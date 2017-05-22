Money Or Crypto Tulips?

Discussion, critique and analysis of the potential impacts on equity, bond, commodity, capital and asset markets regarding the following:

Taking A Break?

In taking a much needed respite, we have been absent from SA of late. In tonight's discussion, we muse in typical fashion, about possible factors in the recent crypto mania and run up.

On July 18th, 2014 we started a sixteen part series regarding the Digital Currency Paradigm. On May 4th, 2017 during a blue sky session, we shared our thoughts below in a private forum regarding the Crypto currency market.

Last Time Out

From A Quik $20 Trick? - Sinbad the Sailor - Every character in this film has an agenda and attempts to use the other characters to achieve it. In a surprise ending replete with twist, the Emir's villainy is only matched by ethereal evil of the seemingly invisible spirit Jamal; "faceless, formless, like a genie from a jug"; karmic fate strikes strange bedfellows united through greed; while others discover the real treasure to be found in this life.

As opposed to the real treasure to be found in this life, those "chasing the bag" seek wealth in the form of...

"Money, get away

Get a good job with more pay and you're O.K.

Money, it's a gas

Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash

New car, caviar, four star daydream,

Think I'll buy me a football team"

Rock Solid Money?

Below, the classic Money, written by Roger Waters and noted for its unusual 7/4 - 4/4 time signature. This uber popular smash hit comes from the timeless 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd: David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Richard Wright and Roger Waters; and was produced by Alan Parsons.

"Money interested me enormously, I remember thinking, 'Well, this is it and I have to decide whether I'm really a socialist or not.' I'm still keen on a general welfare society, but I became a capitalist. You have to accept it. I remember coveting a Bentley like crazy. The only way to get something like that was through rock or the football pools. I very much wanted all that material stuff." - Roger Waters 1993

Although it held the number one spot in the US for only a week, following its initial release March 1, 1973, DSM remained in the Billboard album chart for 741 weeks. DSM has charted over 900 weeks in the top 200 and achieved a combined total of 1,716 weeks on the Billboard 200 and Pop Catalog charts.

Industry sources suggest that worldwide sales of the album total about 45 million. "On a slow week" between 8,000 and 9,000 copies are sold. DSM is the #8 all time selling album in the UK and one in every fourteen people in the US under the age of 50 is estimated to own, or to have owned, a copy.

Above and IMHO, almost FORTY FIVE (45) YEARS after its release, the DSM album cover should be next to the definition of the phrases "staying power" and the words, perennial, prominent, popular, trusted and stamina.

Hence, DSM is consistently ranked as one of the greatest albums of all time and is considered to be rock solid "money". In the future, will we be saying the same things about cryptocurrency? TBD.

Crypto's Nature and Demographics?

Now priced higher than gold as an asset and having gone from a market cap of $13B at the beginning of July 2016, to $30B April 2017; and skyrocketing to $70B in the last thirty days, can treasure be found in crypto currencies?

The economic collapse the media won't mention dead-on, and the accompanying rise of cryptocurrency in its wake, is worthy of a Ridley Scott film. - Huff Post

Up until recently, most Crypto users were a "millennial" crowd, so to speak. The thin base consisting predominantly of males in their 20s and 30s, has probably expanded somewhat in the recent run up.

[BTC] was created as a peer to peer payment system that allows its users to transfer value with no central authority or third party involved... the automated issuance mechanism of bitcoin through mining also seeks to remove the control of money printing from privately owned banks that lend said money to governments at an interest, creating the debt-based economy. - Cryptocompare

Said debt based economy has led to serial bubbles, as well as economic booms and busts in which systemic trust and faith of those engaging in exchange, has been tested over time.

Regardless of centralized/decentralized nature, in what is becoming a cashless society, with plastic and digital mediums, a merchant's faith or trust in the government and payment processors is critical.

Crypto's decentralized nature can make it more accessible to demographics not supported by traditional financial institutions, and as with other mediums of exchange, faith and trust will be key in the long run.

There are 190 fiat currencies and over 4000 crypto currencies. Anybody can issue their own crypto currency and its value will ultimately be determined by what people are willing to trade for it.

