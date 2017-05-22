Sallie Mae May Face Increasing Competition As Market Looks Bright

As the market increases in competition, customer acquisition cost may increases for the industry as a whole.

This year, a number of new lenders have entered the private student loan market in a serious way.

Shares of Sallie Mae (NYSE:SLM) are higher by 54% since Donald Trump was elected on November 8th, 2016. Many companies in the education financing sector saw an immediate bump after the election. The expectation of a Clinton winning the race had been holding the sector down. Political risk, fears of increasing federalization, and changes in higher education funding had weighed on Sallie Mae.

Sallie Mae is our nation's largest private student loan lender, originating $1.8 billion in new loans in the first quarter of 2017. For reference, roughly 93% of new student loans are originated by the federal government. The remaining 7% of the market is originated by private banks, credit unions, and online lenders.

President Trump's administration is seen as a positive for the private education financing market. Trump himself has talked about a privatized the student loan market which would be incredibly positive for companies like Sallie Mae. Moreover, the expectation of less regulatory scrutiny is a positive for the sector.

As we head into late May the back-to-school private student loan market begins to heat up. For companies like Sallie Mae, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citizens Bank, and PNC Bank, the summer months of May through September is considered peak season for new private student loan originations. In the years following the 2008 financial crisis, many large banks like JP Morgan Chase, US Bank, Bank of America, and Citigroup pulled out of the private student loan market. As a result, the private student loan market condensed leaving a smaller number of banks competing for the market.

However, this year appears to be slightly different. This year, a number of new lenders have entered the private student loan market in a serious way. It appears that a new wave of private student loan lenders are entering the market. Improving consumer credit quality, less regulatory risk, and significantly less political risk has enticed new startups and industry veterans. Included, College Ave Student Loans which launched in 2014 and has raised $50 million in capital from high profile investors including Comcast Ventures. Most recently, the company raised $30 million in an oversubscribed round in April. College Ave Student Loans which was founded by ex-Sallie Mae executives is perhaps the best example of the new wave of education financing companies.

But College Ave Student Loans isn't the only new lender to enter the market. There is CommonBond, and online student loan company, who recently launched an in-school student loan product for undergrad and graduate students. The New York based lender has raised about $80 million with participation from former Citigroup head Vikram Pandit.

And then there is Reliamax, who is fourth in terms of facilitating loan volume, who is making a vocal push in the market. Smaller companies like Ascent, MPower Financing, and Funding-University all appear to be pushing harder into the market.

In short, the future looks bright for the in-school private student loan market. Sallie Mae stands to benefit from the possibility of privatization, less regulatory risk, and less political risk. However, investors should see that the market is becoming increasingly competitive. As the market increases in competition, customer acquisition cost may increases for the industry as a whole. And, legacy players may need to put substantial investments into new technology to keep up with a newer generation of technology first lenders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.