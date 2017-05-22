Oasis Petroleum - More Than 77 Percent Of Drilling Locations Are Uneconomic

At current oil prices it would appear that almost 80 percent of the company's shale drilling locations are unprofitable (according to the company's own optimistic presentation).

While several high profile investors are short shale oil producers very few have taken long positions despite big share price declines.

From what I can tell there are a few groups of people who have gotten rich from the shale revolution.

Those groups include:

- Investment bankers who have financed the equity and debt raises of these shale companies

- The landowners who have leased their land to the shale producers and now receive royalty payments from production

- Drivers of vehicles who now have gasoline prices that are based on $50 oil instead of $100 oil (might have been even higher without shale)

Missing from that group are the shareholders of the shale oil producers. Many of these companies have been wiped out after the oil crash, and many (MOST) of those that have survived haven't generated any shareholder wealth.

Over the past few months I have noted (not surprisingly) that very few of the Superinvestors that I follow own shale oil producers despite large share price declines. In fact, almost none of them do.

Usually this group of investors likes to own beaten down names. It seems that when it comes to shale oil producers no price is low enough.

There are on the other hand a few high profile investors who are short (betting against) oil shale producers. These short positions were taken based on a belief that shale oil production to be a terrible business that doesn't generate a decent return on investment.

So this quarter when I saw an investor that I follow take a large position in a shale oil producer I was quite surprised. Even more surprising to me is that this shale oil producer is located in outside the Permian which I believe to be the most economic (maybe only economic?) shale oil play.

John Burbank - Has Made A Big Bet Payoff Before

Passport Capital's John Burbank got on our radar screen through a successful bet on the U.S. housing bubble. Burbank saw what many people saw, that the U.S. housing market had gotten very frothy.

Unlike most observers he believed that U.S. housing prices would collapse (rather than flatten) and therefore he positioned his firm to profit from it by shorting U.S. subprime lenders and owning credit default swaps on subprime mortgages.

When the housing market imploded Burbank made a killing. His main fund, Passport Global Strategy, rose 219% in 2017 (after his 20% performance fee which takes a fifth of profits).

Clearly the man can think outside the box and position himself for a big score as a result.

Q1 Filing Reveals A Big Stake In Oasis Petroleum

Passport just filed its Q1 2017 holdings with the SEC. Below are the top ten positions held as of the quarter end.

Stock Ticker Sector Shares Held Market Value % of Portfolio Parsley Energy PE ENERGY 5,027,859 $163,456,000 12.10% Yahoo YHOO IT 2,428,516 $112,707,000 8.34% Ishares Russel IWM FINANCE 785,100 $107,936,000 7.99% Oasis Petroleum OAS ENERGY 6,582,735 $93,870,000 6.95% United Health UNH HEALTH CARE 546,058 $89,559,000 6.63% Alibaba BABA IT 636,218 $68,603,000 5.08% Advanced AMD IT 4,020,288 $58,495,000 4.33% Marvell MRVL IT 3,389,373 $51,722,000 3.83% Alphabet GOOG IT 55,469 $46,015,000 3.41% iPath S&P VXX FINANCE 2,645,400 $41,771,000 3.09% $834,134,000 61.75%

The 6.58 million shares of Oasis Petroleum is an entirely new position and is a big one representing 6.95% of the assets covered in the filing.

I am very curious about this position so I thought I'd kick the tires on Oasis and see if I'd like to do a full dive.

I'll start with the company's presentation where I'm sure the company will paint itself in an especially favorable light. They all do, of course. When was the last time you read a corporate presentation from a shale producer that didn't claim that the company has top decile assets?

Oasis is a pure play on the Bakken. The slide below shows that the company views itself as the top pure play on the Williston Basin.

Source: OAS corporate presentation

That Bakken focus concerns me right away. My understanding is that the economics in the Bakken do not compare with the Midland and Delaware Basins in the Permian and are likely behind the STACK/SCOOP plays as well.

Why do I say that? Because I've followed where the industry is willing to drill. The percentage of the active rig count directed to the Permian has soared at the expense of the Bakken and Eagle Ford (see the chart below).

Source: Pioneer Resources

Look at the Bakken/Williston in particular. From forty percent of the active rigs in 2011 the region now has ten percent. If the Bakken could compete with the Permian economics this chart wouldn't look like this.

Also very telling is what Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has been doing.

Continental is a major Bakken operator but they also have options with the STACK/SCOOP. The company lays out the economics of each play in the slide below with drilling new wells in the Bakken clearly at the bottom of the barrel in terms of returns.

Source: Continental Resources

The "DUCs" relates to drilled but uncompleted wells. That means that the cost of the well is already sunk and that the well simply needs to be fracked before being put on production. Even with the drilling cost out of the equation the Bakken DUC economics is only on par with the STACK.

For me that is strikes one, two and three. Unless I'm convinced that a commodity price is going a lot higher I have no interest in owning anything but the lowest cost producer of that commodity.

Oasis speaks to the economics of its Bakken drilling locations in its presentation. Here is the main piece of information disclosed.

Source: Oasis corporate presentation

The company has 2,169 net locations. At current oil prices around $50 per barrel the "extended core" and "fairway" are not economic. The company isn't generating much if any positive return on capital invested in drilling and fracking those wells.

That means that 1,686 of the company's drilling locations or 77 percent of the company's assets are basically worthless today.

I would also suggest that the core assets might not be worth a heck of a lot either with $50 oil in perpetuity given that the break-even prices modelled here are half-cycle and don't reflect the costs of running the company, paying interest expense, or any of the land cost already sunk into these locations.

I'd certainly be curious to hear what Burbank sees in Oasis or if he is just very bullish on oil prices. But from what I can see, Oasis is not for me based on the assets that the company is based on.

