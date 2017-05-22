Did Screening 340 Mid Cap Value Stocks With F.A.S.T.Graphs Pay Off?

In addition, I compare the dividends and total return of the screened stocks with ETFs that invest in the Mid Cap and Mid Cap Value space.

In this article I analyze and present the performance of the picks and the stocks that made it through the preliminary screen to see if the effort paid off.

19 stocks made it through this screen. Those stocks were subjected to an additional due diligence round that resulted in four final picks.

In January I screened the 340 stocks in the CRSP Mid Cap Index using F.A.S.T.Graphs looking for well-valued stocks with histories of rising earnings.

In this January 24, 2017 article, I reported on the results of screening the 340 Mid Cap Stocks listed in the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Index using F.A.S.T.Graphs and subsequent due diligence. I was looking for stocks with consistently improving earnings whose current prices were not way out of whack for the company's usual price history and projected growth.

As explained in the earlier article, I was looking for buy-and-hold quality Mid Cap stocks with a strong potential for long-term growth. Because I am looking for investments for a taxable account, I excluded banks and oil stocks because. Their cyclical nature means that taxes stocks sold to take profits at the top of a cycle erode their long-term gains.

Only 19 stocks made it through my preliminary screen, which looked for companies with solid histories of rising earnings that were not abnormally overvalued based on their current earnings and expected earnings for the next year.

I then looked more deeply into the actual businesses of the 19 companies that had made it through my initial screen. I looked at the companies' recent filings, read SA articles, and used F.A.S.T.Graphs to check out their debt levels and see how accurate analysts' projections of future earnings had been in the past.

Only four companies made it through this screen: Foot Locker (FL), Lear Corp (LEA), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and Whirlpool (WHR).

This article has been very popular, so when I had some spare time this past week I thought it would be instructive to see how well the stocks chosen using this screening technique had performed over the 3+ months since I had published that article.

Since I started my research this past Thursday, May 18, I decided to evaluate performance by comparing the closing prices on January 25, the day after the article was published to the closing prices this past Wednesday, May17, 2017, which was the last full trading day before I did my analysis. May 17 happened to have been a day when the market contracted sharply, but I thought it would be cherry-picking to avoid using its closing prices for that reason.

So How Did The Stocks That Passed The Screens Do?

Not very well. Only one of the four, Foot locker, showed a profit, over this period, even when dividends paid during the period were added to the share price. All the others showed slight losses. Though it is worth noting that none of them showed the kind of catastrophic losses seen in some of the stocks that didn't make it into this final four.

But you'd have done better putting your money into an online savings account or CD than you would have done buying any of these stocks. A portfolio made up by purchasing equal dollar amounts of these stocks on January 25, 2017, the day after the article was published, would have lost .94% even with the dividends paid during this period included in the total return. If you had invested $1,000 into each of these four stocks on January 25, you would now have lost $37.45 on an investment of $4,000. Table 1 below displays the details of this "Picks" Portfolio.

Next I looked at what had happened to the other 15 stocks that had passed the preliminary screen for a long history of rising earnings which analysts predicted would continue but had failed to impress on my due diligence screen.

Nine of these stocks showed gains compared to only six that showed losses. But the magnitude of the losses in the losing stocks in this group was greater than that of the gains in the winning stocks. AutoNation Inc (AN) led the dive, losing 26% of its starting value. Hanesbrands (HBI) lost 14%, and Discovery Communications (DSCA) lost 10%.

So despite the large gains of a few stocks in this group, a portfolio made up by purchasing equal dollar amounts of these stocks on January 25, 2017 would have had a total return of only .43% with dividends figured in. If you had invested $1,000 in each of these 15 stocks, you would have a total return of $64.97 on an investment of $15,000. Table 2 below shows in detail the results of this "Rejects" portfolio.

The last thing I looked at was what the total return would have been from investing $1,000 in each of the 19 stocks discussed in the article. As you can see in the chart below, a portfolio made up by investing $1,000 in each of the total 19 stocks discussed in the article would have had a total return of .19%, for a total return of $27.52 on an investment of $19,000. This is displayed in Table 3 below.

The differences in total return between these portfolios were small enough to suggest there was no significant difference between their outcomes. If you paid typical brokerage commissions to buy these stocks-$6 each, for example-the cost of the commissions would have left all three portfolios in the red.

How Did The Returns of These Stock Picks Compare to Small Cap ETF Returns?

