Successful IPO Of An Offshore Driller

The stock is listed in London, but the IPO is very interesting and instructive for current and future shareholders of U.S. - listed offshore drilling companies.

A reader asks me to lay out my views on the recent IPO of ADES International Holding, an offshore driller from Egypt.

This article was written on a request by a reader who noticed that an offshore drilling company which originally came from Egypt and is now based in Dubai, ADES International Holding, had a successful IPO in London despite possessing old rigs.

I looked at the issue and decided that despite the fact that ADES is not a U.S. - listed stock, its story will be highly interesting to current and potential shareholders of drilling companies that trade on major U.S. stock exchanges, namely Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW), Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE), North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL), Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG), Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD), Rowan (NYSE:RDC), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP).

Let's now focus on ADES and why its IPO is an interesting development for the whole offshore drilling industry. ADES is a driller from Egypt, which currently has 9 jack-ups, 3 onshore drilling rigs and 1 mobile offshore production unit. Below is presented the company's offshore drilling fleet:

All ADES rigs have been built a long time ago. In fact, this is the company's strategy. ADES purchases old rigs at a big discount, invests in their improvement and then brings them to the market. The last 3 rigs on the list - Admarine 261, Admarine 262 and Admarine 266 have been recently purchased from Hercules Offshore. Back in September 2016, fellow contributor Fun Trading covered this deal here on SA.

As of December 31, 2016, ADES had $501.2 million in the backlog. It might seem strange at first glance, but the majority of these old rigs is on contract now:

The trick here is that ADES specializes in serving the Egypt and Saudi Arabian markets, which tolerate old rigs due to their shallow waters and easy conditions. In its prospectus ADES indicated that rates for jack-ups are in the $45,000 - $65,000 range, with Egypt rates being close to the low end of this range and Saudi Arabia rates being close to the high end of this range.

At IPO, ADES offered its stock at $16.50 per share, leading to market capitalization of $696 million. With this capitalization, ADES and its fleet of old rigs was valued higher than Seadrill and almost like Atwood Oceanics! The stock corrected a bit after IPO but so far nothing serious happened:

Source: londonstockexchange.com

From a financial point of view, ADES was able to grow its revenue from $75 million in 2014 to $134 million in 2016. During the same period, profit grew from $23 million to $38 million. ADES initially financed its growth via debt which increased from $25 million in 2014 to $190 million in 2016. The company has clearly reached reasonable limits for leverage and turned to equity market to finance its future growth.

This was a quick look at ADES and its performance. As the purpose of this article is not to discuss ADES itself but industry trends and their implications for U.S. - listed drillers, I won't discuss whether ADES is a good investment or not (the majority of readers including author won't be able to trade this London-listed stock anyway) and will go directly to key takeaways from this IPO:

1. Investors are interested in jack-ups, which manage to get contracts in the current market environment. Borr Drilling was able to get financing to buy the whole jack-up segment from Transocean. Also, Shelf Drilling recently bought 3 jack-up rigs from Seadrill. In my view, such deals will continue to be done from time to time if Brent oil (NYSEARCA:BNO) stays above $50 per barrel.

2. Refurbished old rigs have their place in the market. Big offshore drilling companies that still have old rigs in their fleet will potentially have to choose whether to sell rigs to scavengers like ADES and get some value from them or scrap them in order to decrease the global rig fleet. My view is that scrapping will be much better for the industry and for individual players. The main reason why scrapping is slow are the accounting consequences of scrapping which may lead to breach of debt covenants.

3. Local companies may start to put pressure on international companies. Brazil tried a rig building program, Sete, which ended as a complete failure due to collapse of oil prices and ongoing corruption scandal in Petrobras (NYSE:PBR). However, the Egyptian initiative along with the recent Saudi Aramco deal with Rowan look more promising. ADES will likely have a significant advantage in costs. The recipe for cost success will be to replace expensive expat workers by cheap local workforce. Saudis will also demand high levels of localization, although in their case it is not clear whether this will lead to cost advantage. In this light, Rowan is in a very advantaged position as it got full access to the best jack-up market in the world by joining forces with Saudi Aramco. Other drillers with heavy presence in the region like Ensco and Noble will be better off developing contingency plans as they might be slowly squeezed out of the market as time goes by.

4. Competition continues to increase instead of decreasing. Overleveraged companies are diluting shareholders to get rid of debt and emerge as stronger players while new players enter the market. Apart from low oil prices, the offshore drilling industry has serious overcapacity problems which will keep dayrates low for the next few years unless oil prices show significant upside and scrapping intensifies.

Bottom line

ADES is an interesting IPO which showed that market is ready to assign solid value to a company with older rigs if this company has good contract perspectives. It also showed that local companies may emerge and battle with international drillers. Such moves increase competition which hurts existing players.

Industry-wide, all eyes will be on OPEC meeting which is scheduled to take place on May 25. Your author agrees with current consensus that OPEC will extend production cuts for 9 months at existing levels. Any difference from these expectations could mean huge swings for oil and, therefore, for offshore drilling stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.