Crypto Crime?

This asset form certainly has gone wild of late, and not just price wise.

"A computer virus that exploits the same vulnerability as the global "ransomware" attack has latched on to more than 200,000 computers and begun manufacturing digital currency, experts said Tuesday. Researchers at security firm Proofpoint said the related attack, which installs a currency "miner" that generates digital cash, began infecting machines in late April or early May but had not been previously discovered because it allows computers to operate while creating the digital cash in the background." - Business Insider

Said attack was not targeted at Bitcoin, but at a newer entrant, Monero. For fiat: bank robberies, counterfeiting, ATM/credit card fraud, and central bank monetary policy all abound.

For crypto: Allinvain, Mt. Gox 1, Bitcoin Savings and Trust, Bitcoinica, BitFloor, Inputs.io, BIPS, Picostocks, Cointerra, Mt Gox 2, Flexcoin, Poloniex, Bitcurex and Canadian Bitcoins; and a history of notable hacks, abound.

Where a medium of exchange is concerned, there will always be illegal and questionable policy activity. Technology and outlaw tech advances, and the big wheel in the sky keeps turning, so what else is new?

Through The Roof?

How many TPS (transactions per second) can bitcoin technology sustain? 7 per second maybe, if you overhaul the technology involved perhaps 27. Compare that to VISA on average with a TPS 2K, daily peak 4K, peak capacity 56K and never more than a third of that. But that's not holding blockchain based crypto back by any means.

Looking at a chart of ETH (Ethereum), something happened March 10th at 18.66, now 118.38.

Now correlate with the above BTC (Bitcoin) chart, something also happened two weeks later March 24th 935.95, now 1981.36

Note the downswing for BTC from March 10th - March 24th. This two week divergence in BTC and ETH made me suspicious. But it explains alot….

Sequence of Events?

For ETH something did happen March 10th. On Feb 9th the PBOC cracked down, OKCoin and Huobi.com, the two biggest exchanges in China, announced that they would be suspending bitcoin withdrawals for one month. So when those exchanges reopened on March 10th, money flowed from BTC to ETH.

For BTC something happened March 11th. The Winklevoss Bros BTC ETF (COIN) as well as another BTC ETF were both denied by the SEC. Bitcoin price plunged from $1,350 to $980 within minutes and sold off until March 24th (the divergence) while ETH again reaped the benefit.

For BTC something did happen March 24th. THIS. Key phrase: "On March 24, 2017, pursuant to Rule 430 of the Rules of Practice, BZX filed a petition for review of the Disapproval Order."

Benediction?

On May 12th, Zacks finally gave mention to the ETF petition. The BZX petition for review of the ETF disapproval, was granted. In other words, Bats BZX Exchange, Inc. AKA THE CBOE - wants to list that ETF and has been granted a review of the prior disapproval.

In addition, in this April 21st SEC document, NYSE ARCA aka The New York Stock Exchange asks for a rule change to allow the listing and trading of shares of the EtherIndex Ether Trust Under NYSE Arca Equities Rule 8.201. Said Trust is an Ethereum ETF.

Other contribution factors, Japan legalized BTC as a payment method mid-March, Russia is also reviewing and seeking to regulate crypto.

A Dollar Like Squeeze?

In the last thirty days, dollar volume market cap for the top 10 crypto currencies was $42B, with Bitcoin commanding a 50% share at $21B - Coinmarketcap

A record dollar volume of $223M was recorded on March 11th at Quandl. That figure and date is disputed to be March 10th at $228M at Blockchaininfo.

Apparently it does matter from which punch bowl one drinks their Crypto Kool-Aid. If one drinks from the bowl of Bitcoinity, and forgets about the price per unit, the story goes as follows...

Above, two year history for Bitcoin Total trading volume, note the drop off in Feb, Mar, Apr 2017.

Above, two year history for Bitcoin CNY or RMB trading volume, note the drop off in Feb, Mar, Apr 2017.

