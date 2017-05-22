Signet Jewelers: 'All That Glitters Is Not Gold' + Q1 2018 Earnings Preview

Why fiscal Q1 2018 could be Signet's most important earnings release yet...

Company Description:

Signet Jewelers Ltd. ("Signet" or the "Company") (NYSE:SIG) is a specialty retail jeweler with stores in the US, UK, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Signet is incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Akron, Ohio. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 3,066 stores and 616 kiosks. The business is managed as five reportable segments: the Sterling Jewelers division (61.3% of sales and 93.8% of operating income), the Zale division, which is comprised of the Zale Jewelry segment (24.2% of sales and 8.1% of operating income) and the Piercing Pagoda segment (4.1% of sales and 1.5% of operating income), and the UK Jewelry division (10.1% of sales and 6.0% of operating income). The North American stores are located in malls and off-mall locations and consist of brands like Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, and other regional mall-based brands. The UK division's stores include brands such as H. Samuel and Ernest Jones, which tend to be located in major shopping malls. Signet also owns a diamond polishing factory in Gaborone, Botswana, and has established a diamond liaison office in India and a diamond trading office in New York. Signet's fiscal year ends on the Saturday nearest to January 31 (i.e. FY 2018 refers to the 53-week period ending February 3, 2018).

Source: Company filings

Background:

The Signet thesis has a little bit of everything when you take a look under the hood. There are multiple ways for the short thesis to play out (and despite the stock's decline, I still believe this story is far from over). About a year and a half ago, I began looking into companies promoting in-house financing for consumers (as opposed to 3rd party lenders). Many of these companies had seen their top and bottom line grow double-digits in recent years. In a ZIRP environment, companies have essentially been driving sales and earnings growth through "cheap" or "easy" credit. When a company finances its own sales, and essentially becomes a non-bank lender, the credit worthiness of the consumer becomes a discretionary decision by management. This always sets off a red flag, especially when management can easily relax lending standards in order to beat analyst estimates and achieve individual performance targets. At the same time, I had also been looking at specialty retailers whose stores were primarily based in malls, where foot traffic has been declining and has continued to do so. These two themes align perfectly when it comes to Signet.

Strategic Review:

When Signet released its Q1 2017 earnings on May 26, 2016, the company also announced that the Board of Directors had "authorized management to conduct a strategic evaluation of the company's credit portfolio." Signet also announced that it had retained Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as the company's financial advisor for the strategic review.

However, when you read the transcript from the earnings call, management was either naïve or buying time. As you can tell from the following excerpt from Signet's CEO, Mark Light, it seems that management really had no idea what they were doing and what exactly to expect:

And your question about our priority as it relates to the credit review is - and, Lindsay, you're not going to like this answer, but shareholder value and operating profit are both hand in hand. So it's about both. And when we look at this, we're going to look at it holistically. What options do we have? What alternatives do we have that can help potentially enhance the profitability and/or the shareholder value? And we believe that they go hand in hand. So are there opportunities for third parties? Can there be? That's what the analysis is all about. We're looking to see what are the opportunities out there? And we have to take a deeper dive, we need time to make those determinations. But we have an understanding what we're going to do is make the right decision for our business model, to make the right decision that's right for our shareholders and what's right for the company as a whole and our customers. And we have to take all of those elements into our decision-making process. And we'll keep you up to speed, Lindsay. We just wanted to announce to everybody, because we did hire Goldman Sachs who has a lot of experience, and to do this thorough analysis, we will be talking to different types of constituents to get this analysis done. And we wanted to make you and everybody else aware that we're doing that now, but we will keep you up to speed once we have more information to talk more intelligently with more data."

Source: Signet Q1 2017 earnings call; Bloomberg

What happened to the Activist Shareholder?

A well-known activist shareholder first disclosed a 7.8% ownership stake in Signet in a 13D filing on January 24, 2014. It is not publicly known whether or not the shareholder pushed the Board to initiate the strategic review, but the activist did "commend" the Board's actions to undertake a strategic evaluation of the credit portfolio in a May 27th, 2016, amended 13D filing:

In the same amended 13D filing on May 27th, 2016, the same shareholder disclosed that they had increased their ownership stake to 8.3%.

Fast forward to today… the strategic evaluation of the credit portfolio has yet to conclude or yield any sort of result. However, the activist shareholder has sold 4,724,856 shares, or ~72% of their ownership stake, since they applauded the company's strategic review. What changed and what might the top shareholder's actions say about how they view Signet's credit portfolio?

