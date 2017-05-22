Gimme Shelter: Do Munis Offer Protection During Market Weakness?

However, the funds did not rally as much as long-dated Treasuries, so investors will need to balance the yield pick-up on Muni funds versus lower diversification benefits relative to Treasuries.

We find that along with Treasuries municipal closed-end funds had on average positive returns on the day.

We explore the market sell-off during 17th of May and check whether positions in Municipal funds would have provided diversification benefits to equity positions.

On Wednesday, 17th May the markets opened with potentially damaging allegations against President Trump. Prior to firing James Comey, the president allegedly asked him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia. "He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go", Trump said to Comey according to a leaked memo that Comey drafted after the meeting at the White House.

At the end of the day, S&P 500 was down over 1.8% - the biggest fall since September of last year. Treasuries were up with 10-year yields falling 9 basis points. Normally the correlation between these two asset classes is negative as bonds tend to rally when equities drop and vice-versa.

This market move serves as a good experiment, providing data on how fund investors can build more resilient portfolios. In this article, specifically, we look at whether National Municipal (88 non-single-state) closed-end funds are able to offer diversification during a day of significant market weakness.

What returns in "Тreasuries"?

The reason we put Treasuries in quotes above is because unlike in the stock market, there are no broadly recognized Treasury index benchmarks, at least not as familiar as those of the S&P 500.

So, in the table below we show returns for a number of popular Treasury ETFs.

Fund 17-May Price Return SHY (1-3Y Treasuries) +0.1% IEF (7-10Y Treasuries) +0.8% TLT (20+Y Treasuries) +1.5% Average Muni National CEF +0.3%

Source: ADS Analytics

We also include the price return of the average Muni CEF of 0.3% on the day. The standard-deviation of returns across the 88 Muni CEFs under consideration was 0.6%.

So the good news from this table is that municipal funds in aggregate had positive returns which offset price drops in equity funds. These returns, however were fairly small, at least relative to medium and long-dated Treasuries.

Municipal CEF Return Distribution

Breaking down the Muni fund returns into positive and negative:

Price return below or equal to zero: 20 funds

Price return above zero: 66 funds

The actual distribution of fund price and NAV returns is captured in the chart below. The majority of funds fell into the 0 - 0.5% daily return bucket.

Which funds behave most like TLT?

In this section we review which funds have NAVs that are more highly correlated with TLT. The top 5 funds are listed in the table below.

Muni CEF NAV Correlation to TLT Regular Distribution Rate ETX 66% 4.1% BTT 65% 4.2% DTF 64% 4.0% AFB 63% 4.6% EVN 63% 5.0%

These are:

Eaton Vance Muni Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

BlackRock Muni Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

AllianceBernstein Nat Muni Income (NYSE:AFB)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income (NYSE:EVT)

Conclusions

On average municipal closed-end funds returned 0.3% on the day (0.4% in NAV terms) with 77% of funds registering positive price returns. One the one hand this is good for diversification of equity fund portfolios and better than the performance of short-term Treasury ETFs. However, relative to long-dated Treasury funds like TLT and especially relative to the actual drop in the S&P 500 of 1.8%, municipal fund returns were not very high. This suggests that while most municipal funds did provide diversification on the day, the benefit was fairly small.

Other interesting points we noticed are:

NAV returns were more narrow and skewed to the right relative to Price returns. This was due to the increasing discounts on the day which tends happen during a risk-off environment and rising volatility.

CEFs with highest correlations to Treasuries tend to have lower than average distribution rate. This is explained by the fact that investment grade funds tend to behave more like Treasuries and so have lower distribution rates. So investors are faced with a balance: a higher distribution rate in the fund will tend to mean a lower diversification benefit provided by the fund.

Muni CEFs on average have a 5.1% regular distribution rate which is more than 2x the distribution rate on TLT, so while TLT will typically have a more negative correlation to Stocks than Muni CEFs, investors pay for this "cleaner" diversification by giving up 2-3% in yield.

None of the municipal funds under consideration had NAV correlation to TLT above 70%. This speaks to the somewhat limited diversification benefit provided by municipal funds.

The market scenario in this article was one with a fairly small sell-off in equity markets. We have to remember that on larger sell-offs such as the one we saw during the GFC, Muni discounts may widen substantially and the funds may exhibit negative correlations to Treasuries and provide no diversification benefit at all.

All in all the price pattern on 17th of May does suggest that municipal funds have a place in a diversified fund portfolio, especially if the investor is interested in minimizing price and NAV volatility, such as in the case of leveraged positions.

Good Luck!

If you would like to receive this and other analysis, please follow us above by clicking on the Follow label next to our name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.