From those two charts, prior to the February PBOC crackdown on Bitcoin exchanges, renminbi exchanges accounted for 98% of global bitcoin trading between Aug and Jan. viz. November volume global 175M, in CNY 173M. May 2017 average volume of 100K daily, confirms that the total number of bitcoin trading volume has dropped to 3M vs a November peak at 175M per month.

Amongst others, our mentor Salmo Trutta might have something to say about the affect that a precipitous decline in transaction volume or flows, might have on the valuation of a medium of exchange. We shall attempt to paraphrase... The contraction of 98% of BTC trading volume (in CNY), created volatility and an amplified "demand" squeeze.

Much like the credit based "dollar" (Eurodollar) and its attendant unregulated, unbackstopped, global liquidity issues, the above circumstances have increased the valuation of BTC and through additional speculation mania, all crypto currencies in the process.

It is probable that the currency share of BTC global trading volume has changed radically since the Chinese acted in Feb and would not be surprised if the two principals in the "dollar" carry JPY and USD are now sporting a higher share %.

Statistics do show that USD and JPY trade volume is higher than ever before, but some believe these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt. For instance, when China dominated bitcoin markets it was because trading platforms allowed trading without fees which inflated CNY volumes drastically. Since the Chinese exchanges added fees BTC/CNY trade volumes in China have plummeted. One attractive benefit to Japanese bitcoin trading is the fact that exchange's from the region do not charge fees per trade. This makes skeptics leery of Japanese bitcoin trading volume as JPY statistics may be inflated due to this reason. - Bitcoin May 4th

Volume in trading without fees, dwarfs volume in trading with fees.

The Future?

At the end of the day, speculators wished to engage in BTC recently while the Chinese exchange volume was restricted. Many traders availed underground exchanges, viz. localbitcoins.

Despite crypto being decentralized in nature, transaction volume (not dollar volume) was and has been scarce for the privilege to exchange. The above circumstances drove up the bitcoin price and through guilt by association, the price of all crypto currencies.

Benediction by Japan and Russia, along with 98% of Bitcoin volume being on Chinese exchanges, and the possibility of SEC ordainment of crypto ETF's, would all seem to be principal drivers in the recent crypto run up.

JPY through Japanese banks accommodation of off shored operations in China is attached to the hip of CNY or RMB. Let's not forget all those Indians and Venezuelans that had large tenure notes recently snatched from their purses and portfolios.

Last but not least, consider the recently legalized (at the state level) marijuana business. As banks will not touch marijuana money, pot sales are a strictly cash business due to fear of Federal backlash. The growers and sellers are using crypto as an asset for conversion.

With more merchants and government acceptance, the effect and affect of crypto currency becoming a compliment to fiat will increase. How that crypto flow will effect various capital and asset markets remains to be seen.

In any event, with China's liquidity crisis already causing major FX hedged commodities unwinds (longs covering) while sending Tech through the roof (shorts covering), this trade in crypto currencies should get very interesting in the near term.

If one wonders are these Crypto tulips? One must ask, is there enough intrinsic value within Crypto currencies? If yes, could the price highly exceed the intrinsic value of real purchasing power? TBD and for now, we toss three Bitcoins into the fountain of Ethereum and Out.

"Money, it's a crime

Share it fairly but don't take a slice of my pie

Money, so they say

Is the root of all evil today

But if you ask for a rise it's no surprise that they're giving none away"

Happy Trails?

Hope you folks enjoyed yourselves, catch you later on down the trail. Would like to thank you folks fer kindly droppin' in. You're all invited back again to this locality. To have a heapin' helpin' of Nattering hospitality. Naybob that is. Set a spell, take your shoes off. Y'all come back now, y'hear!

This is our 118th in a series of thematically related missives which will attempt to identify the macroeconomic forces with potential to adversely effect capital, commodity, equity, bond and asset markets.

I wish to dedicate this missive to one of my mentors, Salmo Trutta, who is a prolific commenter on SA. Without Salmo's tutelage, and insistence on not masticating and spoon-feeding the baby ducks, as in learning the hard way by doing the leg work and earning it, this missive would not have been possible. To you "Proximo"... "win the crowd and win your freedom" - Spaniard.

