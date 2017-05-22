Leveraged ETFs Decay Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

What is the decay?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn't always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to read an explanation of beta-slippage with examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 5/19/2017 (closing prices)

Definitions are needed. "Lev" is the leveraging factor. "Return" is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). "IndexReturn" is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). "ETFdrift" is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. "TradeDrift" is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev)

"Decay" is negative drift. "Month" stands for 21 trading days, "year" for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 1.26% 0.00% 0.00% 19.11% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 3.37% -0.41% -0.14% 60.00% 2.67% 0.89% -3 SPXU -3.82% -0.04% -0.01% -43.40% 13.93% 4.64% ICE US20+yr Tbond 1 TLT 0.35% 0.00% 0.00% -2.55% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 0.55% -0.50% -0.17% -13.52% -5.87% -1.96% -3 TMV -1.11% -0.06% -0.02% -1.78% -9.43% -3.14% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 3.96% 0.00% 0.00% 32.23% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 11.77% -0.11% -0.04% 116.98% 20.29% 6.76% -3 SQQQ -11.49% 0.39% 0.13% -59.78% 36.91% 12.30% DJ 30 1 DIA 1.39% 0.00% 0.00% 22.22% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 3.75% -0.42% -0.14% 73.55% 6.89% 2.30% -3 SDOW -4.31% -0.14% -0.05% -47.72% 18.94% 6.31% Russell 2000 1 IWM -1.08% 0.00% 0.00% 26.77% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA -4.09% -0.85% -0.28% 84.40% 4.09% 1.36% -3 TZA 2.51% -0.73% -0.24% -58.17% 22.14% 7.38% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE -0.07% 0.00% 0.00% 6.01% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX -1.00% -0.79% -0.26% 4.49% -13.54% -4.51% -3 ERY -0.73% -0.94% -0.31% -30.99% -12.96% -4.32% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ -3.77% 0.00% 0.00% 5.51% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN -11.39% -0.08% -0.03% 6.83% -9.70% -3.23% -3 DRV 11.36% 0.05% 0.02% -24.85% -8.32% -2.77% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX -3.05% 0.00% 0.00% -4.32% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT -10.90% -1.75% -0.58% -50.68% -37.72% -12.57% -3 DUST 5.14% -4.01% -1.34% -60.29% -73.25% -24.42% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 4.73% 0.00% 0.00% 31.54% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 13.96% -0.23% -0.08% 100.19% 5.57% 1.86% -3 EDZ -13.80% 0.39% 0.13% -63.97% 30.65% 10.22% Gold spot 1 GLD -2.10% 0.00% 0.00% -0.39% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD -7.02% -0.72% -0.24% -10.52% -9.35% -3.12% -3 DGLD 6.23% -0.07% -0.02% -6.37% -7.54% -2.51% Silver spot 1 SLV -6.57% 0.00% 0.00% 1.72% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -19.96% -0.25% -0.08% -17.16% -22.32% -7.44% -3 DSLV 21.90% 2.19% 0.73% -26.74% -21.58% -7.19% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS -4.43% 0.00% 0.00% 23.90% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL -9.23% -0.37% -0.19% 46.61% -1.19% -0.60% S&P Div. Aristocrats 1 SDY -0.48% 0.00% 0.00% 13.51% 0.00% 0.00% 2 SDYL -0.78% 0.18% 0.09% 28.75% 1.73% 0.87% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 0.79% 0.00% 0.00% 31.49% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU 0.83% -1.54% -0.51% 68.62% -25.85% -8.62% -3 LABD -5.03% -2.66% -0.89% -76.99% 17.48% 5.83%

BDCL, SDYL are Exchange-Traded Notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The worst decay of the month is in shorting miners with DUST, but bulls using NUGT have also suffered a smaller decay. For the same reason -whipsaw- long and short biotechnology ETFs are also in decay on a trailing month (LABU, LABD).

The highest positive monthly drift is in short silver (NASDAQ:DSLV), thanks to 2 strong short-term trends (down, then up) with a clear reversal and little whipsaw.

In 1 year:

Leveraged miners ETFs have the worst annual decay, long and short (NUGT, DUST). Both have lost more than 50% whereas the non-leveraged ETF GDX is down only 4.3%. This is due to high volatility in the industry in one trailing year. Whipsaw always results in a high beta-slippage. Behind in the decay ranking, LABU (3x long biotechnology), long and short silver (USLV,DSLV), long and short Energy (ERX, ERY) have suffered significant negative drifts.

The highest positive drifts are for the 3x inverse Nasdaq 100 and 3x inverse emerging markets ETFs (SQQQ, EDZ) in asymptotic losses. Due to a bullish trend for 1 year, long and short leveraged ETFs based on the S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 have a positive drift. The highest positive drift is in the inverse ETFs.

It means that hedging a stock portfolio taking a long position in an inverse leveraged stock index ETF (SPXU, SDOW, SQQQ, TZA) was cheaper than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock portfolio. The real performance of hedging depends on the hedge rebalancing dates. Moreover, Trailing performance is not a guarantee for the future: when volatility comes back, stock index leverage ETFs will suffer a negative drift.

A reader asked me to calculate the decays of 2x monthly leveraged dividend ETNs. I am preparing articles on CEFL, BDCL, MORL, MLPQ. I hope to submit them soon.

Note of caution: the leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Selling short leveraged ETFs has unpredictable risks and costs listed here.

