A Top-Shelf 12.0% Yielding Income Stock Is Up For Sale

I just doubled down on New Residential Investment because of its compellingly low valuation and robust dividend.

I have called mortgage investment company New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) "the best income vehicle on The Street" last year. This was because New Residential Investment has very strong dividend coverage, a relatively safe dividend, upside tied to an increase in the valuation of its mortgage servicing rights portfolio, and a low valuation on a run-rate core earnings basis. I think the recent drop in New Residential Investment's market price presents enterprising income investors with a buying opportunity.

I have sold a lot of high-yielding stocks in the 1st quarter including Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) because the sector was overbought and overvalued. I also sold Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) recently, a tech-focused BDC. That said, I haven't sold a single share of my portfolio top performer: New Residential Investment.

Time To Pick Quality Stocks

I was worried about the rate of price appreciation in the BDC and mortgage REIT sectors in the 1st quarter, largely because income investors started to price average income vehicles for perfection.

New Residential Investment, however, plays in a league of its own. The mortgage investment company has one of the best dividend coverage stats in the high-yield sector, with a dividend coverage ratio of 114 percent in the last seven quarters. New Residential Investment overearned its going dividend rate in each of the last seven quarters with core earnings, and to a significant degree, too.

Source: Achilles Research

Why I Doubled Down On New Residential Investment

Though I think that a lot of income vehicles are still too expensive today based on run-rate AFFO or core earnings, New Residential Investment has become too cheap, in my opinion.

The mortgage investment company pulled in core earnings of $0.54/share in the last quarter. Since New Residential Investment's share price is $16.06 at the time of writing this article, a piece of the company's business costs investors only 7.4x Q1-17 run-rate core earnings. Paying less than eight times core earnings is not a lot, but it is certainly not a lot for a top-shelf income vehicle that covers its dividend by a wide margin, and that just raised its dividend payout 4.3 percent from $0.46/share to $0.48/share.

I feel comfortable having bought more shares at $16 because of New Residential Investment's appealing valuation and solid dividend coverage. New Residential Investment is a top-shelf mortgage REIT that has a lot more potential to grow its dividend (or pay a special dividend), and expand its valuation. The reward-to-risk ratio looks very compelling at today's price point.

Your Takeaway

New Residential Investment is in the bargain bin, with shares selling for less than eight times run-rate core earnings after the price drop. This is a low price tag for one of the best mortgage REITs on The Street. The drop has created an interesting buying opportunity in my opinion. An investment in New Residential Investment's shares at today's valuation comes with a 12.0 percent dividend yield. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.