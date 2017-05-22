My 83 Stock Portfolio Requirements And Listing Of Do Not Sell, Core And Speculation Status

I show the each stock in the portfolio by % valuation as on 5-19-2017.

I list my portfolio by sectors with credit ratings by S&P and financial safety ratings by Value Line.

I reveal and explain my 6 main criteria for a stock to just get into my portfolio.

What started this all was the DO NOT SELL type attitude and me having it written on some of my alphabetized by stock name index cards which reside within the wooden recipe box next to my computer.

My index cards are a whole other story and a hard copy of what I retain in Google sheets or libre office. I like to record the # of shares owned in each particular account and the price paid and when. I have recently purchased colored ones that I will correlate to the month the dividend is paid. These are the colors I have chosen, but that is another story and hopefully a fun article about dividends to come soon. June is coming soon and that is also a favorite month of mine for dividends.

I have discovered recently that I really only have 3 status levels for my stocks:

-DNS

-Core and

-Speculations

Pretty simple and easy to remember and that is what it must be for me, and I want to discuss them all.

DO NOT SELL-at - ANY PRICE:

Now that is a commitment I really wonder now, in truth, how I ever decided such a thing.

After a not so recent request from a commenter in one of my articles to list these DNS stocks, it certainly gave me pause to consider if I did have criteria for that designation. I do know when I purchase a stock it must go through due diligence and pass numerous hurdles to just get in, so therefore I have a strong conviction to keep and hold my C-corps stocks for a long time. Quality, safety and performance must take a stock to DNS designation and I will reveal how they achieve such a status.

First I would like to discuss Core holdings as I have many of them.

CORE Stocks

Mike Nadel recently asked numerous contributors, including me, about this very subject. The collaborative recent and interesting series of articles can be found here in Part 1 and Part 2 . Part 2 contains some of the more specific stock suggestions. Mike limited us to 5 stocks and I revealed one suggestion per sector, but I sure do have more core stocks. I really liked the diversity shown by all participants which relates how difficult this task was for us and how investing is so very individual.

I wrote an article last month where I listed my DNS stocks here. Sorry folks, I have even changed my actual decision from DNS to Core holdings for many of those. This next list shows my holdings by the 3 levels I have finally chosen and mentioned above.

I include them by sectors showing the following:

CCC = # years paying a rising safe dividend acquired from the David Fish list available at his website.

VL= Value Line rating and I will explain that just a bit later

VL-F = Value Line financial rating

CR= S&P or Standard & Poor's credit rating

DNS = Do Not Sell

Core = Core holding

%PV= % Portfolio Value as of 5/19/2017.

Please note I have 2 mystery holdings I have placed within the proper sector and they pay dividends. I also have 3 mystery speculative holdings that are not shown as they do not represent much of the portfolio value and have no dividend paid. I will not release those names or discuss them before the contributor, The Fortune Teller and his Wheel of Fortune, which I subscribe to does so.

I also have some cash in put options and some cash, but as they are not in actual stocks, I will not include them in the portfolio stock value provided here.

TAXABLE vs. ROTH accounts

My portfolio reported below includes numerous accounts; Some 9 accounts are held at the company itself and are taxed along with one taxed trust account at the broker. We, meaning hubby and me, also hold 2 Roth accounts and they are our largest by dollar value. I have now italicized those 17 stocks held only in a taxable account to differentiate them. Note also the 5 stocks with a * after the name I also drip the dividends and I am considering stopping that practice as I really own enough of most of them. Any stock that is not italicized may also be found in one or both of the Roth accounts. It does not include Hubby's IRA, which also contains a few different stocks. I present those in a different article here.

Below are my 83 stocks by sectors.

