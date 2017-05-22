Hibbett Sports: Q1 Shows Long-Term Challenges

But the long-term trend still implies margin pressure and tough comp growth - HIBB is probably priced for those challenges, but I still don't see upside.

Clearly, management is betting heavily on the e-commerce rollout in the back half, as well as incremental in-store gains from ship to home.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) closed up 4%+ on Friday, perhaps a delayed "relief rally" after its Q1 earnings release on Thursday morning - or just a "dead cat bounce" for a stock that hit a six-year low yesterday. Q1 numbers were roughly in line with updated expectations, after Hibbett updated guidance in late April, and warned of a weaker-than-expected quarter.

With HIBB stock falling steadily into the report - along with the rest of the retail sector - the headline numbers probably were good enough to stem the bleeding - for now. And at 8.3x the midpoint of FY18 (ending January) EPS guidance plus cash, HIBB is pricing some level of earnings decline.

But I still think that decline is coming - and Q1 results looked rather disappointing relative even to the updated guidance. Short term and long term, the report raised concerns about HIBB. And though I liked the stock in the past, I didn't see much reason in Q1 to try and time the bottom.

Q1 Earnings

It's interesting that HIBB shares managed to rise Friday despite the plunge at Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), because there are some similarities to the story of each retailer's April quarter. (Bear in mind that 52% of Hibbett's FY17 revenue, per the 10-K, came from footwear, a proportion that will continue to rise going forward.) In both cases, delayed tax refunds hammered February sales - Hibbett's February comp was down 20%, per the Q1 conference call - and March and April weren't quite strong enough to recapture those losses.

The problem for Hibbett (and likely the fear at FL) is that on a net basis, the quarter still looks weak. And from a Q2 standpoint, it looks like the end of April saw sales decline, a pattern that appears to have continued into May. When Hibbett gave its Q1 update on April 26, it cited "mid-single digit" comps for the month to date. The reported figure on the Q1 call was just 3.1%.

The broader point is that Q1's weakness wasn't just a tax timing issue. And footwear sales actually were modestly positive; the weakness is in apparel. Licensed sales are down big, and women's and kids' both declined double-digits on a comp basis. Given that Hibbett actually is pivoting toward those categories, the Q1 numbers are a concern.

Meanwhile, margins compressed substantially, with gross margin down 159 bps. Inventory markdowns provided much of the pressure - product margin fell 130 bps - but 29 bps of logistics and occupancy deleverage was driven by the combination of lower comps and higher fulfillment costs. SG&A deleveraged 129 bps, though a good chunk of that (as much as 100 bps based on past commentary) was one-time supply chain spend.

The long-term concerns here were not assuaged by the Q1 numbers. Full-year same-store sales guidance was pulled down to -1% to 1% from a previous projection of positive low-single digits. That guidance isn't particularly impressive - but still assumes a substantial improvement in the back half. E-commerce and an easy Q4 comparison will help, but Hibbett still is steering the market toward what appears to be 3%+ comps in Q3 and Q4 - a number very few retailers are hitting these days.

Meanwhile, those efforts will pressure margins via fulfillment costs. There, too, guidance both was pulled down (gross margin now expected to drop 55-75 bps against previous expectations for ~flat) and looks potentially aggressive.

Q1 is a concerning quarter relative to near-term expectations. But it also highlights the long-term concerns relative to HIBB.

Three Long-Term Concerns

1. Hibbett might be pivoting into the teeth of retail weakness.

Over time, Hibbett has continually de-emphasized sporting equipment, which declined from 24% of revenue in FY12 to just 19% a year ago. Instead, it has ramped up footwear sales, and that focus should increase given that one benefit of the omnichannel efforts is to carry greater assortments. (Hibbett's generally smaller stores couldn't stock full size ranges, a problem alleviated by ship-to-store and ship-to-home.)

As far as footwear goes, Hibbett might be doing OK from a market standpoint: its low-single digit comp in Q1 likely was better than Foot Locker's 0.5% print. But the continued weakness in apparel raises both execution and competitive concerns. Hibbett has been weak in that area for some time now, and high levels of both clearances in Q1 and the continued presence of aged inventory implies continuing assortment questions.

Add to that the fact that the footwear market may not be all that healthy - and certainly isn't as hot as it was just a few quarters ago - and the concerns start to add up.

To be fair, it's not as if equipment sales are all that explosive, either; The Sports Authority went bankrupt and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had a post-earnings plunge of its own this week. And Hibbett's fashion-focused stores - 31% of the base, per an April presentation - comped positive in Q1.

Still, it's hard to see much protection for Hibbett's business. The "only game in town," rural-focused model is scuffling at Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and, in particular, Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI). Foot Locker and Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) are seeing decelerating growth. It may be that the pivot away from equipment was the best decision - and the same goes for building out the omnichannel capabilities. But it still looks as if Hibbett at best is in the same leaky boat as the rest of brick-and-mortar retail. And looking forward, its positioning under this strategy might further erode.

2. An omnichannel apparel and footwear retailer has what differentiation, exactly?

The problem with the omnichannel efforts is that Hibbett's two biggest suppliers both have omnichannel initiatives of their own. Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) supplied 57% and 16% of sales in FY17, respectively, per the 10-K. UA's lone bright spot in its Q4 report was 23% DTC growth. Nike has a target of $50 billion in such sales by 2020. Hibbett is trying - and says it's succeeding - in getting better allocations of apparel and footwear. But Finish Line has said much the same thing, and both chains likely benefited from the TSA bankruptcy. Going forward, there's an increasingly diminished need for Nike and UA to share with Hibbett.

Again, I don't know that Hibbett has any other choice than to move in this direction. But that's why the selloff in retail isn't bottoming - there are no good choices. Hibbett may not be any different.

3. Earnings already are declining, and margins compressing. Neither seems likely to change.

I broke out the details last month after Q4, but even excluding the supply chain investments, Hibbett's net income already is declining. Aggressive share repurchases have masked some of the decrease, but the trend is negative - and getting worse. FY15 net income rose 3.8%. FY16 declined almost 6% excluding the impact of a legal settlement. FY17 net income dropped over 7%. Updated FY18 guidance suggests a ~20% fall this year.

Barring a huge win in e-commerce, I'm simply not sure how that trend reverses. Shipping and other fulfillment costs are expected to continue to pressure margins. Hibbett has said it can offset some of that pressure elsewhere - but it also saw SG&A rise 4% in Q1 with an emphasis on cost reduction. This is a business that going forward probably needs to comp 4%+ to drive leverage, per previous management commentary. I'm skeptical that can happen. And if footwear weakens at all, or a macro shock hits, a heavier fixed-cost burden can send earnings tumbling.

Valuation

All that pessimism aside, I do think $23 looks like a reasonable price for HIBB - at least by retail standards. An 8x+ EPS multiple does suggest the market is anticipating some level of earnings declines going forward - which seems logical. The lack of leverage on the balance sheet provides some protection. Hibbett still is planning to grow its store count, and may have the opportunity to do so at a much cheaper rate than it anticipated given the increasing amount of retail square footage opening across the country, as other retailers shrink.

But all the efforts from management seem to have a bull case target of ~stable earnings. Admittedly, that would support a $30 price at the moment, assuming a zero-growth 12-13x EPS/cash flow multiple. Still, that's a bull case - unless omnichannel substantially outperforms, this remains a declining business.

It's certainly priced as such - but any upside requires some sort of stabilization. And it's hard to see much evidence of that stabilization in the Q1 report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.