Stay Away From The G1 Therapeutics IPO

Caution and prudence should be the word of the day under current economic conditions, and investing in G1 is definitely neither of those traits.

The last week or so has not been good news for Wall Street, as jitters about the White House caused stocks to tumble. But amidst that tumbling, one biotech IPO managed to do reasonably well for itself. G1 Therapeutics (Pending:GTHX) in its Wednesday IPO raised $105 million, which was above its midpoint estimates of $100 million a few weeks ago. It should be noted that G1 accomplished this by selling almost a million more shares which compensated for a share price at the lower end of its price range, but it is still a successful IPO and the stock has done well since.

But what about its long term value? Investors may assume that a stock which performed well under tumultuous Wednesday conditions may do even better elsewhere, but G1 is a biotech company and a biotech company is risky under the best circumstances. Neither the circumstances nor the company are the best possible, and so investors should absolutely avoid G1.

Biotech Problems

In its SEC filing, G1 says that it is a "clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer." Those novel therapeutics revolve around enzymes known as cyclin-dependent kinases or CDKs, with a particular emphasis on CDK4 and CDK6. Some cancer cells use these enzymes to grow, and so G1 aims to develop drugs which can inhibit these enzymes and work alongside chemotherapy to treat those cells.

G1's main drug is called trilaciclib and is a CDK inhibitor, but it should be noted that trliaciclib does not actually kill cancer cells like the treatment developed by Xinping Song. Its goal is to keep normal cells alive during chemotherapy, and so strengthen the immune system which can work with the chemo to battle the disease.

This is an innovative approach, and an anti-cancer drug will always spur interest from investors due to the potential rewards. The problem is that those rewards will not manifest for a very long time.

G1 itself points out that practically all of its developing drugs are not near the final stage. In fact, the trilaciclib which is its main card is still in the initial stages of its Phase 2 testing with the FDA. Phase 2 testing will last 12 to 18 months, followed by Phase 3 testing which can last years and then the manufacturing and marketing process. And all of this assumes that trilaciclib as well as G1's other drugs will pass testing without problems. As G1 admits in its filing, "our development of a CDK4/6 inhibitor to treat CDK4/6-independent tumors is novel, unproven and rapidly evolving and may never lead to a marketable product."

If these efforts to develop a CDK-related drug fail, then G1 has practically nothing going for it. There is no reason to deal with a biotech company which has put all of its eggs in one basket.

Hoping for Success

While the downsides of a drug test failure would be catastrophic for G1, there are reasons to expect success. While trilaciclib is not fully tested, CDK drugs as a whole have gone on the market to great results. Two other drugs known as ribociclib and palbociclib are FDA approved, with the latter being marketed by none other than Pfizer. Medical results have shown that CDK drugs can help slow down the progression of cancer and doctors are looking into using them. If trilaciclib can pass as well, the rewards would definitely be extremely high.

In addition to these other successes, G1 could also benefit from growing optimism in the biotech market. The biotech IPO market fell apart in the second half of 2015 and never recovered in 2016, but things appear to be picking up with other IPOs like Ovid and Argenx. A more optimistic market means more investors throwing money around, which is just what G1 needs to keep itself and its trliaciclib drug tests going.

Stay Away

There is no denying that if trilaciclib and G1's other drugs can hit the market, the rewards would be immense and G1 could benefit from growing optimism in the biotech market to keep itself funded. But this still means investing now and waiting years for any sort of potential payoff, with the risk of the tests failing and coming out with nothing.

The American economy has been jittery as of late, and now is not the time to gamble on distant ventures. While there are worse investments than G1, investors can find a better payoff looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.