Name CCC VL VL-F S&P DNS Core %PV CONSUMER Staples-14 C R Anh-Busch (NYSE:BUD) 1 A++ A- 0.5 Colgate-P (NYSE:CL) 53 1 A+ AA- x 0.5 CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) 14 1 A++ BBB+ 1 Diageo (NYSE:DEO) 6 1 A+ A- 1.9 General Mills (NYSE:GIS) 13 1 A+ BBB+ Yes 2.3 Kraft-Hnz (NASDAQ:KHC) 2 A BBB- 0.5 K-Clark (NYSE:KMB) 45 1 A++ A Yes 2.3 Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 54 1 A++ AA- Yes x 2.4 Mondelez* (NASDAQ:MDLZ) F 2 BBB BBB 0.8 Altria* (NYSE:MO) 47 2 B+ A- Yes 2.3 Pepsi Co* (NYSE:PEP) 44 1 A++ A x 0.9 Philip Morris* (NYSE:PM) 8 2 B++ A Yes 3.3 P & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 60 1 A++ AA- x 1.3 Target (NYSE:TGT) 49 1 A A 2 CONSUMER Disc -7 Genuine P (NYSE:GPC) 60 1 A+ A+ X 0.6 Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 7 1 A++ A X 1 Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) F 2 B BBB 0.4 McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 41 1 A++ BBB+ x 1.3 Nike (NYSE:NKE) 15 1 A++ AA- x 1.4 Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) 7 1 A++ A x 0.7 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) 44 2 A A 0.7 ENERGY Energy-8 Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP) 0.1 BP (NYSE:BP) 3 A- 1.6 Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 29 1 A++ AA- x 1 Mystery 0.2 Occidental (NYSE:OXY) 13 3 A A x 1.7 Royal Dutch (NYSE:RDS.B) 2 A+ A 1.8 Valero (NYSE:VLO) 7 3 A+ BBB x 0.8 Exxon (NYSE:XOM) 34 1 A++ AA+ Yes 2.4 FINANCIAL Financl -6 Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 6 1 A++ A x 1.6 Metlife (NYSE:MET) 3 A A- 0.2 Mystery 0.3 New Res (NYSE:NRZ) 5 B+ 52 0.6 T Rowe Pr (NASDAQ:TROW) 30 2 A+ A+ 0.9 Visa (NYSE:V) 9 1 A++ A+ x 1 BDC BDC -5 Gladstone (NASDAQ:GAIN) 5 BBB- BBB- 0.4 Hercules (NASDAQ:HTGC) F BBB- BBB- 0.1 Monroe (NASDAQ:MRCC) 37 x 0.4 Newtek (NASDAQ:NEWT) 39 0.8 Triple Point (NYSE:TPVG) 0.1 HEALTH-C H-Care- 9 AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 5 3 A A- x 1.8 Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) 7 1 A++ A x 1 B Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) 45 1 A++ BBB+ x 0.8 Bristol-Myer (NYSE:BMY) 8 1 A++ A+ 0.5 Cardinal H (NYSE:CAH) 20 1 A++ A- 1.3 Johnson & J (NYSE:JNJ) 54 1 A++ AAA Yes 3.7 Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) 39 1 A++ A x 0.6 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 7 1 A++ AA 1.5 Teva (NYSE:TEVA) 2 A+ BBB 0.4 INDUSTRL Industr'l -6 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 5 1 A++ A x 2.2 Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 11 3 A+ A+ x 1 WWGrainger (NYSE:GWW) 45 1 A++ AA- 0.4 Lockheed M (NYSE:LMT) 14 1 A+ BBB+ x 0.9 3M (NYSE:MMM) 58 1 A++ AA- Yes 0.9 Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 10 1 A++ A x 0.5 TECH Tech -2 A Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) 42 1 A++ AA x 1.1 Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 6 1 A++ AA- x 1.2 TEL-CO Telco -2 AT&T (NYSE:T) 33 1 A++ BBB+ x 3.5 Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 12 1 A++ BBB+ x 3.4 UTILITIES Ute -8 CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) 12 3 B+ A- 0.4 Dominion (NYSE:D) 14 2 B++ BBB+ x 3.2 DNP Fund (NYSE:DNP) F silver 1.1 Alliant (NYSE:LNT) 14 2 A A- x 0.7 MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) 41 1 A A- x 2.3 Southern Co (NYSE:SO) 16 2 A A- Yes 3.2 WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) 13 1 A+ A- Yes 1.6 Xcel Energy* (NYSE:XEL) 13 1 A+ A- x 2.5 RE RE-H-C -4 Care Capital (NYSE:CCP) BB+55 0.9 Omega (NYSE:OHI) 15 BBB-51 x 2.5 New Senior (NYSE:SNR) 78 0.9 Ventas (NYSE:VTR) 7 3 B+ BBB+ x 1.4 RE: MISC REIT -12 Apple Hotel (NYSE:APLE) 27 0.3 Ciry Office (NYSE:CIO) 0.1 Chatham (NYSE:CLDT) 7 45 0.3 Digital R (NYSE:DLR) 12 3 B+ BBB x 1.2 Kimco IKIM) B++ BBB+ x 0.3 Public Stor (NYSE:PSA) A A x 0.2 Tanger (NYSE:SKT) BBB+ x 0.7 Simon P Gr (NYSE:SPG) A A x 0.5 Stag Ind (NYSE:STAG) 7 BBB 52 x 0.9 Store (NYSE:STOR) BBB-46 x 0.4 W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) 20 3 B+ BBB 52 x 3.1 Wash Prime (NYSE:WPG) BBB-73 0.5