Source: SEC filings

Signet's Toxic Credit Portfolio:

One of the largest risks on the long side is the credit risk associated with the Signet's credit portfolio. It's absolutely toxic and likely has a negative ROA. SIG's questionably performing receivables account for ~75% of Signet's book value and ~120% of tangible book value. Any impairment to the credit portfolio could significantly impact the equity (and the balance sheet, of course) - and there is risk, a lot of it. Aside from Signet's credit portfolio being 21.2%) delinquent (past due receivables as a % of gross receivables), the company uses a very rare accounting method for portfolio aging called the "recency" method. Virtually all lenders use contractual accounting.

Source: Company filings

Source: Company filings + internal estimates

In this case, the numbers speak for themselves. The company's total delinquency rate, in addition to Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and Net Charge-Offs (NCOs), has been consistently rising in recent years. The scary part is the numbers are even worse than they look. To add insult to injury, these numbers are calculated on a recency basis, so they are likely understated by a pretty hefty margin. Renowned journalist, Gretchen Morgenson, recently pointed out that recency accounting tends to understate delinquencies by approximately 50%. For some context on the credit quality of Signet's customer base, the last reported average FICO score for company's credit portfolio was 661 at the end of fiscal year 2017.

The only way Signet could improve its credit situation is to significantly tighten lending standards and pull-back on financing all together. Of course, this all comes at the expense of boosting the company's top and bottom line. It should be noted that most of Signet's in-house financing is done within the Sterling Jewelers segment (Kay and Jared), while the Zales segment used a third-party lender (Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)). Zales' credit penetration rate is ~40%, compared to Sterling's 62% in-house penetration rate. The reason credit penetration is significantly lower in the Zales segment is because ADS has stricter lending standards. However, Zales can also opt to use to Sterling's in-house financing arm as a "second-look" lender (i.e. if a customer doesn't qualify for financing through ADS, Sterling will likely lend to that customer).

During Signet's Q4 2017 earnings call on March 9th, Signet's Chairman stated: "[we] are currently deeply engaged in negotiations supported by Goldman Sachs to outsource our credit business. After evaluation of the various options available to the company, outsourcing is our preferred option. Let me repeat, outsourcing is our preferred option." In my opinion, this was the company admitting to shareholders that it was unable to sell the credit book outright (likely because no potential bidder could get a solid grasp on the true underlying performance of the portfolio).

Another idea that others have floated is that Signet could securitize its receivables. My simple response is that it is highly unlikely. I'm not a securitization expert, but the numbers here are not hard to understand. First, Signet already securitizes its highest quality receivables in a $600 million ABS facility through JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). The advance rate on the ABS facility is 60%. With a 60% advance rate, that means $600 million of receivables are collateralized by $1B worth of receivables on the company's balance sheet. Based on the numbers from the most recent fiscal quarter (Q4 2017), that leaves $858.1 million worth of loans that could be securitized in a new ABS facility. However, the remaining loans are all likely the lower credit quality receivables that have at least a 21.2% delinquency rate using the recency accounting method (who knows what the true delinquency rate is under contractual accounting?). That leads to the question of what kind of advance rate Signet could receive for its lower quality receivables? And more importantly, what interest rate would an ABS lender offer the company? Certainly not the 1.5%-2.0% interest rate Signet received from JPMorgan for its higher quality loans.

Recency vs. Contractual Accounting:

There are two primary accounting methods for determining when a loan is delinquent and how a company calculates loan loss provisions: contractual and recency. The contractual method is fairly straightforward. Under the contractual method, delinquency is calculated by the numbers of payments that were due and a customer has failed to pay. For example, if I missed 2 consecutive monthly payments on my car loan, my loan would be considered 60 days past due. However, if during the 3rd month, I make my normal monthly payment, in addition to the previous month's payment, my loan is still not current. In other words, just because I was able to make a late payment, it doesn't make my loan "current." Most companies use the contractual method because, as the Federal Reserve states, "in general, the contractual method provides a more accurate reflection of loan performance and, therefore, is the preferred methodology, especially from the standpoint of financial statement transparency and public disclosure."

In comparison, under the recency method, my loan would be considered current because I was able to make a qualifying payment. Under Signet's recency-aging method, my loan is considered current as long as I make a qualifying payment (which, as defined by Signet can be no less than 75% of the scheduled payment). To quote James Grant (that of Grant's Interest Rate Observer, not Signet's Head of Investor Relations), "A layman might call it forgiving." I might call it slightly deceiving to the average Joe, despite the fact recency accounting is permitted under GAAP.