After seeing the anemic performance of these value Mid Cap stock picks, my next question was, "Is this mediocre performance just reflective of what happened with all Mid Cap or Mid Cap value stocks over this period or did this screening approach give me poorer than average results?

To answer this question I looked at the performance over the same period of several different Mid Cap ETFs: The first two were the Vanguard Mid Cap Value Index (VO), which buys all 340 members of the CRSP index, which was the original list of stocks I screened, and the Vanguard Mid Cap Value Index ETF (VOE), which owns the stocks in the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value index, a subset of the overall CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Index. These are cap weighted indexes with very low fees.

A cap weighted index owns much more of the stocks in the group with the higher market caps. That means it doesn't work the way an equal weighted portfolio like the ones I have constructed here does. But since these indexes are an option for those looking to invest in Mid Cap Value stocks, their performance should be considered.

Then, to appease those who might argue that comparing a total return index and individual stock picks is not a valid approach, I also compared my three portfolios' total return to the return of two equal weighted Mid Cap Indexes, Guggenheim Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) and PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio ETF (EQWM). You can compare the results of investing in these ETFs with my portfolios in the table below:

As you can see, the total returns from the two Vanguard cap weighted Mid Cap ETFs were better than the returns from all three small cap portfolios I had constructed by screening. The dividends were better in the picks portfolio, but the share price losses and trading commissions would have eliminated that advantage.

This brings up an important point. Those who invested in the ETFs provided a greater total return when commissions were taken into account-as they always should be when trading. Buyers of the ETFs paid only a single trading commission, not the four, fifteen, or nineteen separate commissions that had to be paid by many who bought the individual stocks. (Those who bought the Vanguard ETFs from Vanguard paid no commission at all.)

When we look at how my three portfolios did compared to the equal weighted ETFs, we see that the Reject portfolio s and the portfolio of all 19 Stocks that made it through the preliminary screen outperformed both equal weighted ETFs, though, again any advantage may shrink or disappear after you factor in brokerage commissions.

EQWM slightly outperformed the Picks portfolio, but it underperformed the others. However, it only distributes dividends once, at the end of the year, while the other ETFs discussed here distribute quarterly, which contributed to its lower total return.

These findings suggest that there might have been a very slight advantage in using my screens to pick stocks rather than buying into an equal weight ETF-but only for those not paying market-rate brokerage commissions.

Just out of curiosity, I also looked at the performance of the broadest whole market index ETF, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI). Investors in that cap weighted index ETF did considerably better than investors in any of the Mid Cap focused strategies and got better dividends, too.

Fees Worsen the Results of Stock Picking

As mentioned above, all the results of the portfolios displayed in these charts ignore the impact of brokerage commissions. This is a huge problem. Commissions may range from $0.00 for those with huge brokerage balances to as much as $25 per $1,000 trade for those foolish enough to invest through a storefront chain brokerage.

Back in January, investors in the largest discount brokerages were paying $7.95 to $9.99 for each stock trade they made. So the transaction cost of assembling a 15 stock portfolio could range from nothing to $375. With Fidelity's $7.95 commission back in January, the fifteen stock Rejects portfolio that did the best of the three would have cost $119.25 plus those smaller per share trading fees. Since the best of our selected portfolios only returned about $65, it's easy to see that trading costs could wipe out the total quarterly gain on the portfolio.

Conclusions

These are obviously short term results, and I am well aware that value investors pride themselves on looking only for better long term outcomes. Hence I draw no major conclusions from this analysis save that over the past few months investors would have seen no significant value in spending the many hours it takes to screen stocks and do the due diligence required to learn more about the companies they were thinking of investing in. Indeed, over this short term, looking more closely at companies did not provide any advantage as the extra screening resulted in choosing stocks that provided a poorer total return.

Using a rough F.A.S.T.Graphs screen for a consistent history of rising earnings did provided very slightly better results than investing in equal weight ETFs, but only if investors were not paying typical brokerage commissions. But investors would have gotten better results in the period studied by investing in broad-based cap weighted index funds targeting the same sector.

And over this period the Mid Cap sector as a whole did much more poorly than the Large Cap sector that dominates the market weighted broad market indexes.

That said, I will continue to follow this set of well-valued Mid Cap stocks and will report how they do over a longer time horizon to see if and when this kind of value screening might pay off better than it does in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.