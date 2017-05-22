Buy Visa For Growth

Visa (NYSE:V) is a leading payments technology company that despite its large size and global scale has good growth prospects, due to growing usage of digital payments and e-commerce. The company is investing considerably to adapt its business to its demanding industry landscape, this it is a good way to play this secular growth theme.

Company Description

Visa is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, banks and governments in more than 200 countries. The company was founded in 1958 and went public in 2008. Its brand is among the most well-known and valuable in the world, with a value of more than $7 billion according to Interbrand.

Visa competes against all forms of payment, but principally to electronic payments. Therefore, its closest competitors include MasterCard (NYSE:MA), American Express (NYSE:AXP) or PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Visa has a market capitalization of about $215 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

Visa reorganized its business in 2007, with all regions with the exception of Europe coming together to form Visa Inc. Visa Europe remained owned by its European member financial institutions, but in 2016 Visa decided to buy Visa Europe for €12.2 billion ($13.5 billion) and €5.3 billion ($5.9 billion) in preferred stock. This acquisition enabled Visa to operate as a single global company, allowing for bigger scale and cost synergies, plus the benefit of the transition from a member-owned association to a for-profit enterprise in Visa Europe.

Business Overview And Growth

Visa is one of the world's largest retail electronic payments network. It operates in a four party model, including card issuing financial institutions, consumers and merchants. Among the core products that use Visa's network are debit and credit cards, prepaid products and commercial cards. Additionally, it has a processing infrastructure, which authorizes, clears and settles transaction processed by Visa.

Visa earns more than 50% of its revenue in the U.S. and no other single country account for more than 10% of total revenue. Visa processed about 39% of global card-payment volume (including Visa Europe) in 2016, being the industry leader and showing its global reach.

Despite this position, it still has growth opportunities to explore in the state-controlled markets of India and China, where its presence is modest. The revenue opportunity in these countries can be very large in the long-term, but remains unclear if Visa will be able to gain significant market share in these countries due to political reasons.

Even though Visa is already a large and global company, it has very good growth prospects due to its leading position in a growing industry. Indeed, Visa's growth is supported from the global shift to electronic payments that should continue in the coming years, being this factor a key revenue and earnings driver for the company.

The global payments industry is highly competitive and continues to experience dynamic change. Technological advances are shifting consumer habits, leading to very good long-term growth prospects for the industry. As the leader in the credit and debit network worldwide, Visa is very well placed to benefit from the ongoing global secular shift toward card-based and electronic payments.

However, new advances in global payments are enabling new entrants in the industry, many of which depart from traditional network payment models. This evolving landscape can be considered an opportunity or a threat to established players like Visa, depending on their capacity to adapt their current business models to this dynamic reality.

Given this industry landscape and the good growth prospects of the digital economy and payments, Visa is investing considerably to transform technology at the company. It has hired a total of 1,700 technology employees globally over the past two years, to develop and enhance its technological services, platforms, infrastructures and cybersecurity. Additionally, this has allowed to bring much of its IT spending in-house, instead of relying on contractors and vendors.

Another positive factor for Visa is that with the growth of digital payments and commerce moving to digital channels, a very important issue is payment security. Given that Visa is one of the safest ways to pay and be paid, this should be another supportive factor for its growth in the next few years, as consumer and enterprises use Visa's networks for digital payments instead of other alternatives.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Visa has a very good growth history reporting growing revenues over the past few years. This has been supported by secular industry growth, but also from cyclical consumer-spending gains and higher cross-border volumes. Despite this good top-line performance, Visa's net profit has been volatile due to one-off effects.

Investors should note that, Contrary to many U.S. companies, its fiscal year ends in September. Thus, its last fiscal year [FY] was 2016, corresponding to the twelve months prior to September 30, 2106.

