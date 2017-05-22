I Hate Mondays... But My Garden Is Extraordinary

I have not hated Mondays since I left my last corporate job, where I loved my work picking stocks but not the office politics so much. Let me wish my old colleagues, the great majority of whom I admired and appreciated, the very best. Stocks this morning seem uncertain about whether to weigh oil hype, President Trump's Middle Eastern rally (ex-Iran), or Fed speak most heavily. Reiterating my "Week Ahead" read, while direction may be a tough call this week, volatility is an easier bet. Though I would fade volatility instruments (NYSE: VXX) early this week from their latest slightly elevated state, and rather look for swings in stocks and uncertainty with regard to direction. One surprisingly positive economic data point may help stocks to sprout today though if it materializes. At least my bean seeds have sprouted and my garden is extraordinary!

Oil wants to take the lead this morning, given the week's OPEC meeting is on tap. Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister sure helped things when during a TV interview he stated that everyone (read in and outside of OPEC) wants to extend oil production quotas (probably through Q1 2018). We remind readers that production is currently limited at a less than capable level, supposedly if we trust OPEC producers to keep to quotas. Speaking of oil, I still cannot believe I have olive trees in the backyard.

As a result of the continuation of oil market hype, Brent Crude futures, tracked by the iPath Oil Shares (NYSE: OIL) is up 0.8%, and WTI Crude, tracked by the United States Oil (NYSE: USO) security, is up 0.7% at 5:45 AM EDT. Petroleum run-ups tend to serve the energy and financial sectors of the economy, and so serve the entire market; though economically speaking, higher energy prices weigh on the vast U.S. service sector, says Debbie Downer. Hey, it's Monday! Please take close note of this next statement: Get ready to sell the news from OPEC unless production cuts are increased, not just extended.

President Trump gave a speech yesterday that I felt like I might have written in sixth grade. His deliberate delivery and ultra-friendly tone did not do much to alter that perspective. It did, however, serve to sooth bad feelings among the Muslim leaders in attendance and it might have been intellectually adequate for enough of its audience anyway. It was certainly a feel good, let's make the world a better place kind of discussion, except for the part where he isolated Iran and sold over $100 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia. Oh, and he also wants to unite some 50 Muslim countries against ISIS via a new intelligence center in Riyadh (okay that's good). However, I also suspect the Administration is planning a military coalition engagement in Syria, parts of Iraq, Afghanistan and apparently ending in a spectacular fashion in Iran.

Did I mention that the President is in Israel today? So, is this a move toward world peace or toward world war, considering Iran is aligned with North Korea (also under pressure) and Russia and China? Let's note that meetings with the Russians and Chinese preceded the trip to the Middle East, so this whole effort could prove well coordinated, if we can trust the Russians... a big if. But I digress... I'll be picking and eating oranges and mandarins this summer, and holding physical gold. You can do the same or acquire the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS).

Let's move forward to the more tangible drivers we can directly relate to the economy and markets, without so much opining, though I thoroughly enjoy doing so. Economic data today includes the start of a parade of Fed speakers that I think will weigh importantly for the dollar, commodities, stocks et al. Monday's speakers include Neil Kashkari, Lael Brainard, Patrick Harker and Charles Evans, all of whom are voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). That means what they say matters a lot. Figs and almonds are a given for me as well.

CMEGroup's Fed Watch Tool now shows a 78.5% probability of a Fed Funds Rate hike in June, up from as low as 60% last week (at least as far as I saw). I do not expect the speaking Fed members to differ much from that message. However, some may reference a possibility of heating inflation requiring faster rate hikes than the market is now accommodating for. While the Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) did not provide a message of inflation, I believe most other data globally and other important developments (tax reform) point to that distinct possibility, and so does the Fed I believe. Thus, I expect there is a greater chance of a negative impact from speaking Fed members than a positive impact to stocks. The dollar (NYSE: UUP) will continue to worry about the President, inflation and how the Fed handles it all. Working against indigestion on such concerns, I've planted herbs to serve my love of cooking.

Other data is pending as well though, and positive economic indications would be helpful. However, we have seen an Easter impact to housing data of late, perhaps keeping prospective home buyers busy planning family gatherings and outings in April. Take note, though, that Easter's impact to consumer spending data should be positive for April. Speaking of Easter, I'm planning to build a chicken coop.

This morning is void of housing data, but they'll be plenty later this week. Look instead for the Chicago Fed National Activity Index to show a slight increase in April to 0.10, from 0.08 in March, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg and its partners. The 3-month moving average is currently 0.03% growth, so America's consumer economy appears to be limping along. I want to point out again the Easter influence for April and so I think a better than expected number might surface. Unfortunately, traders do not tend to give this data point much relevance, though it may receive some credit this morning in my view if it is surprisingly positive. The condition of the house here is not enthusing either, but the sun rises in spectacular fashion on the ancient grapevine.

S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ: QQQ) futures show stocks indecisive at this hour (7:00 AM EDT). It is a tough read still at this early hour, so the market will look for leads from data as the day progresses. Keep your eye on the factors discussed herein for your lead. For more of my regular writing on the markets, I welcome readers to follow along.

