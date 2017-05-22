The (Not So) Dirty Truth About P/E Ratios

That doesn't mean that this ratio is perfect as calculated (all have flaws), but it's certainly more useful than the alternative.

Investors want to know how much the market is paying for each dollar of positive earnings, not the strict mathematical result of aggregating the P/E ratios of all companies.

It’s simply a more accurate representation of the information that investors want and find useful.

In response to an article criticizing the practice, I believe that excluding companies with negative earnings from P/E ratios makes perfect sense.

A fellow contributor recently wrote an article arguing that the price/earnings ("P/E") ratios that are used by mutual fund companies are likely to be misleading because they exclude companies with negative earnings. I would like to provide a rebuttal to that argument.

I actually believe that it makes a great deal of sense to remove companies with negative earnings from these P/E calculations, as these companies aren't valued based on their earnings. Rather, their valuations are derived from other factors (e.g. growth prospects and future earnings expectations and/or sum-of-the-parts asset valuations).

Think of it this way with this (very oversimplified) example:

Assume a market sector has 20 large multi-family apartment corporations in it.

Each corporation has a market capitalization of $100 million.

Half of the corporations are mature companies that are earning $5 million each from rental income, net of expenses.

The other half are new ventures that have substantial land value (with book and market values of $100 million) and great revenue prospects, but still have no revenues and are incurring expenses of $4 million/year.

So, what would be a more appropriate and useful P/E ratio to reference and use for comparative valuation purposes:

20x (which excludes the companies with negative earnings) or

200x (which includes the companies with negative earnings)?

I believe that the former ratio is much more useful. Excluding companies with negative earnings gives you a much better gauge of valuations relative to earnings -- and this is what investors are looking for when they look at market (and sector) P/E ratios.

Investors want to know how much the market is willing to pay for each dollar of positive earnings, not the strict mathematical result of aggregating the P/E ratios of all companies. Including outliers with negative earnings (companies which aren't even trading based on their current earnings generation) would misleadingly skew the numbers.

If you used the all-inclusive ratio, in the example that I gave, one would get the impression that a mature company trading at 40x earnings was extremely cheap because the sector is trading at 200x. This, despite the fact that the company is actually trading at a valuation 5 times higher than that of other mature (positive earnings) companies. And what does the 200x ratio tell you? Nothing useful, really.

Conclusion:

The bottom line is this. If including negative earnings was really a more useful way to calculate market and sector P/E ratios, then it would be more widely done that way. Investors (in aggregate) are not as stupid as many would like to believe.

It's intriguing to envisage conspiracy theories where the index and mutual funds companies are propagating this exclusion-based calculation in order to mislead the average investor. While I certainly believe that many mutual fund companies aren't beyond misleading for their own interests, in this example it simply isn't true.

They and the vast majority of other investment professionals calculate the ratio as they do because it's a more accurate representation of the information that investors want and find useful. That doesn't mean the ratio is perfect (all have flaws and limitations when looked at in isolation), but it's certainly more useful than the alternative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.