Another point worth noting is that even though Visa is usually associated with financial services, it is in fact a technology company. It does not earn revenues, or bear credit risk, related to interest or fees paid by account holders on Visa products and does not issue credit cards. Its revenues are mainly comprised of service revenues, data processing and international transactions. For financial purposes, it has only one reportable segment, called Payment Services.

Its revenues are diversified across its main three operating segments, with service and data processing revenues being the largest sources of revenues, each one with a similar weight of about 35% of gross revenues. In FY 2016, its net revenues increased by 9% compared to the previous year, to $15.1 billion. This was driven by growth in processed transactions, nominal payments volume and the consolidation of the fiscal fourth quarter of Visa Europe.

On the cost side, its performance was impacted by the one-off effect of the $1.9 billion loss resulting from the settlement of the Framework Agreement between Visa and Visa Europe, upon completion of the transaction.

This explained its operating expenses of $7.2 billion in FY 2016, a much higher amount than $4.8 billion in FY 2015. Without this effect, its adjusted operating expenses would have been about $5.3 billion. Its reported operating profit amounted to $7.9 billion, representing a very high operating margin of 52%. Even considering its one-time loss of $1.9 billion, Visa's reported net income decreased by only 5% in the past FY, to $6 billion. Its adjusted net income was $6.8 billion, an increase of 7% from its previous adjusted FY 2015 net income.

During the first two quarters of fiscal year 2017, Visa has maintained a good operating momentum boosted by rising volumes in its businesses. Visa has raised its guidance for the rest of the year, and now expects annual net revenue growth of between 16-18%, an operating margin in the mid-60s and earnings per share growth in the high single-digits.

Going forward, Visa should maintain very good growth figures over the next few years, boosted by its good industry growth prospects and cost synergies from the Visa Europe acquisition, which should start to yield significant gains in the next few quarters. Visa is expected to hold an investor day next June, where it may provide more visibility about its medium to long-term growth and financial prospects.

Capital Allocation

Like most technology companies, Visa has a strong balance sheet with a very low level of debt. The company issued its first bonds in late 2016 to finance part of its purchase of Visa Europe. Its net debt amounts to about $5 billion and its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio is close to 0.5x, a very low level showing that Visa has a very conservative balance sheet.

Moreover, Visa has a very strong cash flow generation capacity, which is more than enough to finance its interest expense, capital expenditures, share buybacks and dividend payments. Indeed, in the past two fiscal quarters, Visa's net cash provided from operating activities amounted to $2.9 billion, while its interest expense was $270 million, capital expenditures amounted to $317 million and returned $2.1 billion to shareholders.

Regarding its shareholder remuneration policy, Visa has a very good cash flow generation capacity, which allows it to return a significant amount of capital back to shareholders. In its last fiscal year, Visa has distributed about $8.5 billion in dividends and share buybacks. Most of this amount was spent on share repurchases and this policy is not expected to change in the future.

After investing in the business, its excess cash will mainly be used to buy back stock, a trend that was recently affirmed by its announcement of a new $5 billion share repurchase program to be completed in the next few quarters.

Regarding its dividend, Visa has a good growth history since its IPO. Over the past four years, Visa's dividend growth has been about 20% per year, a very good growth level. However, this is from a very low base, given that its current quarterly dividend is only $0.165 per share, or $0.66 per share on an annual basis. Even though this represents an increase of 18% in its annual dividend compared to the previous fiscal year, Visa offers a modest dividend yield of about 0.7%.

Therefore, Visa is not a stock particularly attractive for income investors and according to analysts' estimates its dividend should continue to growth considerably in the next few years to $0.84 per share by 2019, but its yield should remain very low and below 1% considering its current share price.

Conclusion

Visa has a very good business profile with strong growth prospects in the long-term. Its business has recurring revenues, high margins and strong cash flow generation capacity. It is currently trading at about 25x its forward earnings, a premium valuation that is justified to a large extent by its growth prospects and high profitability levels. Additionally, it is very well exposed to the global secular growth trend of card and digital payments, being one the best ways to play this theme due to its leading position within its industry.