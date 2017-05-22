Mr. Fields Goes, So What's Next For Ford Stock?

Here we go:

Ford's CEO Fields to be shown the door" ran the headline in Seeking Alpha today.

"Ford (NYSE:F) is replacing CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, who oversees Ford's 'smart mobility' unit which works on autonomous vehicles," SA reported.

Ford reportedly said it doesn't comment on speculation or rumors, but it "will host a news conference at 9:45 a.m. EDT today at Ford World Headquarters."

Bye Bye Mr. Fields

In a column headed "Bye Bye Mr. Fields", I recently pointed out that a source close to the management team told me "his departure could give Ford the boost it so desperately needs."

I do not think the departure of Mr. Fields changes the complexity of this investment case, although it could reinforce the view that the automaker is serious about its push outside its core market at a time when bold talk on self-driving EV disruption emerges.

Ford announced a round of cost cuts that didn't move the valuation needle last week, when it hit a new 52-week low of $10.67 on broader market volatility.

Its stock has recovered since, and now trades close to its previous 52-week low for the year, but is its direction a direct function of the changes that will likely take place in the management team?

Deal

I don't know what the answer to that is, but its price in the futures market -- which can be very unreliable at times -- is up 2.21% at the time of writing, with its shares changing hands at $11.11.

As I recently argued, a stock price around $11 implies that Ford shareholders are invested in a company whose equity value, or market value, is broadly in line with its gross cash position, meaning that the shares are not far away from liquidation value.

Is it a bargain, though?

Value

Based on a very simple metric, its stock could be well worth over $13.

There are other reasons why the bulls could have the last laugh if their entry price is right, and surely Ford is not dead money at these levels, notwithstanding persistent headwinds in its end markets.

You might have decided to give up on Ford already, however, I appreciated that -- but then, you might be in the right place if you are looking for a solid yield play in another sector.

Alternatively, in fact, some other value investments I have monitored for some time (click here, here and here) deserve a look today.

(Note: Soon after this article was published, Ford said that Jim Hackett was "named as Ford Motor Company president and CEO, succeeding Mark Fields, who is retiring. Hackett, who will report to Executive Chairman Bill Ford, is recognized as a transformational business leader." The full release can be found here.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.