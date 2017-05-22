Wal-Mart - Starting Fiscal 2018 Strong

Wal-Mart (WMT) has started its fiscal year of 2018 on a strong note. The company delivered on decent same store sales growth in a harsh environment, and the company is actually guiding for accelerating growth in the current quarter. This is comforting, as Wal-Mart has already taken initiatives and has the (financial) scale and e-commerce operations to compete head-on with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

As investors are now seeing the benefits of these initiatives, shares have rebounded rather sharply from the lows in 2015, certainly on a relative basis. Following these decent returns I would be somewhat cautious. The environment remains competitive, but it seems that Wal-Mart can continue its long term dominance.

A Solid Start To The Year

Wal-Mart grew its first quarter sales by 1.4% to $117.5 billion. Growth would have come in at 2.5% if not for adverse currency moves. US comparable sales rose by 1.4% - a very decent result in this intense competitive environment, and price deflation doesn't help either. It is encouraging that traffic was up by 1.5%.

The real impressive achievement was a 63% increase in e-commerce sales in the US, with gross merchandise volumes increasing by 69%. International business suffered from currency translation, and sales fell by 3.5% to $27.1 billion. Revenues were up a modest 0.8% in constant currency terms - modest growth in most areas was offset by the impact of a competitive UK market.

After quite a few quarters of margin compression, Wal-Mart managed to keep operating earnings rather flattish (up slightly in constant currencies, down slightly in dollar terms). This resulted in earnings of $1.00 per share. Improved operational momentum is set to continue in the second quarter. Core US Wal-Mart sales are seen up 1.5-2% in Q2, and earnings are seen at $1.00-$1.08 per share.

A Greater Look Into The E-Commerce Operations

Sales of Wal-Mart US and Sam´s Club combined approached $90 billion this quarter. E-commerce operations added 80 basis points to reported sales growth, equivalent to $720 million growth in absolute dollar terms.

The company said that e-commerce revenues were up by 63%, so simple mathematics tells us that revenues from e-commerce operations came in at $1.15 billion in the first quarter of last year, and have grown to $1.86 billion this quarter.

If we annualize this number and assume a similar penetration rate for the foreign operations, as well as add a small premium for a stronger fourth quarter, annualized e-commerce sales come in at roughly $11 billion. This number is much smaller than the numbers circulating on the internet, which roughly range from $10-15 billion.

Of course this is not entirely driven by organic growth - the organic growth number has not been released. Ahead of the Jet.com purchase Wal-Mart was losing momentum in terms of e-commerce sales growth. It reported growth rates north of 20% in 2014, but this growth slowed to just single digit numbers in early 2016 before rebounding in recent quarters.

Wal-Mart´s online operations got a big boost when the company bought Jet.com in September of last year in a $2.4 billion deal. The company furthermore made numerous other small e-commerce deals with the purchase of ShoeBuy, ModCloth and Moosejaw. CEO Doug McMillon stressed that most of the e-commerce growth was organic rather than coming from deals.

If that is the case, organic growth comes in at +30% which is impressive given the size of the e-commerce operations. As a matter of fact, such a growth rate would be greater than the sales growth reported by Amazon.com at this moment in time. Renewed momentum was driven by a cut in membership fees and discounts being offered for those who order online, but pick up in-store.

McMillon furthermore stressed that dealmaking within e-commerce is not aimed to buy Wal-Mart´s way into growth. Rather, it is to speed up development and gain expertise.

Maintaining Flexibility

Wal-Mart is regarded by the market as one of the few companies that have the capacity to compete with Amazon.com. The company struggled a bit earlier than did most of its brick-and-mortar peers, but initiatives taken in 2015 and 2016 are starting to pay off. Not only is Walmart´s online business gaining traction, but the same can be said for its brick-and-mortar business.

On top of the vast e-commerce operations and the still-solid earnings power of the traditional operations, Wal-Mart has great financial capabilities. While the company has $40 billion in net debt and capital lease obligations, this is backed by over $107 billion in real property, among other things. With EBITDA coming in around $33 billion this leverage ratio is furthermore quite modest. The company is furthermore cutting back on the pace of share repurchases, as investments into e-commerce operations are generally less capital intensive than brick-and-mortar stores. As a result, regular capital expenditures range at just 80% of depreciation charges for the recent quarter. All these initiatives drive cash flow generation and improve the financial firepower of the firm.

So Wal-Mart has already a sizable online operation, a large physical presence and the financial means to compete with Amazon.com. It is cutting back on share repurchases in order to finance investments in the business. These investments have weighted a bit on margins which have fallen below the 5% mark; traditionally, they have come in at 5-6% of sales.

This margin compression and slower sales growth, with flattish sales over the past 2-3 years, have put pressure on the company's earnings per share. Peak earnings of around $5 per share in the 2013-2015 period have come down towards $4.50 per share, and expectations have been reset as initiatives had to be financed.

As these investments are now starting to pay off in a difficult retail environment, and investors can cautiously look forward to earnings growth again. Second-quarter guidance shows healthy expected earnings growth.

Final Thoughts

As investors get comfortable with a $4.50-$5.00 earnings per share range, and as momentum strengthens, Wal-Mart might be among the few that can effectively compete with Amazon.com.

The trouble is that a lot of the good news has been priced in already. I have been constructive on Wal-Mart´s efforts to rejuvenate the business in the past; for instance, shares plunged from $90 to $60 in 2015, and I called that a great opportunity. Investors at that point were worried about lower margins and few short term benefits from restructuring and growth initiatives, while Amazon.com remained worrying. At this point shares have risen to almost $80 again and investors have reaped the benefits - and even the accelerating momentum - in a harsh retail environment.

With $4.75 per share earnings power at the midpoint of the $4.50-$5.00 range, shares now trade at 16-17 times earnings - at a modest discount versus the market. I understand the rationale for the discount. Competition from Amazon.com remains fierce, and while growth is improving, it is still not very impressive - something which is nearly impossible for a $500 billion giant.

The 2.6% dividend seems safe for now, and I would not bet against the Walton family in the long run. But, for now, I see no compelling entry point at these levels.

