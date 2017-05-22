Is This 'The Move' In Gold?

The rally hinges on the whether the euro can rally further.

There were many reasons for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) to rise sharply last week. From a spiking euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) to a rally in U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT), gold responded to a shifting political landscape with a $26 move up over the previous week's close.

The euro has been a major catalyst. It's been on fire since Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the French presidential runoff. Last weekend German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) pulled off a major victory in the important state of North Rhine-Westphalia, paving the way for her reelection in September.

As a result of these things and the volatility surrounding President Trump's troubles stemming from his firing of FBI Director James Comey, the dollar has been getting killed. And because of that, safe-haven assets like gold and Treasuries have been well bid.

But, the question that still dogs long-suffering gold bulls is whether or not this latest rally is the one to finally break gold and its partner in crime, silver (NYSEARCA:SLV), out of their nearly six year funk.

The answer to that question lies in looking at the technical picture from both the near-term and long-term. And along with that seeing if the right catalysts are there to propel gold past important resistance points.

The Weekly Gold Picture

Here's the weekly chart of gold.

There's no doubt that the weekly trend is bullish. The problem lies with the each of the corrections (marked with a black arrow). With each sell-off we've seen during this rally the technical picture has deteriorated a little bit.

The first two corrections threw bearish reversals. The first one was very mild and quickly reversed. The second one was more pronounced, a bigger move down, that was followed by a retracement to top of the last impulse higher (late February). Note that instead of immediately making new high weekly closes, gold kept closing below that late February high at $1263.10.

So when it finally did push through that level gold did so without a lot of conviction, briefly pushing near $1300 but then selling off fast in late-April through the first week in May. Gold shed more than $70 in just over two weeks.

And now looking at this latest move up, we see gold couldn't even retrace the range of the last down bar (two weeks ago). To show real strength gold would have had to close last week above $1272.40, which it didn't.

The Monthly Gold Picture

Now here's the monthly chart.

Here we have a four-month uptrend that began in January. It's been relatively orderly. But it has been volatile. But, looking at this uptrend two things are readily apparent. First, it is dangerously close to throwing a one-bar bearish reversal this month. April's low was $1245.50. This week's rally gave gold a chance at stabilizing in the current price range.

Second, the whole of the four-month rally has not traversed back to November's open (black arrow) - its high, no less. The drop in gold after Trump's election is weighing heavily on the gold market right now. That level is the big resistance point, $1318.60. And it is what gold needs to best on a monthly closing basis to extend this undisciplined uptrend that's unfolded since December 2015.

So, again, like the weekly chart, the monthly chart is bullish technically but it is dangerously close to turning bearish.

The quarterly chart, as I outlined in my article to start Q2, is still bearish barring a June close below that November high of $1318.60. That analysis still stands technically, so review it if you are interested.

The Golden Egg

Now the focus should be catalysts. Obviously, a further breakdown in the U.S. dollar, especially versus the euro, would facilitate a further breakdown in gold.

So, from that perspective, the question is whether the euro is capable of rallying further. Immediate term resistance is at $1.1302 for this week and through the end of May. I have a more detailed look at the euro's probabilities of rallying much further in this Premium research article I posted for my subscribers at Stocks, Shocks & Rocks yesterday.

A move towards that level would give gold and silver the impetus both need to challenge current overhead resistance at $17.29 and $1272.40 respectively. But, if the euro doesn't make that push then this relief rally in the precious metals will likely peter out.

There is nothing on the European Union schedule of great importance between now and the June 8 th snap elections in the United Kingdom. There, a less-than-impressive Tory victory would be bullish for the euro as it will, again, be wrongly perceived as strengthening the EU's hold over its wayward members.

In the short run that would be positive for the euro. But in the long run, as I've mentioned in a number of articles, it would only exacerbate the tensions within the EU due to its flawed structure and its leadership's intention to remove democratic opposition to its rule.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve has given the market no indication that it will back off on raising rates in June. A weaker dollar, a resilient stock market and improving headline labor conditions all point to the Fed sticking with that path come the next FOMC meeting.

Against that backdrop are still very tight conditions within the banking system, as expressed by the high ratio of reserves absorbed versus total reserves. As liquidity tightens gold gets sold to be used as collateral in conjunction with banks hitting the Fed's Reserve Repo window.

Unfortunately, this is a volatile and lagging indicator. But, it helps to demystify why gold sells off when it does and help to identify potential upcoming reversals.

Summing all of this up it is clear to me that the picture in gold is not at all clear. Bullish and bearish signals abound. Both it and silver have corrected back to neutral positions in the near-term while the longer-term signals are still bearish.

Last week's rally was strong but not strong enough and it would behoove gold bulls not to get ahead of themselves here. In fact, I don't see a trade here at all until the metals challenge the levels I outlined above. At that point I would consider a short position to hedge against a reversal in the dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own some gold and silver, a few guitars and(after this week) way too many goats.