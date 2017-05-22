Follow Buffett - Or Keep Deere?

Deere (NYSE:DE) has been a major holding of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) for years, but the oracle sold all of his Deere holdings during the fourth quarter of last year.

DE data by YCharts

When we look at the share price of Deere since October of 2016, we see that selling during the October - December quarter hasn't been the best timed divestment -- Deere's shares are up more than forty percent over the last eight months, beating even the broad market's strong performance since.

The most recent spike we see in Deere's share price, Friday's 7.3% increase, was based on very positive reaction towards the company's second quarter earnings results and the positive guidance for the current year.

Deere was able to increase its sales by 5% to $8.3 billion, whilst the company's bottom line increased by a whopping 60%, to earnings per share of $2.49.

DE Total Operating Expenses (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Now obviously Deere, as a machinery producer, has significant operating expenses for all of its factories, machinery, etc. which means small changes in the company's sales number can have a huge impact on earnings: If annual revenues grow by five percent (which equals additional sales of $1.4 billion), this means additional gross profits of $420 million -- a boost of 15% to the company's operating profit, as long as operating expenses remain flat. This is a calculation on an annual basis, since revenues and costs are not divided equally over all four quarters, the impacts on Deere's bottom line can be smaller in some quarters and bigger in other quarters.

Deere is thus in a position where the company can increase its earnings by double digits easily, even if sales are just increasing by a couple of percentage points. An organic 60% net earnings increase with a 5% sales increase is not possible though -- the reason for Deere's big beat was another one: Deere recorded a $180 million gain due to the sale of partial interest in SiteOne Landscape Supply.

When we adjust for that one time gain, Deere's earnings per share would have been up by 34% -- still a very strong performance based on a rather small revenue increase, but less outstanding than the reported growth rate of almost twice that size.

Stock prices do not only react to past results, though, they also reflect expectations for the future. Those look increasingly positive when it comes to Deere's business.

Deere's own forecasts have improved in many ways: The outlook for North America Agriculture has increased from being down 7.5% to being down 5%, the outlook for the EU member states has increased from being down 5% to being down 2.5%, the outlook for South America has increased from being up 20% from being up 17.5% -- in each of these cases the current forecast sees a retail sales number that is 2.5 percentage points better than what was expected previously. Since no forecast for any region or segment has been downgraded, the overall outlook Deere's management has given is a rather positive one -- those who should know best (since they are actively doing business in this market) believe that industry wide retail sales this year should come in substantially better than previously thought.

This logically also affects Deere, which is a main member of the agricultural equipment market -- right now management believes that its agriculture sales will increase by 8% this year, versus a previous forecast that saw sales growth of just 3% (this guidance is for Deere's fiscal year, which starts in October).

Since Deere's agriculture and turf net sales in the first six months of its fiscal year have increased by just 1%, the company will likely deliver two big quarterly reports in the next six months, otherwise the guidance would not have been increased that much -- theoretically Deere would have to deliver a net sales increase of 15% in its Q3 as well as in its fourth quarter to hit the 8% growth number for the whole year. In the Q2 report we have seen that a small revenue increase can translate to outsized earnings gains, if sales growth accelerates further down the year, earnings growth could come in at a very strong pace -- it is thus not surprising that the market reacted very positively to Deere's earnings report, rewarding the good outlook with a 7% share price increase.

The analyst consensus sees Deere earning $4.94 this year, which would be an increase of a little less than 3% -- this seems pretty unlikely, especially since the same analysts are forecasting a revenue increase of just 4% as well. I believe that we will see a couple of upgraded estimates for the current year, which should result in an earnings estimate of well more than $5 per share for Deere's current fiscal year.

DE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Despite being active in a cyclical business, Deere's total return has trounced the total return of the broad market since the beginning of the current century -- Deere's total return of more than 700% translates to an annual gain of more than 13%, whereas the S&P 500 index has returned a much lower 4.9% annually since 2000.

With this strong history of providing attractive returns, as well as with a pretty positive outlook for the current year Deere doesn't look unattractive -- its valuation is relatively in line with that of the market, its dividend yield is a little higher than what investors get from the S&P 500 index.

Takeaway

Deere has performed very well over the last months, Buffett's Berkshire thus looks as if the company has left too early. Due to Deere's strong guidance and great operational leverage big earnings gains are not unlikely, which could mean that the share price rally does not stop right here.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.