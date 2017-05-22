Nokia: An Opportunity To Lock In Gains

To help me decide if I should hang on to shares, I turn to my financial model and look at 2020 projections.

But shares have climbed faster than I have been anticipating over the past 6 months, in a near-straight up trajectory.

2017 should be a year of stabilization and execution, and 1Q17 results have shown that CEO Rajeev Suri and his team are right on schedule.

Not even a month ago, I published an article arguing that Nokia (NYSE:NOK) still appeared to be worth holding on to, despite the recent stock price run. The company had been talking about 2017 being a year of stabilization and execution, and 1Q17 results have shown that CEO Rajeev Suri and his team are right on schedule.

Credit: Xataka Movil

But ever since I bought NOK in November 2016, shares have climbed faster than I have been anticipating, in a near-straight up trajectory. In fact, since my late April article, NOK has been up another 10% in addition to the 5% gain post-earnings. For that reason, I keep asking myself whether the stock has run far enough, and if selling it on strength and locking in a 44% return over the past 6 months might be a smart move.

To answer this question, I have turned to my financial model. See table below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the top line, I expect Nokia to have a slightly down year in 2017, which is aligned with management's expectations for a low single-digit decline. Revenues should be dragged down by a still-recovering service provider vertical. I expect very little contribution from Nokia's new ventures (Withings, OZO and phone licensing) in the short term, and doubt that carriers will start reaching into their pockets more aggressively as early as this year.

The following two years, however, should see a healthy yet modest rebound from the 2017 bottom, with Nokia's Technologies division starting to contribute a bit more meaningfully to top-line growth. The transition to 4.5G and 4.9G ahead of 5G rollouts should act as tailwinds. I remain very cautious, however, that the pick up in sales will reach mid-single digit territory, and doubt that 2020 revenues will even match the top-line result achieved by Nokia-Alcatel Lucent in 2015.

Gross margins should see a steady increase over the next years as a result of a couple of factors. First, management is targeting a reduction in cost of goods sold of between €50 million and €150 million in 2017 and 2018. Second, a higher mix shift towards Technologies should send blended margins slightly up. Lastly, a push towards software and a potential revival in applications and analytics might also provide margin tailwinds.

On the opex side, most of the benefit from cost-out initiatives should be felt in 2018, when Nokia is aiming to knock off €350 million in operating expenses as mobile radio R&D projects wind down this year. As illustrated in my model, that is when Nokia should see the largest jump in op margins and EPS.

Below the operating profit line, I project a progressive decline in interest expenses after the current year's peak, as well as a tax rate that converges down towards management's long-term estimate of 30%. Stock repurchases should also contribute to improvement in EPS.

By 2020, I project that Nokia will be able to generate EPS of $0.41 in what I believe to be a more steady state. At that point, earnings would be growing at a high-single digit rate, which I believe is a level of bottom-line expansion that Nokia can sustain in the longer term.

Looking at how communication equipment companies are priced today (see below), I believe that NOK might be worth, in 2020, 17x that year's EPS.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

What does it all boil down to?

Based on my analysis above, I believe NOK should be worth approximately $7.00/share by 2020, assuming my parameters outlined above prove accurate. Under this scenario, the price appreciation would represent an average annual return on my stock investment of 3.7% plus a dividend yield that I estimate to be about 3%-3.5% going forward.

This roughly 7% expected annual gain is not too bad. But it's barely any more than an investor might be able to earn investing in the diversified equities market, possibly with much less volatility. For this reason, and as a result of the stock price run of the past few months, I now see NOK as a "hold". In other words, some upside still exists, but I don't see it as high enough to justify much excitement about buying shares at current levels.

One bullish possibility is that, as 2017 plays out in Nokia's favor and the company is able to prove that it can achieve its 2017-2018 goals, the stock might jump closer to $7/share faster in anticipation for the improved future results. Should that happen between now and the first half of 2018, shareholders might see gains in the low-to-mid teen range within the next 12 months.

For these reasons, as the market opens for business this Monday, I intend to sell half of my NOK shares and lock in a chunk of my 6-month gains. I will hold on to the rest of my position and keep an eye on how the rest of the year unfolds for the recovering Finnish company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.