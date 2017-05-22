AbbVie's Phase 3 Failures Cast Dark Clouds

Despite the failures in lung and breast cancer, AbbVie was trying to create a pipeline within a product out of veliparib as they currently have two other Phase III studies.

AbbVie had two Phase III clinical trials running simultaneously for veliparib with the use of chemo and failed to meet their primary endpoints for lung and breast cancer.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is one of those stocks that almost every mutual fund owns because it offers value, growth, and a solid dividend. Having all three of these attributes is a true treasure which many stocks do not possess in the S&P 500. To bolster these three key attributes the company also has a solid pipeline of products to come in the near future which can contribute to the sales numbers. However, some failures do occur sometimes in these products such as the one the company recently experienced with its PARP inhibitor.

Photo Credit

AbbVie had two Phase III clinical trials running simultaneously for veliparib with the use of chemo and failed to meet their primary endpoints for lung and breast cancer. Lung cancer usually occurs in individuals who smoke and almost 200,000 cases are diagnosed each year in the US. Breast cancer has about an equal amount of women which are diagnosed annually as lung cancer. These were two potentially huge markets for AbbVie to be able to partake of.

Veliparib was combined with two chemo agents, carboplatin and paclitaxel, and compared to a placebo that also had the same chemo agents in one of the studies. The study was performed on 970 treatment naïve patients with advanced small cell lung cancer. The company was performing the study to assess the primary endpoint of overall survival within the group who had a history of smoking.

The study concerning breast cancer was a bit more intricate from the perspective that there were three sub-studies underneath it. The 312 subjects were divided into three groups, the first group taking veliparib in conjunction with carboplatin and paclitaxel for early stage breast cancer. The second group took a placebo which included the carboplatin and paclitaxel while the third group took the placebo with paclitaxel. Each group was then administered doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide where AbbVie was looking for complete pathologic response.

Despite the failures in lung and breast cancer, AbbVie was trying to create a pipeline within a product out of veliparib as they currently have two other Phase III studies taking place. One of the studies is in BRCA-associated breast cancer while the other is fallopian tube cancer. It is such a shame that veliparib failed in both trials recently as they could have potentially been huge markets. Breast cancer was anticipated to be a $17.2B market by 2021. These could certainly have been sales to help bolster any potential biosimilar threats to Humira in the future and support the continued growth of the dividend.

I actually initiated my position in AbbVie in early June of 2016 and have been pretty happy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares of AbbVie if they get below $61, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $61 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range.

I swapped out of Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) in favor of AbbVie during the 2016 second-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (6.2%, or 21.3% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have lost some massive gains on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how AbbVie and Seagate have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, AbbVie is one of my smaller positions and has done well, as I'm up 14.3% on the name, while it occupies roughly 4.2% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a value stock. I own the stock for the value portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 16.9% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 14.5%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 6.4% while the market is up 6.4%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 21.8% 10.4% AbbVie Inc. 14.3% 4.2% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 14.1% 4.2% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 4.6% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 5.2% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -1.5% 7.2% Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) -2.1% 11.3% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -5.0% 6.6% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -7.3% 3.4% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -6.6% 10.1% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -20.0% 18.2% Cash $ 16.7%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.