I am keeping it simple and remember to just get into my portfolio the stocks must meet criteria which follows. I will go into each one of these. If you already practice and use the same information then this will be a breeze for you to follow and understand:

-1- Investment grade quality (IG).

-2- Top Value Line and financial quality rating.

-3- Increasing earnings performance or top stock among its peers or in the sector.

-4- Rising and safe dividend for a C corps

-5- Pass the Chowder # at purchase time

-6- High yield "HY" or RICs (Regulated Investment Companies) if not graded, should have low debt and possibly allowed to have frozen dividends.

I will now elaborate on the above 6

1- IG credit rating-measured by S&P, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar or any credit agency.

Morningstar ratings are included in a premium service if your library has it. I have used Fast Graphs as my source for the S&P ratings in the chart, a service I pay for monthly. S&P or Standard and Poor's rates bonds and the credit worthiness of the company issuing them. The more the letters in the bond rating the better, such as AAA is only represented by 2 companies being J&J and MSFT. XOM was AAA but was downgraded to AA+. Note an A- rating is better than a BBB+ rating with anything below a BBB- considered speculative and not IG. Here is a website for you to read more about the S&P ratings.

2-Value Line

Value Line ratings is a premium service that usually can be obtained at many public libraries with a card for free.

The Value Line Rating is the safety rating for a stock and it ranges from 1 being the best rating down to 5 or the poorest rating. A 2 rating is above average with 3 being only average, any 4 or 5 rating is definitely a stock to be avoided. Per the site this number is actually an average of the price stability index over the last 5 years, not listed, with the financial strength rating which I also list as VL-F, these will range from A++ to C.

3- Increasing Earnings and Top Stock among its peers or in the sector.

There are numerous ways of looking for increased earnings. I use Fast Graphs, but Yahoo Finance, the company website and many other sites offer balance sheets and SEC filings for companies.

Increased earnings mean increased dividends which we all want. 5- 6% earnings growth is generally looked upon as very acceptable and can be debated, but look for earnings that match its peers in the sector.

The top stock in a sector is usually the biggest and or a blue chip stock and they are found in the DOW or NASDAQ listings. It is a great place to start looking. The bigger capital size a stock >$1 million in size the better it usually performs. I generally stay away from a stock less than $5 in share price.

4- Rising and Safe Dividend

David Fish provides the best free listing of companies that pay a safe and rising dividend with his service here. Found under the listing US Dividend champions. It also includes challengers and contenders and an extraordinary amount of dividend information including The Chowder # which is #5 on my list. Free pdf download is available and he updates it every month. He also has Canadian and UK companies listed there as well.

5- Pass the Chowder # at Purchase

The Chowder # is a sum of 2 numbers. They are the 5 year dividend growth rate added to its current yield. This # is already added together and found within the Fish list of dividend payers mentioned earlier in #4 above. The following are the suggested MINIMUM numbers to qualify to pass that test:

8 for utilities, tele-co and RICs, such as MLPs, equity and mortgage REITs

12 is for regular C-corps stocks generally with a yield > 2.5%

15 is for C-corps growth stocks with yield <= 2.5% .

I suggest anyone interested in further information read Chowder or his Arsenal blog and articles for more exact and excellent commentary from Chowder himself. In 2015 this is t he article I wrote about this very subject and the magic of it still remains the same.

6- RICs if not graded should have low debt and may have frozen dividends.

Debt should be low and cover the dividend, which should be true for ANY stock. However RICs are an exception and are required to Pay OUT most all or >90% of the income as dividends, some do more than 100% on a limited basis. One must understand this investment type before entering into a position.

They are not measured by P/E as C Corps stocks and therefore the other terms for evaluation should also be learned. FFO- AFFO- NV-IOC and many more terms.

