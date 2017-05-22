Verizon: Is The Beat Down Over?

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is down nearly $9 from where the stock started the year sending the dividend yield over 5%. The carnage might not be over as a heavy debt load and potentially added competition looms.

At $45, the stock trades at lows not seen since the start of 2016. Is the dividend secure enough to scoop up the high-yielding Verizon at these prices?

For a while now, my investment thesis has turned negative on Verizon. The wireless giant originally soared on signs that the pricing pressures from Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) weren't impacting quarterly results.

The pressure only magnified as the stock soared to $54 signaling a time to exit. Now, Verizon is losing postpaid subs and competition may expand further and the digital media business has struggled to get off the ground.

Signs point to Dish Networks (NASDAQ:DISH) working with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to launch a 5th wireless network while Sprint could end up teaming with a cable company. Verizon desperately needs consolidation in the industry versus expanded competition.

The problem Verizon faces is that the wireless giant took on massive debt to build out the best network, yet now Sprint, T-Mobile and possibly others can compete on price due to competitive networks without the same levels of debt.

VZ Net Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Verizon ended Q1 with $116.5 billion in debt or $112.2 billion in net debt when excluding minimal cash balances. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA was only 2.6x for the quarter.

Source: Verizon Q117 earnings release

Where the issue will come home to roost is in the high interest expenses with rates expected to rise. Verizon could get squeezed in the process.

For Q1, the wireless giant spent $1.1 billion on interest expense while operating income was at $7.2 billion, already down from $7.9 billion in the same period last year. Throw in dividends of $2.4 billion and Verizon could get squeezed with these cash outflows unrelated to operations.

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon needs a catalyst to become a buy despite the large 5% dividend. The massive dividend yield can go higher as it did even far after the financial crisis all the way into 2011.

VZ Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The market needs to see signs of a bottoming in the cash flow scenarios that could end up in financial crisis due to the massive debt load. The big key is whether Dish Networks and/or Sprint use their networks to team up with large financial partners to become competitors to Verizon.

Avoid the stock in any scenario where the large debt load could come back to haunt the wireless giant.