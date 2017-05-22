ConEd: An Excellent Utility - Time To Sell Or A Trump Insurance Policy?

ConEd has outperformed the S&P500 so far this year, is trading close to its all-time high, and at a premium to peers.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is a relatively slow-growth high-quality large-cap utility company operating electric and gas utilities in New York City, Westchester County, southeastern New York State, and northern New Jersey. Average EPS estimates are for $4.09 this year and $4.26 next year. The current P/E=18.5, the annual dividend is $2.76 and the yield is 3.4%. After backing off last year in the face of rising interest, ConEd has come storming back and is now trading near its all-time high. Is it time to take profits?

ED is up 9% YTD - outpacing the S&P500 by 2.7%. The stock has been driven by three primary catalysts:

An annual $0.08/share increase in the dividend in January. That represents a 3% increase over the prior year annual dividend.

Strong Q4 FY16 and, on May 4th, Q1 FY17 EPS reports.

Lower interest rates due - in part - to "Trump Turmoil".

After peaking at over 2.6% in March, the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has rallied due to political uncertainty and concern that the Trump administration may not be able to push its "pro-growth" agenda - including a cut in corporate taxes - as quickly as initially thought considering Republican control of the House & Senate. As a result, the yield on the 10-year has fallen back to just 2.24% over the past couple months:

Source: MarketWatch

In addition, and despite a +114 rally in the DJIA on Friday, this week saw a 0.7% decline in the average highlighted by an over 300 point fall on Wednesday. That led to a rise in gold and risk adverse sectors - like the utilities. ConEd held strong during the sell-off on Wednesday and ended the day relatively flat.

Time To Sell?

ConEd currently looks fully valued, with a P/E and yield toward the upper end of its historic ranges. One has to wonder how much lower the 10-year can go in the face of continued expectations for higher interest rates from the Fed. Currently, the CME Group futures point to a 73.8% probability of a 100-125 basis points increase in the target rate at the June 14th meeting:

Source: CME Group

Bloomberg also reports that, despite what it calls "Trump Turmoil", the Fed is likely to continue with further rates hikes. Yet the Bloomberg article says the chances of a rate hike in June have dropped from around 85% a couple weeks ago to 67% currently.

The point is that lower interest rates are not likely to help ConEd for the remainder of the year. And although the 3.4% yield on the stock is currently quite attractive in comparison with the 2.24% yield on the 10-year, I would expect the 10-year to move back over 2.5% in the near future. That said, and although Democratic leaders have attempted to quiet the talk of impeachment, considering Trump and the administration are under multiple investigations for their ties to Russia, any potential impeachment proceedings against the President would likely see more gains in safe havens like gold and the utility sector. Note the Spiders Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) was up last week despite the decline in the broader S&P 500 Spider ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY):

However, ED's current P/E of 18.5 is trading at a premium to the overall utility sector - note the XLU's P/E=16.5 - while the yield is only slightly higher. Meanwhile earnings are expected to grow only ~4% next year.

The company is rated A3 by Moody's, and BBB+ by both S&P and Fitch. ED has received approvals for multi-year rate cases that will increase rates by an estimated $680 million through 2019. As a result, forecasted Rate Base Balances are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% over the next 3 years.

Source: Q1 Presentation (available here)

Cap-ex is expected to fall from $5.2 billion last year to $3.7 billion this year, while ROE should come in at around 9%.

Summary & Conclusion

ConEd is a high quality "steady as she goes" large-cap utility currently yielding 3.4%. The stock has been strong recently due safe haven buying in the face of continued "Trump Turmoil" and the resultant decline in the 10-year yield to under 2.3%. However, that catalyst may damp out in the coming months unless investigations come up with a strong case for impeachment. Meantime, the Fed is expected to continue raising interest rates through the rest of this year. As a result, if you hold shares in a qualified retirement account, my recommendation would be to sell half your shares and take some profits. The stock could trade back down to the lower $70's.

But if you are like me - and own the shares in a regular account - it probably isn't worth the tax bite to sell such a good high-quality utility company. That said, each investor's tax situation is different, so as always, do your own homework.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.