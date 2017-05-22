Stage Stores Still Looks Like It's Rearranging (And Buying) Deck Chairs On The Titanic

But a -9.6% comp - against an -8.5% comparison - hardly looks comforting, and the long-term secular pressures aren't going anywhere.

In a way, Stage Stores' (NYSE:SSI) Q1 report looks like progress. The company beat expectations handily and maintained its full-year guidance - two things the company has not done over the past two years. The acquisition of 50 Gordmans stores out of bankruptcy makes sense, given a cost of about $40 million, and management is talking up its "jumpstart" initiative to reverse recent trends. CEO Michael Glazer said on the Q1 conference call that the business strengthened in March and April, and Stage reiterated guidance for positive full-year free cash flow.

But it's progress only in the sense that any quarter for Stage - and retailers more broadly - that doesn't imply an outright collapse looks better by comparison. Comps are declining, and there's no bottom in sight. There is no way - again, no way - for a retailer to maintain profitability with consistent revenue declines of any kind, let alone nearly 10% year over year, and there's no sign of the long term at Stage abating:

Source: Author from SSI filings

Admittedly, Q1 doesn't seem as bad as the results of the past two years. But the past eight quarters sent SSI from $22 to $2. Q1 still is hugely problematic for the stock - it might be better, but it's not anywhere close to good enough.

The Stage Stores Business Is Collapsing

Same-store sales fell 9.6% in the quarter, which on its own essentially ends the bull case. Again, the carnage in U.S. brick-and-mortar retail has changed expectations to the point that investors (myself included) sometimes forget that a retailer usually needs ~3% positive comps just to keep earnings stable, at least over the long run. (Witness Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) being hailed as some outperforming outlier off a 2.2% comp in its Q1.)

As noted above, Glazer said in the Q1 release that the business "improved significantly" during March and April. But with double-digit negative comps in February, the full quarter figure still suggests that March and April saw a -6% comp at least. And a year ago, Stage said that April was the worst month of the quarter due to traffic declines and storms in Texas.

What's even more concerning for Stage is that traffic declines were worse than the comp figure. AUR (average unit retail) was up 4.1%, implying a traffic decline of about 14% year over year. AUR rose in Q1 2016 as well, with an -8.5% comp. That implies that traffic has dropped around 25% in just the last two years.

Forget Gordmans, and the dividend, and the omnichannel/e-commerce business. Stage cannot survive if traffic is declining to that extent. The company did cut SG&A - down ~8% year over year on an adjusted basis, by my numbers - and to be fair, adjusted pre-tax loss improved year over year (and thus so did margins). But it's not a sustainable strategy to match revenue declines with cost cuts in a fixed-cost model. Stage simply has to stem the traffic declines.

And I'm highly skeptical that happens. The legacy business model for Stage was to be "the only game in town" in smaller markets: A mini-department store targeting customers for whom traditional department stores were a long drive. That moat is shattered by e-commerce, and I don't believe Stage has an answer. Its own e-commerce business grew "strong double digits" in Q1 - but off a tiny base, as even Glazer hinted at on the Q1 call.

The rest of the "jumpstart" initiative - "more newness" in merchandising, better marketing, less promotions - sounds exactly like the response by the rest of the space towards e-commerce. It hasn't worked - for anyone. And not for lack of trying.

SSI did improve merchandise margins, and gross margin increased 10 bps (that includes occupancy deleverage from the comp). Neither trend is sustainable, however. And the long-held argument from SSI bulls and management that this just is an oil and gas/peso problem has to be debunked at this point; that initial weakness long has been lagged, and O&G employment actually is rising:

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

This is a broken business. And there's really no reason to see that changing over the long term.

Gordmans And The Dividend

I don't think the Gordmans acquisition offsets the clear problems in Stage - though I'll admit it's mildly intriguing. Gordmans is expected to add ~$235 million in sales this year, which implies a $350 million-plus run rate at depressed levels (given the lack of inventory available at the moment). Legacy Stage revenues are guided to ~$1.36 billion this year, so adding what could be $500 million in FY18 (Stage fiscal years end the following January) is a material acquisition. SSI management insists that Gordmans will be "meaningfully accretive" to EPS next year as well.

SSI intends to move Gordmans toward a more off-price model - a la TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). Gordmans even brought on a few Burlington executives before its bankruptcy, and Stage may add a few more once it takes over that business.

The merger makes sense from a risk/reward standpoint. SSI is funding the deal off its credit facility, which has plenty of room and doesn't mature until 2021. If Gordmans fails, Stage probably has to restructure at that point - but that seemed exceedingly likely to happen regardless. If the company can make something out of Gordmans, however, there's a larger inventory base and possibly a larger EBITDA base on which to refinance.

TJX traditionally has posted ~14% EBITDA margins, with ROST usually around 16% and BURL a few points lower. Gordmans even at 5% could add $25 million in EBITDA - a 40% contribution and enough to get the consolidated total to $60 million-plus in FY18, even assuming continued declines in the legacy business from ~$57 million last year to ~$40 million in FY18.

Pro forma, that's a ~4x EV/EBITDA multiple, and, more importantly, a ~3x leverage ratio, perhaps enough to give SSI another shot at a refinancing - and maybe enough time to either turn Gordmans into a viable off-price brand and/or create a nimbler, smaller Stage (possibly with lower lease payments). Indeed, the market rather liked the acquisition, bidding SSI shares up before a recent pullback.

I'm skeptical it will work, however. Stage is keeping Gordmans' management in place - but that same management now has to transition to a new marketing model (no discounting, "everyday low price") against three very tough competitors with no inventory in the first few months. Stage plans to add its experience in footwear and cosmetics to Gordmans - but neither category is very strong at the moment, both for Stage and more broadly. Again, it's a reasonable game for Stage to take - but it's still a gamble.

I was a bit disappointed with the dividend cut, however. Stage has $200 million-plus in availability on its credit facility even after buying Gordmans. It actually could have ramped its dividend up to $1 (the max allowed under its credit facility), which would have been an interesting and provocative choice - and essentially guaranteed upside from pre-earnings levels, even discounted back.

Saving ~$11 million a year in dividend payments over the next three years doesn't seem to do enough to change the case as far as a refinancing goes. The multi-year trend in the business is going to determine whether Stage can receive a new facility, and a sum of ~$40 million against a $200 million current balance doesn't seem enough to change its odds. A ~9% yield may still draw some buyers - but I don't believe it should.

Valuation

I covered my short of SSI a bit early, and though I think the outlook for SSI remains negative, I'm not interested in putting it back on. Gordmans was a smart play, and could give investors some room for optimism over the next few quarters. The dividend isn't as big of a problem - if only from a cash standpoint - as I thought it was heading into the report, but still may draw some buyers. Again, if SSI goes to zero, it's going to take some time, and as ugly as retail stock performance has been of late, there are better and easier shorts elsewhere.

Still, this isn't a stock to chase - for the dividend or any other reason. There's nothing, save for the low-risk flier on Gordmans, to suggest that Stage's business has any hope of stabilizing. If anything, Stage looks positioned worse than other retailers, with e-commerce more directly attacking its moat, and its response both too late and too small to do anything about. Again, double-digit annual traffic declines are not a temporary issue - they're the long-term trend. And there is no way Stage's earnings can stay even stable amidst that trend.

Gordmans may delay the inevitable, if it's as accretive as hoped, but it's not enough of a reason to buy SSI. The problem for the long case is that it's the only reason left to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.