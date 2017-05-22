TJX Companies: Be Wary Of Overexpansion

T.J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX) is one of the great retail success stories of the last ten years. The company grew from 2,500 stores in 2007 to more than 3,800 today, and same-store sales grew consistently in the mid to high single digits every year. The stock has appreciated over 400 percent in the last decade, making the company one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over that time period. The reasons for this success are well understood. As department stores and other brick-and-mortar chains continue to fall victim to overexpansion and e-commerce competition, TJX swoops in to gobble up excess inventory at bargain prices. The company's executives plan to grow the chain's footprint by 50 percent in the coming years in order to meet anticipated demand, especially in the domestic market. TJX has been hailed by commentators as a model retail establishment for the Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) age.

There is no doubt that TJX has done a fantastic job of capitalizing on the great retail contraction. But amid the euphoria, almost no one has addressed a key question: what will happen when this great glut of inventory dries up? When I Googled the phrase "TJ Maxx Overexpansion," the only relevant result is a piece from earlier this year by Bloomberg's Shelly Banjo, who warns that the company is ignoring history at its own peril. Here I will examine a number of issues that could eventually put a damper on TJX's rapid growth.

T.J. Maxx: Buyer of Last Resort

Much of the fashion industry revolves around staying on trend, and department stores such as Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Macy's (NYSE:M) are generally one of the first stops along the retail pipeline for brands with mass market appeal. Of course, not every new style will turn out to be a hit, and department stores often contain buyback clauses in their purchase agreements with apparel makers. This means that if an item does not sell well, the apparel maker will purchase the excess inventory from the store. This makes sense for both the department stores and the apparel makers, as it does neither any good to dilute perception of their brands by marking down high-end merchandise. That is where stores like TJX come in. Because of its size, TJX can purchase large amounts of inventory from apparel makers at low prices and then sell at a discount to value-oriented consumers.

In the boom years prior to the crash, brick-and-mortar chains in the U.S. indulged in furious overexpansion, and retail space per capita ballooned to many times that of comparable countries. Since then many chains have been forced into bankruptcy, and the survivors have closed underperforming stores in an attempt to regain previous productivity levels. The contraction shows no signs of abating. A number of major chains announced a fresh wave of store closures for 2017, and the pace of complete liquidation is also expected to increase. TJX has rushed to fill the void, absorbing a huge amount of inventory and opening new stores in which to sell it.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

The problem with this business model is that it can be unpredictable. Consider the case of Building #19, a company that most readers have probably never heard of. Building #19, which operated a small chain of discount stores in New England for nearly 50 years, mainly focused on buying salvage, irregular, and discontinued merchandise. But improvements in warehouse safety and fire prevention reduced the supply of damaged goods, and the shift of production to Asia ended the company's relationships with many manufacturers. After a decade of unprofitability, Building #19 folded in 2013.

For many years, TJX has been enormously successful in exploiting inefficiencies in inventory management. However, department stores and apparel makers will eventually learn to better manage their inventories, probably through advances in technology. I do not know how it will happen, but I think such improvements are inevitable with the rapid development of machine learning and new techniques for data analysis. In the meantime, department stores are trying to start up their own off-price chains and reduce the need for a third-party buyer of excess inventory. The great contraction in brick-and-mortar retail will also come to an end someday, plugging the flood of excess inventory that TJX has greedily acquired.

Aside from Banjo's warning, almost no one has questioned what will happen if the music stops. Several large companies aside from TJX practice a similar strategy, including Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), whose stock is up 630 percent over the last decade. Smaller competitor Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has gained over 200 percent since returning to public ownership in late 2013. Stockholders who had the foresight to buy ten years ago were very smart to do so, and perhaps they will continue to reap rewards for years to come. But investors should not become enamored of their success and forget that retailing is an extremely tough business that requires constant vigilance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

