it's referenced as something that's gone MIA because of political turmoil, which could be a signal that the Fed's not tightening in June, something that could, alas, trump anything positive in a very negative way," said Cramer.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM)

The semiconductor group has been on fire and hence Cramer recommended buying semiconductor stocks. One under the radar semiconductor stock is Versum Materials, which was spun off from Air Products (NYSE:APD) in October 2016.

Versum Materials makes specialty chemicals and gases for the semiconductor industry. The company's stock is up 30% since the spin off and it derives 78% revenue from specialty materials and gases and the other 22% from delivery and storage systems for those materials.

The semiconductor industry is less cyclical than before as chips are being used in everything today. The making of these chips is complex than before and require lot of materials, special chemicals and gasses. Versum has a good R&D platform and boasts 290 US patents.

The company's revenue is growing at 16% and the stock is trading at less than 16 times earnings. Cramer thinks it's a steal as the Wall Street is not behind the stock yet.

Off the tape - I

Cramer went off the tape to review the privately held Foursquare. He interviewed CEO Jeff Glueck to know what lies ahead for this social networking company. Foursquare is a location based social networking app. The company began leveraging its location data in 2015 and turned it into a map of interesting places around the globe. They are #46 on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list this year.

Glueck thinks the possibilities of big data companies are endless. "I think there is no limit to the industries that are going to be disrupted by mobile data," he said. They have 100M places mapped on the company's servers that makes it a powerful player in the big data space. It serves 50 of the largest 100 advertisers and over 100,000 technology companies.

Their data tracks movements of across 200 countries which gives an accurate sense of economic shift in patterns around the globe. They grew their revenue 74% in the last year and they target to reach $100M in revenue in the near future.

Off the tape - II

In the second off the tape segment, Cramer reviewed privately held Phononics, which is #33 on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list this year. The company is disrupting the refrigeration space by replacing coolants with thermo-electric cooling technology, which uses semiconductor chips to power refrigerators and freezers. Cramer interviewed founder and CEO Tony Atti, who is outperforming competition.

"Direct sales and partnerships are key to our market penetration strategy. To keep that momentum that you're so excited about, and as are we, we need partners as audacious as we are," said Atti. One such partner is ThermoFisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) that has appreciated the medical refrigeration technology. They like the performance and redundancy if Phononics products.

Atti said that Phononics has products for wide range of industries from commercial beverages to telecommunications cooling and wine preservation. Their products are smaller, efficient and help the environment at the same time.

Day 3 of selloff

On day 3 of the selloff, Cramer saw buyers coming out of woodwork. "Interest rates inched up, which satisfies those who own the bank stocks, gives you hope that maybe there are a couple rate hikes coming. Deere (NYSE:DE) put up such good numbers this morning that anything related not just to agriculture but to construction equipment soared. The oils came alive with pleasure over OPEC short-selling badmouthing and natural gas garnered fans thanks to the heat," said Cramer.

"The idea that this could be a win-win scenario for stocks is the kind of thing that terrifies the bears, so while you may have missed the buying opportunity over the last couple of days, I think it might be too early to start selling," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): It's not done going higher. Buy some now and some when it goes lower.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR): Cramer thinks the dividend is safe.

Coach (NYSE:COH): The company has turned around. Buy the stock.

