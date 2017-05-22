Cool Summer Coffee

Over supply concerns were reflected in an April market sell off, which could have been triggered by increased exports.

The coffee market has been selling off since last November but has reached an important potential low.

As reported by the International coffee organization ICO, the coffee market fell in April due to over supply concerns. However this follows a predictable stock chart pattern, and may have been an opportunity for speculators to take profit, as well as any institutions which reacted to increased supply. On Friday Rabobank India released a report, warning of a supply deficit expected in 2017-8, with a small deficit remaining for 2016-7. The coffee market is at an important potential inflection point.

Coffee prices fell sharply at the end of April as institutional investors sold off their positions. The coffee market continues to be well supplied as total exports in the first half of coffee year 2016/17 are estimated up by 4.8% to 60 million bags. In absence of fundamental news, the outlook for the 2017/18 crop is generally positive but some uncertainties remain. The sudden fall in prices in the second half of April is mainly the result of intensive activities of hedge funds selling off long positions, which had been building up over the past months. This comes against the backdrop of an increasingly positive outlook for sufficient supply of coffee on the world market. All three Arabica groups fell significantly but the sharpest decline was recorded for Other Milds, which were down by 3% compared to the previous month. The average prices for Colombian Milds and Brazilian Naturals were 2.2% and 2.6% lower, respectively. The differential between Colombian Milds and Other Milds, which has been consistently negative for more than three years, has reached the narrowest gap in 26 months, down to -0.43 US cents/lb. The prices for Robusta showed a similar decline and were 3% lower reaching a monthly average of 103.58 US cents/lb. The Arabica/Robusta arbitrage, as measured on the New York and London futures markets, dropped by 1% to 43.92 US cents/lb, the lowest level since January 2014. (Further detail is available in their report)

On Friday Rabobank India released the following report (Reuters):

Rabobank on Friday raised its forecast for a coffee supply deficit to 6.8 million 60-kg bags in 2017/18, up from a previous projection of 5.3 million bags.

Raised both production and demand forecasts for 2016/17, leaving a small deficit of 1.2 million bags a deficit of 3.8 million bags of Robusta offsets 2.6 million bags surplus of Arabica

a deficit of 3.8 million bags of Robusta offsets 2.6 million bags surplus of Arabica Sees deficits of 3.7 million bags of Arabica and 3.1 million bags of Robusta in 2017/18

Sees "significant hot coffee market value growth" over the next five years globally

The Brazilian real remains a potential bearish factor

COT Charts

From the COT chart we can see that the positions for large specs have dropped and commercials have risen, meeting in the middle at what is a historical 'bounce' position. Producers and managed money have also met, at a level similar to February 2016 (which created a market low).

Seasonal Charts

Seasonal charts suggest weakness from May into mid June, but that's from a significant May high, whereas coffee is currently on a COT chart low.

Investing in Coffee

There are two coffee market ETNs. The first-generation product (NYSEARCA:JO) tracking front-month-futures, and one second-generation product (NYSEARCA:CAFE) tracking a contract farther out on the curve with the lowest degree of contango. A free expense ratio calculator is available here.

Stock Charts

The coffee chart illustrates the handle in a cup and handle pattern.

The cup and handle chart pattern can have several permutations, the chart below illustrates one, which has candlestick 'support' on the highs of the inside of the cup. (source:Nasdaq - principles of technical analysis).

On the near term chart below, Friday trading closed with a white daily candlestick, having created a potential short term 'double bottom', and from a late April over sold level. There is some positive divergence on the RSI, despite a lower coffee price, and an MACD about to go positive.

A continuation of the trading pattern on Friday this coming week should result in a break out from the May down trend, especially in response to the news circulated by Rabobank on Friday, coupled with the current COT positions of traders. The down-side is limited, with a further band of support created from trading in Q1 2016, and offering a means to manage current risk.

The target for the cup and handle pattern is well over the 'rim' of the cup, (there may even be a response similar to that of 2014 as news unfolds in the remainder of the year), but we should at least see a resumption of a 2016 style bullish trend sooner rather than later.