HY means High Yield and most of these are RICs really exist to create instant income for most investors. These in general are not dividend growth instruments (except possibly equity REITs right now). They should be viewed in that light and the reason for a lower Chowder #. They spice up a portfolio and add sweet income. I enjoy owning them and speculating in them, but limit my exposure. I am not an expert and thus continue to read and learn from many on SA as these can be a bit more risky and complex to understand. I do put a bit more study time into them. Some very astute investors only deal in these and many are excellent writers on SA.

#1 after all of the above criteria have been met I look at PRICE and VALUE.

This is the difficult part as sometimes Fair Value or even great value cannot be obtained especially for the best of the best. There are actually numerous stocks I would like to own that pass the 6 criteria, but I have not been able to obtain them for my price of ownership. I missed out on MSFT and continue to watch it carefully, but I still believe it to be over priced even at a premium for its quality. I like to let stocks come down to me. I continue to preach Patience and I myself have made a few mistakes, I admit, and let Nike and SPG in a bit early, but I still remain pleased, especially with the quality.

#2

and I like this #2 as his fingers also show a V for Victory.

Any stock that has passed completely these rather stiff criteria and are the right value or price will just enter the portfolio. The best of the best or DNS stock. JNJ, KMB, XOM, MMM, and WEC which I mentioned in Mike's article just belong there and start there as DNS.

I also believe many of these stocks also get Core status and will also become DNS but I wish to own them a bit longer to make that decision, such as CMI. I have not been able to acquire more of some of the core stocks for good value, so I sit with only what I own now. BDX is such an example and I do want more.

I got some and then the price frothed up, but gosh I am pleased to at least own it.

I admit some should be DNS, but I have them as Core and it truly is subjective at this point.

Everything else has a space that is left blank as I am not sure of its future. I guess I could just call them

3's and might just do that as time goes on, but for now:

The choices are purely personal and each investor can adjust intuition or choices as they deem practical for their own beliefs or income needs. This is a key ingredient for investing and the FUN and personal satisfaction anyone can have in building a portfolio.

Blank spaces can also be high quality but I do hesitate to make them core as they can also be

Speculations

Know that some of the speculations or blank spaces may grow into a core holding.

such as:

-Good Buys for Value

These can also grow into core holdings with time.

Example BMY and TEVA.

-Good positions that I want to exit. UL is an example and I have done so just recently for over pricing and excess consumer staples in the portfolio. It was newly purchased and I had duplication with KMB, PG and CL. I made nice capital gains selling in my Roth.

- Good but just does not make me happy- KHC is such an example and I have others. The lowish credit rating keeps me watching it. It also in a taxable account and I received it as a spin off requiring some work to determine actual cost.

- Good but a foreign company and the exchange rate or 2x per year dividend is annoying. DEO is such an example to me no matter how quality it might seem.

Good is for some RICs or Regulated Investment Companies that I know I might not own forever, but some I might. They are my Purest GOOD Speculations that offer fascinating, exciting High Yield returns. They include equity REITs, mortgage REITs and BDCs that can have frustrating frozen dividends. They need to be understood to love them and I have a deep yet small soft spot of appreciation for them in my portfolio. Many other investors see them as BAD Risky investments, yet I believe they are just misunderstood. I did myself take some time to realize the potential total return of them and continue to learn each and every day about them.

BAD ideas that I am living with such as MAT with its frozen dividend. Thank goodness I liberated myself from many of the shares last year. This could be future options play for me, allowing me to exit and earn some extra cash on the way out. Or maybe, just maybe, it will return to glory.

SELLING

I have size limits for any stock within the portfolio and will never say I will not sell something.

I generally let the DNS stocks run and have often even added on to them when opportunity pricing occurs.

Just know I am not a collector of stocks and I am willing to sell, but only if the company has one of the 6 criteria change for having been included. The DNS stocks get more chances to improve over and above a Core holding and especially a speculation.

Ted Fisher wrote an excellent article about his core holdings and the 7 criteria he uses. I suggest a look at it as well.

We are very similar in scope, but he perhaps has expressed it differently than I.

I thank you for reading and as always suggest you do not do as I do, but set up your own plan and criteria.

Happy Investing Always and I look forward to any comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long 83 STOCKS IN CHART.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.