Just how understated are Signet's delinquent receivables? We likely won't know the answer to that until Signet chooses to disclose that information. Even the SEC recently asked the company what its delinquent receivables would look like if it used contractual accounting. Some auditors have even refused to sign off on a company's financials if they use recency accounting. In 2014, KPMG resigned as World Acceptance's (NASDAQ:WRLD) auditor because "[World Acceptance] did not have a documented policy that addressed the establishment of the allowance for loan losses, including the assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses and how management would review and conclude on the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses," nor did it "have a control to assess whether the accounting treatment of renewals was in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and what impact, if any, renewals would have on the estimate of the allowance for loan losses."

Source: WRLD 8-K filed on September 9, 2014

What was the Chairman of the Board's explanation during the Q4 2017 earnings call for why Signet uses recency accounting...?

In reality, the recency method actually enables customers to better maintain their credit rating. And we are, after all, interested in serving our customers."

I was personally baffled by this statement. I think the SEC and CFPB would be interested in taking a look at Signet's lending practices following the Chairman's statement.

ESPs:

One thing the market doesn't realize is that Signet also drives earnings through Extended Services Plans (ESPs) and warranties. This additional revenue is often financed and included in receivables as well. I believe the market does not realize just how much revenue Signet's ESPs make up as a % of total sales. While Signet does not disclose the profit margin on these plans, it is likely they have a decent contribution to the company's operating EPS, in my opinion. During FY 2016 year, Signet recognized $347.8 million in ESP revenue, or 5.3% of total sales. During FY 2017, Signet recognized $396.5 million in ESP revenue, or 6.2% of total sales.

Cannibalization from Zales Acquisition:

I believe the market is missing the cannibalization risk that was accentuated with the Zales acquisition. The Zales integration has not played out in a way that I'm sure many investors had hoped it would. A lot of acquisitions look great on paper when they're in the works, especially when you'll be able to claim the title of the "world's largest" retailer of diamond jewelry. However, one thing I believe Signet missed when they acquired Zales was the potential cannibalization of its legacy Kay and Jared sales. Have you ever understood why Kay and Zales stores are often located right near each other in most malls? Yeah, me neither.

We have now reached the three year anniversary of the acquisition. When the acquisition closed in mid-2014, the Zales segment had an operating margin of 2.5% vs. Signet's 13.8%. According to management, synergies from the deal have been greater than initially expected, yet Zales' operating margins were supposed to reach mid- to high single digits by now. Well…now we're 3 years out and the synergies have barely moved the needle on Zales' operating margins. At the time of the acquisition, management had stated that "operating efficiencies will drive margin and expense reduction opportunities and drive value creation." The most recent Zales development, and perhaps one of the most alarming for investors, is that Signet reported a negative 3.9% comps number for Zales during Q4 2017. This was the first negative holiday season/Q4 comps number for Zales since 2010.

Signet is Not a Jewelry Company:

Signet is most certainly not a pure play jewelry company and it certainly does not deserve to be valued like one. I like to call Signet a bank that just happens to sell jewelry. Today, Signet still trades at 1.7x book value and ~2.7x tangible book value. During FY 2017, Signet financed 62.0% of its sales in the Sterling Jewelers segment (vs. 61.5% during FY 2016), which includes Kay Jewelers, Jared, and smaller regional brands. The percentage of sales financed has been gradually increasing in recent years.

What are the catalysts?

It is very likely that the Q1 2018 earnings release on May 25th could serve as a significant catalyst. What I've liked about this short is that there are multiple ways to win the trade (some have already played out, but I think the worst is yet to come):

Further same-store sales, revenue, and earnings declines.

Signet providing contractual accounting metrics, in addition to their recency metrics (WRLD does this).

Negatively revised outlook for FY 2018 (Signet's guidance track record doesn't have a whole lot of credibility after last year - see chart below).

FY 2018 Comps/EPS guidance - this is the first time Signet did not provide quarterly guidance in an earnings release. However, it is largely assumed that Q1 2017 comps would be very poor. Management did not provide a firm range for FY 2018 comps (guided to "low-to-mid single-digit" comp declines) and $7.00-7.40 EPS range (vs. street estimates of $7.65).

Increased loan loss provisions.

Formal end to the strategic review process (basically admitting the company's inability to sell or monetize the credit portfolio in a way that will be accretive to EPS). Most strategic reviews are formally terminated after a full year if the review does not result in any sort of transaction. The 12-month mark is this month (May 2017).

Additional negative PR that could jeopardize Signet's brand value and reputation.

But Signet Looks Cheap!

The main bull arguments I've heard most often is that the stock is cheap, they generate free cash flow, and because SIG is the largest retail jeweler in the world, they have started to face less competition as mom and pop jewelers have closed down. I'm not disputing these arguments, but as I have laid out, there is much more to the company when you look under the hood. With regard to the free cash flow debate, Signet highlighted in its Q4 2017 earnings release that free cash flow (FCF) nearly doubled in FY 2017. However, the company did not note that FCF declined 21.4% during Q4 2017, the most significant quarter of the year (~54% of EPS).

