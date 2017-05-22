Jobs bounce back, but labor costs point to tame inflation

Invesco Fixed Income does not expect wages to put pressure on inflation in the near term, as they have in past recoveries.

After a disappointing March, strong April employment data have confirmed that U.S. labor market slack is shrinking and the economy is growing steadily.

Invesco Fixed Income expects continued strong job growth, solid economic growth and two more Fed rate hikes in 2017

By Jay Raol, Senior Macro Analyst, Noelle Corum, Macro Analyst and James Ong, Senior Macro Strategist. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

After a disappointing March, strong April employment data - announced May 5 by the Department of Labor - have confirmed that U.S. labor market slack is shrinking and the economy is growing steadily. According to Invesco Fixed Income's estimates, the addition of 211,000 jobs in April is consistent with overall economic growth of around 2.5% in 2017. The April unemployment rate fell to 4.4% and underemployment came in at 8.6%, close to the cycle lows of the mid-2000s. But mixed underlying wage growth leaves market participants questioning whether or not wage pressures are materializing.

Wage growth is an important factor in the Federal Reserve's (Fed's) interest rate decision-making process. It is a major driver of so-called "cost-push" inflation - a primary focus as the Fed seeks to fulfill its mandate to maintain steady inflation.

There are several problems, however, with measuring wage growth in real time. First, the well-known average hourly earnings number that is released along with the monthly jobs report tends to be unreliable. It can be distorted by changes in the composition of the labor force and may not reflect underlying labor slack.1 The Fed's preferred measure of wage growth is the "Employment Cost Index," which details changes in businesses' cost of labor and provides a more accurate measure of labor slack, but it is only released quarterly and with long lags.2

Tracking wages in real time

To overcome these challenges, Invesco Fixed Income has developed an indicator based on a broad measure of high-frequency data that seeks to measure the Employment Cost Index in real time. Our measure is based on timely survey data, normalized measures of wage growth (in other words, measures that are not affected by changes in labor force composition), and economics-based leading indicators.

Based on our estimates, we do not see a significant acceleration in wage growth, as shown in Figure 1. Rather, regional Fed surveys and business and consumer confidence all point to steady wage growth. This is consistent with the normalized monthly wage growth figure provided by the Atlanta Fed and the "quits rate" from the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) of labor market conditions, as shown in Figure 2.3

The quits rate is our preferred forward-looking wage indicator. Several lines of research indicate that wages closely track peoples' propensity to leave their current job for a new one.3 We have found that the quits rate tracks that dynamic and tends to lead wages. As shown in Figure 2, the quits rate has remained range-bound since mid-2015.

Figure 1: Invesco Fixed Income real-time wage tracker versus the private wage component of the Employment Cost Index





Source: BLS, Bloomberg L.P., Macrobond, Invesco calculations, data from April 30, 1998 to Feb. 28, 2017, Invesco Fixed Income Wage forecast to July 31, 2017.

Figure 2: The quits rate from the JOLTS survey compared to the Atlanta Fed's median wage growth indicator





Source: BLS, Bloomberg L.P., Macrobond, Invesco calculations, data from April 30, 2002 to March 31, 2017.

It may be surprising that wages remain subdued, given the current low unemployment rate and the general consensus that the labor market has likely reached full employment - a view we share. However, our research suggests that older demographics and low productivity have dragged down the normal rate of annual wage growth from around 3.5%‒4.5% before the global financial crisis in 2008‒2009 to around 2.5%-3.5% post-crisis (Figure 1).

Implications for inflation

We, therefore, do not expect wages to put pressure on inflation in the near term, as they have in past recoveries. We expect inflation to be rather steady for 2017, ending the year at around 2.2%, generally in line with the Fed's target. We also expect the consumer to be supported by continued strong job growth, resulting in solid overall economic growth. Based on our constructive growth and inflation outlook, we expect the Fed to stay on schedule for two interest rate hikes this year. We do not believe these hikes will be disruptive to financial markets, as they have been largely priced in by the bond markets. Therefore, we expect U.S. credit assets to be well-supported by stronger fundamentals as the Fed gradually moves forward on its tightening path.

Sources

