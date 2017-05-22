No, VOXX International Is Not Cheap

VOXX is a classic case of opportunity versus execution. I'm too well-versed with the company to expect it to capitalize - but perhaps this time is different.

I've been intensely critical of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) management for some time now, but even I thought as the stock bottomed below $3 last year that there was some value in the business. The problem, given long-entrenched, poorly-incentivized, and underperforming management, was how that value would be realized, if ever.

With VOXX back near $6 even after a 13% sell-off after Q4 earnings on Friday, the stock looks reasonably priced at the moment. There's still a fundamental case for upside, and optimism toward the company's positioning in a couple of key areas. But there's also the never-ending question of when a company that went public in 1987 will ever return capital to shareholders (it never has) or ever create a dime in shareholder value (over the long haul, it hasn't):

VOXX data by YCharts

I can see why investors are optimistic toward VOXX at the moment. But with a complete understanding of the company's history and management, the stock quite simply is not the opportunity it may be appear to be.

VOXX's Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder

VOXX is an interesting stock at the moment because investors reasonably can have very different opinions of its current valuation, as well as Q4 and FY17 (ending February) results.

Is VOXX cheap? It trades at 33x trailing EPS, which doesn't sound cheap. But net profitability is narrow (net margins are under 2%) - which implies explosive growth with modest improvement in FY18. On an EV/EBITDA basis, VOXX trades at about 7.6x - a notable discount to Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), which is at 17x (somewhat incredibly - what a change in that business) and even to the ~9.3x Samsung paid for Harman International earlier this year. On the other hand, VOXX continues to burn cash - FY17 free cash flow was negative $13.9 million - and it's coming off a year with 0.3% revenue growth.

A sum of the parts model seems to support upside too - even I've estimated $5.50 in a conservative scenario. VOXX has spent over $400 million in acquisitions over the past decade-plus, including $284 million combined for Klipsch (the core of the Premium Audio segment) and Hirschmann (the Automotive business). Its enterprise value at the moment is just $233 million.

But of course, that also means that VOXX spent over $400 million to build a business the market currently values at $233 million - which hardly reflects well on the M&A strategy. Meanwhile, the legacy VOXX business - most of the Consumer Accessories business - likely has very little value at this point. It generated just $41 million in gross profit in FY17, about 20% of the company's total. That figure was almost down 9% year-over-year, after a 7.6% fall in FY16. Comparing VOXX to LOGI seems aggressive, both in terms of the profit contribution from the CA segment and in the sharply divergent growth profiles of the two businesses. (One good example is wireless speakers, where VOXX saw a decline this year while Logitech's products continue to grow.) Given what almost certainly are low-single-digit EBITDA multiples in CA, that business - again, the core of what VOXX was when it was still called Audiovox - probably is worth in the range of $50 million on the open market at the absolute most.

I can understand why an investor would think VOXX remains cheap at $6. But I'm skeptical that it truly is. This is a poorly run company. Management has almost no skin in the game (see the proxy statement from last year) despite some insider buying last year. CEO Pat Lavelle and other executives - plus controlling shareholder and Chairman John Shalam - are paid bonuses based on profits, not on margins or capital allocation. Whatever cash the business generates going forward is going back into the business, if history is any guide.

Would VOXX be able to sell itself for more than $233 million? Probably. And, from that standpoint, I can't think of a company that would be a better activist target than VOXX - even after recent gains. But Shalam's control of the company negates that strategy.

Whatever the theoretical value here, there has to be some practical way of realizing it. And the overhang of management remains. At $3, when the valuation looked plain ridiculous, that was less of a problem. As VOXX has rebounded, however, it's a bigger and bigger issue. ~8x EBITDA for a zero-growth business isn't a cheap multiple. And there's not much in the Q4 and FY17 numbers to suggest much of a change.

Q4 and FY17 Earnings

Like the stock itself, an investor's perception of FY17 numbers likely comes down to perspective. Year-over-year, Adjusted EBITDA increased 24%, which is good news. Most of the improvement came in Q4, which on a comparative basis looked strong despite apparently missing expectations. Lavelle seemed optimistic toward FY18 on the Q4 conference call, projecting sales and earnings growth. Premium Audio had a hugely strong year - which I'll admit is the one major point in the bulls' favor coming out of Q4 - and Consumer Accessories weakness for the year was largely driven by a very disappointing Q4.