Does Signet Have Any Potential Upside?

Signet has a long way to go before it can organically recover sales and earnings without loosening credit standards to an even greater extent and repurchasing a whole lot more shares. Total sales for FY 2017 were down 5.1% (-3.3% on constant FX basis). In my opinion, if Signet is to eventually bounce back, it will have to provide more transparency into its credit portfolio and will have to weather the negative PR storm regarding the recent diamond swapping and sexual harassment allegations. I also believe that SIG would likely need to undergo a significant C-suite overhaul for any turnaround to be effective.

While I wouldn't say the jewelry industry is particularly strong right now, it historically has a CAGR of approximately 3-4%. However, Signet's performance is more of a company specific issue. While Tiffany's (NYSE:TIF) is not a perfect comparison, it is Signet's closest publicly traded competitor. Year to date, Signet has significantly underperformed Tiffany's. Signet is down ~38% YTD, while Tiffany's has risen ~19% YTD. In addition to the obvious underperformance, it is important not to forget the argument that the top and bottom line has likely been artificially inflated by overextending credit, in my opinion.

Q1 2018 Earnings Preview:

Signet's Q1 2018 earnings will be released on the morning of Thursday, May 25th. Despite Q4 accounting for ~50% of the company's EPS, I consider this earnings release to be much more significant.

1) Management stopped providing quarterly guidance last quarter, likely due to comps being south of -10%. In addition, retail earnings haven't been strong, especially for mall based stores. For example, Victoria's Secret (part of L Brands), reported February comps of -16% and Q1 comps of -14%.

2) I expect a formal conclusion to the strategic review as they typically last no longer than 12 months. Upon formal conclusion of the strategic review, I believe the company will either continue business as usual or announce a credit portfolio sale/outsourcing transaction that results in a significant impairment to Signet's receivables (north of $250-300 million). Strategic reviews typically last no longer than 12 months. Either way, I expect the company will also switch, or at least commence the process, to shift to contractual accounting.

3) I expect management to make a negative revision to guidance, especially if a credit transaction is announced.

4) Another possibility (although less likely) is that the company potentially writes down the goodwill from the Zales acquisition. It has now been 3 years since Signet acquired Zales and it's about time they stop taking silly "IT implementation" adjustments to EPS related to the acquisition.

Outsourcing Credit to 3rd Party Lender EPS Scenario:

So what could fiscal 2018 EPS look like if Signet pursues a sale/outsourcing transaction? It's not pretty and it's one of the reasons why I believe the stock could reach $30 sometime in the next year or so. If you add back the effect of share repurchases and operating expense reductions (due to outsourcing the credit portfolio) and subtract the effect of credit tightening on sales and the cost of subsidizing new loan originations on the company's negative ROA portfolio, you're looking somewhere in the range of $4-5 in EPS, at best, for FY 2018.

Conclusion:

Signet is a subprime consumer lender that happens to sell jewelry. There is no doubt that the company's reliance on credit to drive sales growth is dangerous and you have started to see that risk reflected in the stock price over the last year. One reason this made Signet an attractive short was that the company was between a rock and a hard place, especially since they announced the strategic review of the credit portfolio. If SIG chooses to outsource its consumer financing activities to a third party (which the Zales segment does with ADS), a third party would likely have tighter lending standards, which, in my opinion, would likely result in a credit penetration rate as low as 40%. It is no secret that the top and bottom line would likely take a large hit as a result.

Signet's credit portfolio is toxic. The company initiated a strategic review in May 2016 and has since attempted to outright sell the credit portfolio, but the process has yet to result in any transaction. This is likely because it is virtually impossible for Signet to sell the credit portfolio unless the company is willing to sell its receivables at a significant discount to book value. Q1 2018 earnings will likely catch many investors by surprise and I would be shocked if we don't see a sizeable write-down on the company's receivables due to either a completed transaction and/or a forced change to contractual accounting. It is important to remind investors that the SEC has already pressured Signet (through a comment letter) to provide contractual metrics, but the company has yet to do so. All in all, Signet seems to have never ending issues and they boxed themselves in when they initiated this "strategic evaluation" of the credit portfolio. I am expecting the company will miss the already low consensus expectations when it reports on May 25th. Analysts are expecting $1.67 in EPS and comps down 8.4% (-9.7% for the Sterling segment). However, any news regarding the credit portfolio and additional commentary on the earnings call is what I will be paying closer attention to.

Remember…all that glitters is not gold!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.