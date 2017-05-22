ConocoPhillips' Non-Alcoholic AA Program

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Q1 earnings weren't great but there were some bright spots, particularly in Alaska and Australia. Let's take a look at some of the operations updates out of two of ConocoPhillips' consistently profitable divisions.

Up North

Over in Alaska, Conoco completed a seismic survey in the GMT, or Greater Mooses Tooth, unit in Q1. What makes this acreage important is that this is where the 2017 Willow discovery is located. The GMT unit is located in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska, or NPR-A, a region that has been largely undeveloped by the oil industry until very recently due to regulatory hurdles.

Earlier this year, ConocoPhillips (78% stake and operator) and its partner Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) (22% interest) struck liquid gold through the Tinmiaq 2 & 6 wells. Locating what initially looked like 300 million barrels of recoverable oil at the Willow prospect, which this 3D seismic test will provide color on.

Management didn't provide too much more info on the Willow discovery, but one key thing that came up during the conference call was the impact of the permitting process on development. One of Conoco's executives noted (emphasis added);

"On Willow, when I said 2023, I think I said that the most important thing driving timing there was the permitting process and that based on experience from the past, 2023 would be the earliest, that would be if we had cooperative Federal permitting process."

The "cooperative Federal permitting process" part stands out, as the current administration would be more open to speeding this development along. Something that could change post-2020, implying a level of regulatory risk in the long run but a favorable regulatory picture in the medium term.

With the 3D seismic data now available to management, it appears Conoco still views the Willow prospect as a viable long term growth project.

The goal is to bring a development online with a peak production rate of 100,000 bo/d gross. As Conoco will own the vast majority of that conventional output and in light of Alaska's tax changes in 2013, this should turn out to be a very economical endeavor.

Even in the face of a low oil price environment Conoco's Alaskan division still generated $99 million in earnings during the first quarter of this year. Compared to an adjusted company-wide loss of $177 million, as conventional Alaskan output tends to be sleepy but profitable.

Investors can look forward to the 1H NEWS project reaching first-oil by the end of this year while the GMT1 development is set to come online next year, aided by progress made in Q1 on both projects.

The 1H NEWS project is an expansion of the Kuparuk Field by tapping into the West Sak reservoir, which will produce 8,000 bo/d gross (primarily heavy oil). Economics will be enhanced by existing infrastructure in place.

Building off of the recently completed CD5 project, an extension of the Alpine Field, the Greater Mooses Tooth 1 development will add 30,000 bo/d gross to Conoco's production base. Like with most Alaskan upstream projects the GMT1 development also leverages existing infrastructure to bring down the cost of supply of those energy resources. As the CD5 facility has been producing about 25% above its estimated 16,000 bo/d gross peak production rate, that speaks favorably to Conoco's operational execution.

It appears Conoco's Alaskan development scheme continues to progress favorably. To read more about Conoco's Alaskan operations click here.

Down South

Conoco has been shifting its focus away from big long term projects and towards short/medium cycle projects to enhance operational flexibility. Long cycle projects have massive cash requirements, are at risk of crippling cost overruns and delays, and don't start rewarding shareholders for a long time.

For some firms, particularly just the oil majors, those investments can make a lot of sense but the industry wide trend is towards short cycle endeavors. However, there are plenty of good reasons to allocate some capex towards low decline, long term assets that tend to have low cost of supply. This is where the Darwin situation comes into play.

As the operator of the 3.7 million metric ton Darwin LNG facility with roughly a 57% stake in the venture, Conoco has a lot riding on this development. Construction began back in 2003 with operations officially starting up at the beginning of 2006. Natural gas is sourced from the Bayu-Undan Field through a 502-kilometer pipeline, but unfortunately that field is very mature. This is where Conoco and its partners need to make a big decision.

In order to keep the facility running over the next couple of decades the Barossa (or Caldita-Barossa Fields) needs to be developed. Management commented that;

"The successful Barossa-5 appraisal well increased the estimate of gas in [place] and significantly reduced the downside uncertainty. The Barossa-6 well is currently drilling."

Having the Barossa-5 well boost the expected recoverable resource is very bullish. It means the large investment in upstream and midstream infrastructure needed to bring the field online and connect it to the Darwin LNG facility will be able to extend the life of that venture for longer than previously expected. The Barossa-6 well is currently being drilled and is worth keeping an eye on.

If Conoco doesn't move forward with the Barossa development the Darwin facility will first see a huge drop off in its utilization rate, before closing down by the next decade. As its Asia Pacific & Middle Eastern unit generated $236 million in net income in Q1, it makes sense for Conoco to move forward with preserving its profitable, long term, low decline conventional asset base. This doesn't mark a fundamental shift in Conoco's business profile, it is a necessary part of maintaining its operations.

Final thoughts

ConocoPhillips' earnings results weren't spectacular, a lot of the bullish pieces of news were already factored in and its adjusted loss means more work (higher oil prices) is needed until the firm truly is profitable (the cash flow picture was very favorable). On the plus side, its Alaskan and Australian operations continued to uncover larger and larger amounts of low cost conventional hydrocarbon resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.