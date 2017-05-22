UBS's $41,000 Tesla Model 3 Break-Even Estimate Means Massive Continuing Losses...

Last week UBS published a report (based on dissecting a Chevrolet Bolt) that claimed a well-optioned Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 could hit EBIT break-even at a price of $41,000. Although I think UBS is too optimistic (because average normalized gross margin on the $106,000 ASP Models S and X is only around $26,000 and because UBS assumes the Model 3's battery pack cost will be reduced from a supposed current $190/kWh to $165/kWh, while I think the current cost is much higher than $190/kWh [see appendix* below]), for the sake of argument, let's assume UBS is correct...

UBS's estimate means that at an anticipated $43,000 Model 3 ASP Tesla would make around $1500 per car (assuming a 75% profit margin on "the last" $2000 in options). Let's then assume Tesla sells 250,000 Model 3s per year, a figure I believe is VERY optimistic considering that car's incredibly cheap-looking and barren dashboard compared to, say, a $33,500 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 320i...

So 250,000 Model 3 sales per year times average EBIT of $1500 per car would mean total Model 3 EBIT of $375 million. Meanwhile, based on Q1 2017 results, Tesla currently has a run-rate operating loss of around $250 million per quarter which is $1 billion per year, while Model S and X sales show no growth for four straight quarters even before the introduction of 2018 luxury EV competition from Jaguar (NYSE:TTM), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) and Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF):

Q3 2016 deliveries: 24,821

Q4 2016 deliveries: 22,252

Q1 2017 deliveries: 25,051

Q2 2017 deliveries: 24,000 (estimate)

Thanks to the above-mentioned competition and some Model 3 cannibalization, I believe 2018 Model S and X sales will decline by at least 15,000 units from the currently stalled-out 100,000-unit annual run-rate. If I'm right and if Model S and X contribution margin on those "last" 15,000 cars is $30,000 per car (not unreasonable considering blended average gross margin on all 100,000 cars is around $25,000), that 15,000-car sales loss will create an EBIT deduction of approximately $450 million, thus overwhelming the $375 million Model 3 EBIT gain, and - all else being equal - Tesla's annual operating loss will climb to over $1 billion.

Thus, even with the Model 3, Tesla will remain nothing more than a cash-burning Musk vanity project/high-end lifestyle support system.

*Appendix:

Here, verbatim from the Q1 conference call (the bold highlights are mine) is why I think Tesla's current battery pack cost is considerably more than $190/kWh - remember, many of the same "cell add-ons" required for the Powerwall are also required for a car:

Antonio M. Sacconaghi - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC Yes, thank you. I was wondering if you could maybe give us an update qualitatively or quantitatively, on how investors should think about battery costs. I think your last public statement was that Tesla's battery cost early last year was under $190 per kilowatt hour. If we look at Powerwall 2, there's been significant improvement in cost per kilowatt and in density, but I think if we try to do the math on Powerwall 2, we still come up with a number that's reasonably high. So maybe you can help us. I think in the past, Elon, you've said that you hope to get to $100 per kilowatt hour by 2020, and I recognize that's aspirational, but maybe you can help us a little bit frame how we should think about battery cost today. What kind of improvement you're seeing from, or expect to see with 2170 batteries in vehicles going forward? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla Motors, Inc. Well, I mean, you got numbers for classical RFC (9:30) closely held competitive information. It's just that we do expect to see significant improvements year-over-year as much as improving the core chemistry of the cell, reducing essentially the cell mass that is inactive, and of course, mass economies of scale and vertical integration at the Gigafactory. These will all take time and effort, but there will be significant time. Now with the Powerwall, there are a bunch of other costs in the Powerwall that are more than just the batteries. So, you have the cell cost and then you have to turn the cell into a module. You have all the cooling systems, the control systems, the safety stuff which prevents cell run away, the enclosure, the modem to communicate to data, and then (10:42) maybe power electronics to take the power from the cells and convert that to AC or DC power that the house can use. JB, something you'd like to add to that? Jeffrey B. Straubel - Tesla Motors, Inc. No, that's a great description. It's a fully integrated product. It's a system, not just a bunch of cells. So if you maybe try and calculate dollar per kilowatt hour costs to the Powerwall, I think you'd find it's extremely competitive against other home energy storage systems, we believe it's the best. But there is a lot of other hardware in there. It's all included, all wrapped together in the Powerwall price, so you don't have to piecemeal a system in your house.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.