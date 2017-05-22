A Wild Ride For Gold

Volatility spiked last week, with the highest one-day gain since the presidential election back in November 2016. If you don't know, I tend to trade volatility from the short side, so pops like the one we saw this past week were easy profit opportunities as the VIX came down from its elevated level. The volatility indicator surged because former FBI Director James Comey claimed to have a memo detailing that the President asked him to stop a federal investigation, which, if true, is a potential obstruction of justice. Markets surged to the downside on this news, with the Dow even falling 370 points. In the week ahead, traders will keep their eyes on Wednesday, when Comey testifies as to what actually happened between him and President Trump just prior to his firing. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) looks poised to have a good week this week, but if the risk is resolved this week, then markets will shift their focus to the June FOMC.

Source: The Hill

Examining Comey Risk

The only risk I can clearly see impacting financial markets in the week ahead is when James Comey comes to Washington D.C. and testifies. Last week, the reports of his memo cause equity markets to pull back nearly 2%, the largest shift we've seen in quite some time and caused volatility to spike above 15, seen below. The testimony obviously only provides one side of the story, but it'll be the first time we get some real facts laid out on the table for evaluation. Meanwhile, President Trump is abroad, on a ten-day trip in the Middle East. Wednesday will be an extremely important for markets and gold. Unless Comey gets caught up and his arguments fail to materialize, gold may post a large gain during the session.

Source: StockCharts

The current chart for gold is tricky. We were in an upward channel since the end of December, but that seems to be presently unwinding. Gold ended the week at $1,253/oz, which is right near its 200 DMA. There's a problem for the bulls, here, in the sense that the peak of this past week's uptrend didn't finish higher than the previous peak. What does that mean? Gold could fall in the week ahead and begin a downward trend. Yet, if gold trends up this week, then we'll get a "golden cross," which is when the 50 DMA trends above the 200 DMA, indicating short-term strength for this precious metal. If no uptrend this week, then, again, a new downtrend could form. So, what is the critical event that investors need to focus on? The testimony this Wednesday by James Comey.

Source: StockCharts

Focusing in on the chart for the SPDR Gold ETF, we can see that the fund ended the week at $119.40, also lower than its last peak. It's in the same situation as gold itself, naturally. If we get that golden cross, then it's reasonable to expect that this ETF will break $120 and could trend towards the previous peak near $122. Not a lot of upside this week, but this could change heavily if the market is highly negative in its response to Comey's testimony on Wednesday. Given how tough the current situation is to read, it makes sense that volatility would increase later this week, as this risk isn't fully resolved.

Source: StockCharts

To focus in on that trip for a second, quite substantial progress has been made. President Trump just signed a deal with Saudi Arabia for $350 billion over the long-term, with $110 billion immediately payable. The deal concerns defense equipment and services, which will help to safeguard Saudi Arabia against terrorism and other threats. That trip is already off to a solid start and with many more days to come and deals to be made, it's tough to say that the positivity abroad isn't going to help equity markets this week, which reduces support for gold. However, it's entirely possible that the Comey testimony "trumps" all other items this week.

There was also the massive 8.8% slide in the Brazilian stock market earlier last week, seen below. While Brazilian markets rallied back a few percentage points the day after, the President of that country is allegedly involved in a corrupt scheme to keep a member of their lower Congress quiet. This event comes only one year after the impeachment of former President Rousseff. American markets hardly blinked at this news, despite the gravity of the shift in the emerging market's main index, because Brazilian is often synonymous with high political risk and it was only a matter of time before another government debacle crept into the macro picture. The actual response was that American equity markets rallied back on Thursday and Friday, after posting heavy losses on Wednesday.

Source: StockCharts

Still Worrying About A Rate Hike?

It's entirely possible we receive a rate hike at the June FOMC meeting, still. For those who are more bearish on gold, this past week's activities actually creates a renewed opportunity, in my opinion. While the probability of the rate actually increased week over week, by four points, some analysts believe that the risk placed on the table by Comey last week will cause the sentiment to trend towards negative. Yet, that sentiment can be ignored because the data below is showing that as we approach the June FOMC meeting, the likelihood of a rate hike is significantly higher. Being short gold going into the FOMC meeting where markets are focused on Comey as a core risk seems to be one of the first trades revolving around a Federal Reserve meeting that will lead to a significant profit, because people think that the rate hike isn't a given at this point.

Source: CME Group

On that point, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said this past week that the Federal Reserve may have to slow down on its mission to raise interest rates. While there's a general sentiment that the Federal Reserve is playing a game of catch-up, with the argument being that economic data, when viewed from a long-term perspective, is at a cyclical peak and interest rates need to be significantly higher in order for inflation to catch-up. The Federal Reserve has been direct in its pursuit of 2% inflation. Bullard said, however, that since the last meeting, the economic reports rolling in, ranging from non-farm payrolls to housing starts to retail sales, have been disappointing. He's not wrong, considering a few of these reports have definitely shocked the market. Yet, equity markets have held up near all-time highs, which begs the question what the market is presently discounting.

The interesting problem is that things in the United States are actually quite good. That's probably not a statement you'll hear every day, but think about it. Unemployment is at its lowest level in years, at just 4.7%. CPI is up 2.2% YOY. Equity markets are at all-time highs and companies just posted their best quarterly earnings season since Q3 2011, growing 13.9%. So, while there have been a few months of less than encouraging reports, it's not enough, at all, to say that the Federal Reserve shouldn't raise short-term interest rates by twenty-five basis points. I'm willing to take the marginal risk that the Federal Reserve increases interest rates by twenty five basis points at the next meeting, taking the target range up from 75-100 bps to 100-125 bps. It'll be the second rate hike of the year and, after that, there's still the entirety of the second half of the year for political risk to die down, for reform plans to gain more progress, and for the Federal Reserve to even hike a third time.

Conclusion

I'm interested to see what gold does this week. On the one hand, Comey does present a large risk to equity markets with his testimony on Wednesday and that could allow for gold to see an increase, perhaps making Tuesday afternoon an opportunity to buy in and hedge. Yet, after this week, it's tough to say that markets won't begin to focus on the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting in June and begin discounting the next rate hike. I think you have to be bullish on gold this week, but being too eager may be difficult as there's the risk the Comey testimony doesn't help gold, as well as the FOMC meeting June will be on traders' minds after that issue is resolved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.