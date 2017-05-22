Lennox: A Very Cool 19% Dividend Increase

The outlook for additional dividend growth and share buybacks - based in significant FCF and a relatively low number of shares - looks excellent.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) raised the dividend 19% last week on the heels of delivering an excellent earnings report. Margins are rising and have further to go - as does market share. The company should benefit from low domestic unemployment and a firm housing market. Free cash flow is strong, and there is reason to believe shareholder returns will be too.

Lennox is focused on three operating segments:

Residential Heating & Cooling

Commerical Heating & Cooling

Refrigeration

The residential business is the company's largest segment. In 2016, 55% of revenue came from residential sales - but accounted for 62% of the profits. With 89% of revenue coming from the Americas, that means the company is particularly sensitive to changes in the domestic housing market.

Source: Wells Fargo May Presentation

While sales growth over the past few years has been less than stellar, it has been steady. More meaningful is the improvement in FCF since 2014 and the associated rise in EPS. Last year, earnings grew 54%. The mid-point of guidance this year is for a 25% increase in earnings per share to $7.95.

The Q1 EPS report was quite bullish: earnings per share rose to $1 from the year earlier $0.56 (+78%). Gross margin was 26.6%, up 90 basis points. Yet the company expects further margin expansion as it continues to capitalize on growth markets and increases its manufacturing presence in Mexico. Meantime, the company is increasing the number of its "PartsPlus" stores to improve residential retail sales and its distribution channel. Current domestic market penetration is estimated to be only 35%, which could lead to increased market share in the years to come.

The debt-to-EBITDA ratio is a relatively low 1.2x. The increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.51/share ($2.04 annually, yield of 1.2%) equates to an annual payout of $88.7 millions based on the 43.5 million fully-diluted share count at the end of Q1. That compares quite favorably to the estimated $285 million in FCF expected this year. In addition, the company expects to repurchase $250 million in stock during 2017.

Downside risks include a deterioration of the U.S. housing market, which is expected to rise ~5% this year, as well as macro-economic and political uncertainty - and that would include the company's manufacturing facility in Mexico. Higher commodity prices would also be a drag on Lennox's ability to increase margins.

Upside catalysts include a relatively high 32% effective tax rate. Lennox would be a big beneficiary of lower corporate tax rates if the Trump administration can make it happen. However, if corporate rates are not substantially reduced, the stock could see lower levels as a result of P/E compression (currently 26). Lennox would also benefit from a faster growing economy and an associated upturn in the housing market.

Bottom line: Lennox International is well positioned to benefit from market share and margin improvement, even if the domestic housing market grow a relatively tepid ~5% this year. At the same time, management is rewarding shareholders with increasing dividends and buyback. As a result, LII could easily run-up to $190/share based on earnings momentum, a strong balance sheet, and strong free-cash-flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.