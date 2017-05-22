Tracking Jeffrey Ubben's ValueAct Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

The top three positions are Baker Hughes, Twenty-First Century Fox, and Microsoft Corporation, and they add up to ~43% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Jeffrey Ubben's US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ubben's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2017. Please visit our Tracking Jeffrey Ubben's ValueAct Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q4 2016.

This quarter, Ubben's US long portfolio decreased ~2% from $12.18B to $11.94B. The number of holdings remained steady at 14. The top three positions are at ~43%, while the top five are at two-thirds of the US long assets. The largest position is Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), which is at ~16% of the US long portfolio.

Note 1: ValueAct is scheduled to return $1.25B to investors this month. They cited equity overvaluation as the primary reason: market sentiment assumes the following three outcomes as a certainty, but ValueAct is skeptical about all three: a) cyclically high corporate margins to continue; b) corporate taxes to go down; and c) risk-free rate to stay near all-time lows.

Note 2: ValueAct is known to have a ~10% activist stake in Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY). The position was established mid-2015 and increased substantially in November 2015.

Stake Disposals:

Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN): The original stake in ALSN was from Q2 and Q3 2013 at an average cost basis of around $23. There were minor adjustments since. Last quarter saw an about-turn: ~45% sold at ~$31 per share. The remaining ~2.91% portfolio stake was disposed of this quarter at $34.50 per share in a buyback transaction with Allison Transmission Holding. The stock currently trades at $37.34. ValueAct harvested long-term gains.

New Stakes:

Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVV): BIVV, the spin-off from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), started trading in January. ValueAct acquired a ~4% portfolio stake during the quarter at a cost basis in the mid-$40s, and the stock is now at $54.86.

Note: ValueAct controls ~8% of the business.

Stake Decreases:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): MSFT is Ubben's third-largest position at ~13% of the US long portfolio. The majority of the stake was built in Q1 and Q2 2013 at prices between $26.50 and $36. Q4 2015 saw an about-turn: a ~25% reduction at ~$53.50 per share. There was another roughly one-third reduction in Q3 2016 at ~$56 per share. This quarter saw a further ~40% selling at ~$64 per share. The stock currently trades at $67.69. ValueAct is harvesting huge gains.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show ValueAct holding ~15M shares. This is compared to ~23M shares in the 13F. The one-third further reduction happened at ~$68.85 per share.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): MS is a fairly large 6.41% portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $23.50 and $28 and increased by ~10% the following quarter at prices between $25 and $32. Last quarter saw the pattern reverse: a ~35% reduction at prices between $31.50 and $44, and that was followed with another one-third selling this quarter at prices between $41.50 and $47. The stock is now at $41.80. ValueAct harvested short-term gains.

Stake Increases:

Baker Hughes Inc.: BHI is currently the largest position at ~16% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $50 and $66 and was increased by 55% the following quarter at prices between $53.50 and $65. Q2 2016 saw another two-thirds increase at prices between $39 and $49.50. There was an about-turn in Q3 2016: ~23% selling at ~$50 per share. This quarter saw a ~15% increase at prices between $56 and $65. The stock currently trades at $58.22.

Note: It was announced last October that Baker Hughes is combining with General Electric's (NYSE:GE) oil business in a merger transaction. BHI shareholders are to receive a special dividend of $17.50 per share along with 37.5% ownership in the new entity. ValueAct's cash position should increase by ~$500M when this transaction closes.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS): The majority of the original position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $186 and $226. There was another ~50% increase in the following quarter at ~$200 per share. The last two quarters have seen a ~15% further increase at prices between $200 and $250. The stock is now at $235, and the stake is a top-five position at 12.25% of the portfolio. The aggressive build-up indicates a clear bullish bias. For investors attempting to follow ValueAct, ADS is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: ValueAct controls 10.5% of the business.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX): The VRX position is now relatively small at 1.66% of the US long portfolio. ValueAct controls 5.2% of the business. It is a very long-term stake. This quarter saw a ~20% increase at ~$10.85 per share. The stock is now at $13.52.

Note: ValueAct first purchased Valeant in 2006. Their team was involved in the transformation of Valeant from an early-stage pharmaceuticals business to the behemoth it is today.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT): NTCT is a very small 0.73% portfolio position established last quarter at prices between $27 and $33 and increased by ~40% this quarter at prices between $30.50 and $38.50. The stock is now at $34.65.

Kept Steady:

Twenty-First Century Fox Class B (NASDAQ:FOX): FOX is a large (top-three) ~14% position. It was first purchased in Q2 2014 at prices between $31 and $35 and increased by a whopping 10x the following quarter at around the same price range. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $27.02. For investors attempting to follow ValueAct, FOX is a good option to consider for further research.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG): CBG is a large (top-five) ~12% of the US long portfolio stake. The majority of the ~41.9M share position was established in 2011 and 2012 in the mid- to high teens price range. The stock currently trades at $33.68. Last quarter saw a ~20% increase in the mid- to high $20s price range.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 34.4M shares of CBG. This is compared to 41.9M shares in the 13F. Around 7.5M shares were sold at ~$35.20 per share. ValueAct still controls 10.2% of the business.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) (previously Willis Group): WLTW is a very long-term holding first purchased in 2009 and substantially increased in 2010. Q4 2012 and Q1 2013 saw a stake doubling at prices between $78 and $96, and since then, the position has stayed relatively steady. The stock is now at ~$140.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 7.1M shares of WLTW. This is compared to 8.1M shares in the 13F. Around 1M shares were disposed at ~$141 per share. ValueAct still controls ~5.2% of the business.

Note 2: Willis Group Holdings offered to merge with Towers Watson in June 2015, and the transaction closed in January 2016. The terms involved TW shareholders receiving 2.649 shares of WSH for each share held, along with a $10 one-time cash dividend. Immediately following the merger, Willis did a reverse stock split (2.649:1) and rename transaction to form the new entity, Willis Towers Watson plc. The prices quoted above are adjusted for the split.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX): The 3.67% STX position saw a huge ~220% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $23 and $38.50. The stock is now well above that range at $42.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI): AWI is a 9.2M share stake (16.6% of the business). It was established in Q2 2014 and increased by ~3x in Q3 2014 at around the mid-$40s price range. The stock currently trades at $42.75. As a percentage of the portfolio, the position is at 3.55%. For investors attempting to follow Ubben, AWI is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: AWI is an activist stake, and ValueAct was involved in the spin-off of Armstrong Flooring in April 2016. They have had a presence in the board since December 2014.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN): The ~3.5% TRN stake was roughly doubled at ~$23.50 per share in Q3 2016, and that was followed with another ~25% increase last quarter at ~$22 per share. The stock is now well above those ranges at $26.56. The build-up indicates a bullish bias.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI): The very small 0.71% AFI stake came about as a result of the spin-off from Armstrong World Industries that closed in April 2016. The terms called for shareholders to receive two shares of AFI for each share of Armstrong World Industries held. ValueAct had 9.2M shares, for which they received 4.6M shares (16.6% of the business). AFI started trading at ~$12.50 per share, and the shares now go for $19.07: a ~50% increase in thirteen months.

