Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results

It is time for Lowe's to try and deliver its own earnings beat, following peer Home Depot.

After peer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported a very solid 1Q17 last week, it is time for Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) to try and deliver its own earnings beat. The Street is counting on $17.0 billion in revenues, nearly 12% above YOY levels including inorganic growth, and $1.06 in EPS that points to a robust 22% YOY improvement.

Credit: Lowe's For Pros

I have few reasons, if any, to doubt that Lowe's will deliver decent numbers on Wednesday. Home improvement might be one of the few good stories in the past couple of quarters, aside from big-box and discount stores, in an otherwise struggling retail sector. Home Depot's results last week confirmed that the trend seems to be intact in the early part of this year.

During the company's earnings call, Home Depot's management reported "broad based growth across the store as both ticket and transactions grew in the quarter and all merchandising departments posted positive comps" in the U.S. While Home Depot in part credited their own customer service and supply chain management for the superior results, I can't help but attribute some of the strength to macro factors, including a resilient economy, rising housing prices and a robust home improvement landscape. I would be surprised to see Lowe's provide a much different read of the sector or much weaker 1Q17 results.

In addition, when Lowe's reports, I will be taking notes on a couple of key discussion points. First, pricing was particularly strong last quarter, and accounted for about four-fifths of the company's 5.1% growth in comp sales. This is usually a good sign of competitive strength, and continued pricing power would bode well for the company. Second, Lowe's posted robust comp digital sales growth of 25% last quarter. Maintaining the momentum in e-commerce is crucial to ensuring that the company is adapting well to changing consumer behavior.

About two months ago, I argued that HD looked like a better buy to me than LOW. But that did not mean that shares of the Mooresville-based company fell much behind those of its main competitor.

First, both LOW and HD are exposed to some of the same macro forces, which have been looking very solid as of late. As I have mentioned, there are remarkably more similarities than fundamental differences between the two companies.

Having said that, let's take a closer look at the fundamentals of both companies to try and make a better informed assessment.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company press releases, Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance

Both Lowe's and Home Depot have a similar gross margin profile, although Home Depot has apparently done a better job at containing opex in fiscal 2016 (1Q17 results have started to tell a similar story). Should revenues in the home improvement space continue to grow strongly going forward, operating leverage should benefit the Atlanta-based retailer over its competitor.

Both companies are highly leveraged, with Lowe's producing less in operating profits relative to its debt. Home Depot's dividend yield is also better than Lowe's, and the company has done a better job at growing its dividend payments since 2000 compared to Lowe's (see graphs below, both on the same quarterly dividend-per-share scale).

Source: Home Depot's and Lowe's IR pages

However, LOW is the cheaper option between the two: 18.2x forward earnings vs. HD's 21.6x. Even when fiscal 2018 EPS growth and net debt levels are taken into account, LOW still features a lower net debt-adjusted PEG than its counterpart.

In the end, both stocks look enticing to me, given the macro tailwinds and the operational diligence of both companies. And ahead of the print, considering nothing but good news has come out of the home improvement space so far this year, LOW might be set up for an earnings beat that could send share prices a bit higher by the end of this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.