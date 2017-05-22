Pandora: Measly $10 Takeover Bid Still The Likely Front-Runner

The company's 30-day race to find a buyer likely won't yield and results that are shareholder-friendly, we believe.

But investors miss that the article actually pins the value of the company by its potential acquirer at just $10/share or less.

$12 and $13 per share are two amounts tossed around by anonymous "sources" in the article.

New York Post follows up with yet another article that Pandora is a takeover candidate.

We last wrote an article about Pandora (NYSE:P) just days ago, talking about what a travesty it was that the company had seen its heyday fly past it without ever really having a chance as a public company. We have been writing critically about the company for the last two years now and almost all of our prognostications have come to fruition.

The NY Post fanned the flames of buyout rumors just a couple of days after our last article. Today, we wanted to write a short note explaining why investors should not chase buyout rumors, especially when it comes to Pandora.

New in the news last Wednesday night was a report by the New York Post claiming that, once again, Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was looking to potentially acquire Pandora. While the article generated some buzz amongst investors in the after hours session on Wednesday, it was minutes later when several astute investors on social media pointed out that the article's proposed buyout price was only $10 per share.

After a small pop after hours on Wednesday, the stock faded for the rest of the week.

The article stated that an unknown source claimed a buyout could be $12 or $13, but it then went on to say that Greg Maffei did not want to pay those prices. The article read,

There is no agreement yet on a price, but one optimistic industry insider believes a bid could range as high as $12 to $13 a share. That price tag was immediately shot down by sources familiar with talks. Liberty Media Chief Executive Greg Maffei has said in the past that he thinks Pandora is worth $10 per share.

Folks, this falls in line almost exactly with what we said in our last article out just days ago. In this article, we encouraged investors not to think that Pandora can't go lower when we said,

We're not saying it isn't possible that somebody comes out and bids $13 a share or $14 a share for Pandora, we just think it is unlikely. This may be one where we have to admit that we were wrong if the company gets acquired for more than a 20% or 30% premium, but to date, this story has played out exactly the way that we have predicted. There had been talks about $14 per share before when it was rumored that Sirius XM was looking at the company. Then, the head of Liberty Media came out and told the press that he would only be interested in an acquisition if "the price was right", leading us to believe that approaching single digits still wasn't cheap enough to get the company sold.

Despite this new report, the story still stays the same today. We have been hearing about interest in Pandora from potential suitors for the last year now. Every single time Sirius XM is brought up, it results in Maffei saying that the price is going to have to be much lower to consider. This doesn't give us any reason to go in and buy the stock here at $9.23 per share.

If you were negotiating on behalf of Sirius XM and you knew that Pandora was in a downward spiral, would you tip your hand about making a proposal or would you let the stock price drift lower and hope to pick up the company on the cheap? The answer to this question seems fairly obvious.

By now we know the company's fundamentals have just not fallen in line the way that the market would like a public company to do. Ostensibly we can assume that Pandora is going to continue to disappoint over the next few quarters and so this "race" to find a buyer here within 30 days has a very good chance of not being a success, in our opinion.

We believe not finding a buyer at this price is going to be the likely outcome.

This NY Post piece is the umpteenth article citing unnamed sources about a Pandora buyout. It seems that we have heard this story before many times over. There's nothing in this article that is new or of any substance that would further a case for buying out the company at a 20% premium. As a matter fact, with the company in decline one could argue that paying a premium to market simply shouldn't be a reality, and definitely shouldn't be a reality at the price the company is at today.

Despite the new NY Post report out last week, we would not go chasing Pandora in hopes of a buyout. Pandora will likely move into the mid to high single digits before being taken out.