I don't see enough to change my tune, however. The Consumer Accessories segment is a declining business. Lavelle continues to talk up wins in the Automotive segment - but that business, too, is seeing sales decline. Even accounting for the licensing of Jensen, which knocked ~$13 million off segment revenue ($6.5 million this year, per the 10-K, and about the same last year based on conference call commentary), revenue is down 11% over the last two years. Lavelle originally guided for segment growth this year - which unsurprisingly didn't occur. Aftermarket sales are still declining, and in both satellite radios and remote starts, the declines are going to continue. And "peak auto" concerns don't bode well for OEM growth going forward.

As for consolidated FY17 numbers, 24% Adjusted EBITDA growth is fine - but the figure still is down 25% over the last two years. FY16 was a disaster - and a hugely easy comparison. The fact remains that VOXX sales are in a long-term downward trend:

VOXX Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

As far as margins go, FY18 doesn't look like an inflection point. FY17's SG&A cuts won't be repeated, and Lavelle said opex likely would rise this year, however modestly. Automotive gross margins probably won't go higher, again per Lavelle. CA margins are going to come down because mix is going against the company on that front. The one potential driver of significant earnings improvement is Premium Audio - but there's a reasonable chance that gross profit growth there will be offset, at least in part, by declines in the other two businesses.

Again, it's a matter of perspective. FY17 was a better year than FY16, to be sure. From here, it's hardly a good year, however. Relative to FY15, two-year revenue is down 10%, as is gross profit - which implies weaker gross margins ex-Jensen (which should be a benefit on a percentage basis). Adjusted EBITDA is down over 25% despite cost cuts - though some of that decline admittedly is coming from the consolidation of EyeLock. That aside, however, revenue is down and margins roughly flat.

I don't see a particular reason for optimism that FY18 will be that much better. Lavelle says revenue will grow - but historically he's been far too optimistic in terms of guidance, and he overshot in projecting positive cash flow and CA and Automotive growth in FY17. Gross margins don't have a ton of room for expansion. OEM contracts in Automotive are coming online - but they tend to disappear just as quickly, with the 10-K citing "the completion and winding down" of contracts as a negative driver for that segment. I'd expect Premium Audio to grow, but it's important to remember that FY17 strength is based more on FY16 weakness than anything else - over two years, even that business has grown sales by 0.6%, total.

EyeLock And Valuation

As for EyeLock, any investor ascribing real value to that business is being far too optimistic - and VOXX management is contributing to the idea that the business is somehow a game-changer for the stock. The demonstration of EyeLock technology on the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon doesn't mean EyeLock is going to be installed on phones next year. Over two years ago, EyeLock demonstrated its capability on a Jeep Wrangler. Lavelle has talked going back almost that far about a major financial customer. VOXX has issued press release after press release; Lavelle said on the Q4 call that EyeLock was "doing business with pretty much all the majors" in perimeter access and cited an opportunity in vending machines.

The truth is that EyeLock is a lottery ticket. All of the opportunities VOXX has spent years discussing - automotive, myris (which appears to be a flop), bank security, vending machines - have done nothing. The Qualcomm demonstration is not the sign of some sort of go-to-market partnership. VOXX paid just $32 million for the company (including the value of the ~46% it didn't own) and notes in its own 10-K that there was "a lack of potential bidders for the entity", which was quickly going broke.

Maybe VOXX found a diamond in the rough that no one else spotted. Maybe iris authentication is the wave of the future. But for all the discussion, and the capital spent, EyeLock generated $243,000 in revenue in FY17, an incremental $100,000 year-over-year. That doesn't mean there's no opportunity going forward. But any investor with an understanding of VOXX's past history and the way it's talked up EyeLock, myris, and 360Fly should be very skeptical of putting much value behind those initiatives. The body camera initiative sounds good to the unfamiliar, but ask Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shareholders about the value in that space. (Bear in mind that VOXX doesn't even own 360Fly - just a minority stake and a distribution agreement.)

As for the rest of the business, $6 seems about right, even ignoring management. Even assuming $35 million in Adjusted EBITDA next year - low-single-digit revenue growth and an uptick in EBITDA margins - normalized free cash flow would be about $10-$12 million, assuming a repeat of FY17's $12 million in capex. That implies a 12-13x forward multiple. $35 million in EBITDA gets EPS in the range of the sole analyst estimate of $0.35 - about a 17x forward multiple. (The difference is capex in this model is lower than D&A.)

Mid-teens seems about right for a company that isn't growing on a consistent basis and hasn't proven that it can. And given that I fully expect management concerns to arise again, those multiples are hardly attractive to my eye. There's a case in theory for VOXX to be worth a lot more than $6. But in practice, there's an awful lot of problems with this company that haven't been solved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.