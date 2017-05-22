Emerging Markets: Hidden In Plain Sight

U.S. Stocks are expensive; emerging markets are cheap. Buy what's on sale, and sell while you're ahead.

Introduction

So far this week, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) has seen a net inflow of 481.5MM dollars, and is ranked 7th out of all ETFs for this week for net inflows. The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) saw an even huger inflow of 865.07MM, ranking 2nd out of all ETFs.

Emerging markets are heating up, while the only direction left for U.S. markets is down.

Sluggish U.S. Growth and Weak Dollar

When Trump was elected President, we saw the dollar index rally from 97 to a high of 103. While the stock market hasn't cooled off on the Trump trade just yet, the dollar index is a harbinger of things to come. It's already down to 97.81, and looks close to wiping out all of the gains since Trump's election. The downtrend in the dollar doesn't show signs of abating anytime soon.

^DXY data by YCharts

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, which means commodities are priced in dollars. As the dollar falls, commodities become cheaper to the rest of the world.

Emerging economies that depend on inputs of raw materials will benefit from increased purchasing power. As the dollar declines, foreign companies buying raw materials will find that their foreign currency goes much further when they purchase dollar-denominated commodities. This should help the bottom line of emerging market economies, and these earnings will be reflected in a higher VWO price.

Concerning recent price action, the dollar collapsed this week early on from weak economic data. The fed funds futures markets has already pared back its probabilities of a rate hike in June, and is prepared for less than two hikes this year.

Later this week, the dollar fell even further due to political turmoil. Trump continues to burn through his political capital, mired in the allegations about involvements with Russia and controversy with his firing of James Comey. The dollar index found some consolation in the distraction of corruption from Brazil, and was buoyed by a flight to quality in the dollar while Brazil's stock market took a massive hit.

Steady Outperformance

While everyone is getting distracted by the flashy headlines about record highs in the U.S. indexes, investors have missed out on the foreign stocks rally. Since Trump's election, the emerging markets ETFs VWO and the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) have far outperformed the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), and PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), despite optimism about the Trump trade.

VWO 6 Month Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Meanwhile, with all of the clamor about Dow 21000, NASDAQ breaking 6000, and S&P over 2400, hedge funds have seen investors pouring funds into emerging markets.

Emerging market hedge fund assets rose of 5.6% in April and maintaining all-time highs as developing economies draw investors, according to research from Hedge Fund Research. (Source: Barrons)

Of the over 3 trillion dollars invested in hedge funds, around 6.7% of that has now moved into emerging markets. This trend is likely to continue.

As value investors, we should buy low and sell high. Buy cheap, and sell when expensive. According to Business Insider, looking at the CAPE ratio and price to book ratio, foreign stocks are much cheaper than U.S. stocks.

VWO vs EEM vs IEMG

VWO, EEM, and IEMG are all remarkably similar ETFs. The biggest exposure for all three is China.

Regarding country diversification, in addition to China, Brazil, Taiwan, South Africa, Russia, Mexico, and Malaysia all appear in the top 10 for VWO, EEM, and IEMG. Also, in each case, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY), and China Mobil (NYSE:CHL) are represented in the top four holdings. (Source)

In recent years, VWO has switched to tracking the FTSE indexes rather than the MSCI indexes that the iShares ETFs EEM and IEMG track. Most notably, the FTSE doesn't classify South Korea as an emerging market, so EEM and IEMG continue to hold South Korean assets while VWO does not.

Another important factor over the long-run is the expense ratios. VWO and IEMG have an expense ratio of 0.14%, while EEM's is the largest at 0.72%.

For my personal preferences, I like VWO because I don't want South Korea exposure, the low expense ratio adds up in savings over the long-term, and it also has the highest dividend yield. Of course, investors should may choose whichever emerging markets ETF that most closely matches their needs.

For more detail, I think this article explains the minute differences well.

Conclusion

While retail investors continue to follow the hype by buying passive ETFs and U.S. stocks, we should go where the smart money goes. The Trump trade's deflation will inflate the emerging markets.

VWO pays a higher dividend than EEM or IEMG, so I own VWO. It also doesn't invest in South Korea, which I like, as the political situation in South Korea is currently unstable due to the recent impeachment of their president. However, all of the emerging markets ETFs should benefit in the long run.

