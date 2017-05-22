'Safer' 45% Energy Net Gains Cast By Top Dividend Dog Archrock For May

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" dividend energy stocks projected 7.56% LESS gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, "safer" energy dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 5/17/17 to further quantify their financial strength.

40 of 105 energy Sector top yield stocks showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 5/12/17. Those 40 were tagged "safer" for dividends.

Actionable Conclusion (1): Analysts Assert Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Energy Dog Stocks Could Net 20.7% to 45.36% Gains By May 2018

Four of the ten top "safe" dividend energy dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten yielders for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 40% accurate.

Ten top probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for May 2018 were:

Archrock Partners (APLP) netted $453.62 per estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 106% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) netted $311.04 based on estimates from fourteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) netted $290.07 one analyst combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) netted $247.02 based on mean target price estimates from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

DCP Midstream (DCP) netted $237.68, based on dividends plus the median of estimates from seventeen analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 109% more than the market as a whole.

CNOOC (CEO) netted $237.16 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

CONE Midstream Partners (CNNX) netted $225.33 based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CNNX.

Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) netted $225.33 based on "safer" dividends plus price estimates from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% more than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners (GLOP) netted $212.82 based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GLOP.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) netted $206.84 based on dividends and the median price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 26.49% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Energy dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend May Energy Sector Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here May 17 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for forty stocks in the basic materials sector projected the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

Five of Six Component Industries Were Represented By The 40 "Safer" Dividend Energy Equities Listed

The set of 40 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of May 17 broke-out in industry representation, thus: refining & marketing (6); E&P (7); equipment & services (4); midstream (20); integrated (3); drilling (0).

Top ten "safer" dividend energy dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of May 17 represented the first five industries on the list above.

Basic Materials With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield energy sector stocks. Below is the list of 40 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is sometimes manipulated by a board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Forecast A 15% 1 yr. Average Upside and 24% Net Gain From Top 30 "Safer" Dividend Energy Sector Dogs

Dogs on the "Safer" dividend energy stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 17, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 6.4% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten May energy "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 11.5% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Showed No Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Energy Sector Dogs

Ten "Safer" dividend energy firms with the biggest yields May 17 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Energy Dogs, To Deliver 14.61% VS. (6) 15.8% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten energy pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 7.56% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The highest priced "safer" dividend energy dog, DCP Midstream (DCP) showed the best net gain of 23.77% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend energy dogs as of May 17 were: VOC Energy (VOC); MV Oil (MVO); Cypress Energy Partners (CELP); Thai Oil (OTCPK:TOIPY); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), with prices ranging from $4.46 to $19.50.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend energy dogs as of May 17 were: Green Plains Partners (GPP); GasLog Partners (GLOP);; Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP); Sprague Resources (SRLP); DCP Midstream (DCP) with prices ranging from $19.80 to $35.16.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend energy dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

See your underdog in print!

Three of these 40 "safer" dividend energy pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the thirty-nine Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: dogbreedspicture.net

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.